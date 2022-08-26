Read full article on original website
Related
Cooling off? Bay Area home buyers see more inventory, slight drop in prices
SAN JOSE – In the Bay Area's hot housing market, there are new signs of breathing space for prospective buyers. Prices remain high, but leveled off in July, while the inventory of homes available for sale went up."That is very good news for the buyers," said realtor Elena Clark."It means instead of seeing 15 offers on everything, they're seeing maybe 1 to 5 offers on most things. So, it makes it much easier for them," Clark went on to say.The rising inventory means homes for sale are lingering on the market, days or even weeks longer than they did just...
Too early? Costco in Bay Area selling Christmas decorations
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — How early is too early? The answer to that question may depend on who you ask. With August coming to an end, Christmas is less than four months away. One Costco in the Bay Area is already gearing up for the holidays. Frosty the Snowman and Christmas trees are currently […]
eastcountytoday.net
Triple Digit Temperatures Returning to Bay Area
According to the National Weather service, the San Francisco Bay Area will see increasing heat later this week with weather in the highs between 90-degrees to 110-degrees inland over the next 5-10 days. The forecast calls for increased heat by Thursday through next weekend East Contra Costa County—for example, by...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Housing Market At 'An Inflection Point'
Black Knight analyst says data shows clear signs that housing-price growth “tipped from deceleration to decline” in July. For the first time in 32 months, home prices posted a month-over-month decline in July. Median home price fell by 0.77% in July, the largest single-month drop since January 2011.
IN THIS ARTICLE
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Napa winery damaged by wildfire, doesn’t lose hope
Napa winery damaged by wildfire, doesn’t lose hope. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The Signorello Winery in Napa sustained extensive damage from the Atlas...
mommypoppins.com
Apple Picking Near San Francisco: Best Bay Area Orchards to Visit With Kids
Apple Picking Near San Francisco: Best Bay Area Orchards to Visit With Kids. While California has a reputation as the land of lemons and avocados, there are actually plenty of places to go apple picking near San Francisco! There is just something about the fall season and bringing the kids to an open orchard to pick apples: It’s where memories are made, traditions get started, and Instagram pics get snapped.
This weekend may be hottest so far this year in Bay Area
ABC7 Meteorologist Mike Nicco says this heat wave is particularly dangerous as warm, uncomfortable nights lead to possible record high temperatures during the day.
kion546.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in San Francisco
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in San Francisco. Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
It's not your imagination: It's smoky in the Bay Area right now
If you've been wondering if the neighbor left the grill smoking, you're not alone: It's hazier than usual in the Bay Area this weekend. That smoke is coming all the way from southern Oregon, where the Rum Creek Fire is burning west of Grants Pass. The wildfire was sparked by lightning on August 17 and has burned over 8,400 acres.
Forecasters warn of prolonged California heat wave
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is facing a prolonged late-summer heat wave this week, with widespread triple-digit temperatures starting in the south and spreading northward, the National Weather Service said Monday. Excessive heat watches will go into effect Wednesday morning and remain in effect through Sunday evening in a large swath of Southern California, including […]
New study reveals the happiest city in the country is located in California
(Thought Catalog/Unsplash) Could you have guessed that the happiest city in America is located in California?. According to a new study, California is home to the happiest city in the country. It might not be the city that comes to the mind of many, though. It is not San Francisco or San Jose.
NBC Bay Area
The Future of Parklets in San Francisco
A lifeline that kept many San Francisco restaurants alive during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic may be there to stay but could cost business owners. Parklets, makeshift outside seating areas that popped up all over the city, allowed people to dine or shop outdoors and have now become a regular extension of some business footprints.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Bay Area Man Says Receding Lake Mead Waters Unraveled 20 Year Mystery of His Dad’s Disappearance
Bay Area Man Says Receding Lake Mead Waters Unraveled 20 Year Mystery of His Dad's Disappearance. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The receding waters of...
Widespread fish die-offs seen around the Bay Area
OAKLAND -- Environmental group San Francisco Baykeeper is reporting a harmful algae bloom is killing fish in massive numbers around the bay.Baykeeper says hundreds of dead fish were visible Sunday at the Oakland Yacht Club, in the middle of the bay between Dumbarton and San Mateo bridges. The fish die-off was also visible at various shorelines, including Oyster Point, Baywinds Park in Foster City, Hayward, Alameda Estuary, Lake Merritt, Keller Beach, Point Molate, and Sausalito.The group said it's seeing sharks, sturgeon and striped bass washing ashore, which they called "highly unusual.""In other words, we have evidence from locations across South,...
msn.com
Approaching high pressure system brings sweltering Labor Day weekend
SAN FRANCISCO -- An approaching high pressure system moving into the Bay Area later this week will bring scorching triple digital Labor Day weekend temperatures throughout the region. Forecasters said the heat wave will likely trigger warnings and advisories and put an extreme strain on the state's power grid. "This...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Oakland California Arrest Woman and Man Near 9031 Hillside St in Oakland, California 8/26 | Oakland News
Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Oakland California Arrest Woman and Man Near 9031 Hillside St in Oakland, California 8/26. East Oakland....
KTVU FOX 2
Dead fish are being found at Lake Merritt and throughout Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - Dead fish are showing up in various parts of the Bay Area. It’s an unusual problem with no definitive answer yet, but experts believe it’s due to an algal bloom happening throughout parts of the Bay. One area where people reported seeing dead fish is...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Raw Video: Scene of Saturday’s fatal stabbing of teen in San Jose
Raw Video: Scene of Saturday's fatal stabbing of teen in San Jose. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in a...
SFist
New Millennium Tower Fix Approved by San Francisco Will (Hopefully) Stop and Reverse Tilt
Scaled down from the original plan, the revised fix relies on 18 piles — instead of the initially proposed 52 — to anchor the 645-foot high-rise to bedrock on the two sides where it's leaned and tilted the most, helping both prevent future tilt and straighten the building.
Santa Clara wants residents to ditch their cars
Santa Clara residents will soon be able to ditch the car for short distances and zoom around the city on electric scooters and bikes. Micromobility companies Bird and VEO are launching hundreds of electric scooters and bikes in Santa Clara. Bird received an operating permit on Aug. 8 and will start launching a total of 800 electric scooters and 200 electric bikes. VEO is expected to follow later this fall.
Comments / 0