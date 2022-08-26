Elon Musk हम सब को पागल बनाना चाहते हैं #shorts #viral #short | SpaceX News

Read full article on original website
Related
Neuralink executive who had twins with Elon Musk told colleagues the pair conceived via IVF and did not have a romantic relationship, report says
Elon Musk had twins in late 2021 with Shivon Zilis, an executive at Neuralink. Zilis told colleagues the twins were conceived via in vitro fertilization, Reuters reported Friday. She also insisted that she did not have a romantic relationship with Musk, Reuters said. The Neuralink executive who had twins with...
Google hits back at claims by Truth Social's CEO, saying it's waiting on Trump's new app to demonstrate 'effective' content moderation before it's allowed in the Play Store
Truth Social's CEO said that its debut was "up to Google." But Google says it told the platform to fix its content moderation before it could go live.
Jeff Garlin’s Character Is Killed Off in ‘The Goldbergs,’ Series Poised for ‘Huge Reboot’ with Time Jump
Jeff Garlin has officially exited “The Goldbergs.” The ABC sitcom confirmed that Season 10, which premieres September 21, will start sans Garlin’s character, Murray. Last season sparked controversy after a stand-in was used for Garlin’s Murray following toxic workplace allegations and HR complaints against the actor. “Well, [Garlin is] not going to be on the season, obviously. [Murray] will have passed, and we are sort of starting from a place of multiple months removed from his death,” co-showrunner Alex Barnow told Entertainment Weekly. “Jeff won’t be in the series this year, and so far the stories have been largely about looking forward rather than...
Carvana Brings New Co-Signer Financing Option to Durham Customers
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, makes its vehicle financing qualification process even easier by offering Durham residents the ability to add a co-signer to buy the vehicle they love. By sharing responsibility for the vehicle loan, Carvana customers in Durham who qualify may unlock more attractive financing offers, including lower down payments, lower interest rates, or lower monthly payments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005689/en/ Carvana improves affordability for Durham car buyers with new co-signer financing. (Photo: Business Wire)
RELATED PEOPLE
‘GLOW’s Sunita Mani To Topline Horror ‘Wilder Than Her’ From Bombo Sports & Entertainment; Kate Easton, Kayla Foster And Danny Deferrari Also Set
EXCLUSIVE: Sunita Mani (GLOW, Mr. Robot) will topline the horror Wilder Than Her from Bombo Sports & Entertainment, which has wrapped production in Guerneville, CA. The three other leads for the film, written and directed by Jessica Kozak, are Kate Easton (When They See Us), Kayla Foster (Call Jane) and Danny Deferrari (Oppenheimer). Examining grief, gaslighting and female friendship with a thriller twist, Wilder Than Her picks up with tight-knit friends Emilia, Finn and Lucey as they attempt to reconnect on an annual camping trip, after the death of their best friend Bea. But things grow increasingly strange and uncomfortable in the isolated forest...
Musk cites whistleblower as new reason to exit Twitter deal
Elon Musk and Twitter lobbed salvos at each other Tuesday in the latest round of legal filings over the billionaire Tesla CEO’s efforts to rescind his offer to buy the social media platform. Musk filed more paperwork to terminate his agreement to buy Twitter, this time based on information in a whistleblower complaint filed by Twitter’s former head of security. Twitter fired back by saying his attempt to back out of the deal is “invalid and wrongful.” In an SEC filing, Musk said his legal team notified Twitter of “additional bases” for ending the deal on top of the ones given in the original termination notice issued in July. In a letter to Twitter Inc., which was included in the filing, Musk’s advisors cited the whistleblower report by former executive Peiter Zatko — also known by his hacker handle “Mudge.”
Comments / 0