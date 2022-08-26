Read full article on original website
Boost Your Profits with the Best Trading App
Investors worldwide are looking for the best way to protect their money against inflation. The global economy is probably at a dire point. While there’s hope inflation is peaking, several of the most significant economies may be on the verge of recession. Germany has posted 37.2% producer inflation as...
Cogni hires Gallant FX founder Simon Grunfeld as VP Web3
Simon left the FX business in 2010 when the Dodd-Frank bill was introduced and put into effect in the United States. Simon Grunfeld, founder of Gallant FX, has joined US digital banking platform as VP of Web3, as per announcement. Dubbed “the lifestyle-focused banking platform bridging the gap between Web2...
Singapore to curb crypto leveraged bets, impose suitability tests
Regulators in Singapore said they may implement consumer protections for crypto investors, which could include suitability tests, curbs on leverage trading and credit facilities. Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), signaled this stance on Monday. He added that the regulator may restrict retail investment in...
NEAR-powered NearPay launches custodial Crypto Wallet in Europe and UK
NearPay Wallet is a custodial wallet that lets users directly own crypto assets. NearPay has launched virtual crypto cards and its Wallet for iOS and Android in a move that aims to strengthen the firm’s position in the NEAR Protocol. Available on all platforms, including Web, iOS and Android,...
