Tallahassee, FL

HBCU Gameday

UNC- Florida A&M pregame, halftime live up to billing

While Florida A&M was unable to get all its frontline players to Saturday's game at UNC, the Rattlers famed Marching 100 Band was its usual electrifying self. They appear here at halftime joined by the Marching Tar Heels. The post UNC- Florida A&M pregame, halftime live up to billing appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Watch: UA commit Yhonzae Pierre has another strong outing

Alabama edge commit Yhonzae Pierre picked up right where he left off last week on Friday night, posting another strong outing for Eufaula (Ala.). The four-star prospect, a long-time UA pledge, recorded six tackles, including one tackle for loss, four pass break-ups, four quarterback pressures, and a two-point conversion catch in a 22-14 win over Stanhope Elmore.
EUFAULA, AL
WCTV

Another housing hiccup: Second FAMU dorm emptied

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FAMU is clearing a second dorm on campus, moving dozens more students to hotel rooms, this time because of a fire at the residence hall. FAMU says 128 students will be relocated from Polkinghorne Village West to local hotels. A fire set in a trash can there on Friday activated the sprinkler system which caused some flooding damage, according to the university.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WTVM

Muscogee Co. sheriffs, other agencies kicks off statewide initiative

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Law officials kicked off the Hands Across the Border initiative on the 13th Street Bridge in Columbus, leading into Phenix City. Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman says Muscogee County sheriffs and other local law enforcement agencies are coming together to get dangerous drivers off the road and reduce the number of DUI-related traffic deaths.
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WCTV

UPDATE: Woman trapped on train builds new life in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Now to an update on a story we first brought you back in April. Valeriya Petuskova’s mother, Zoya was crammed on a train alongside other Ukrainians trying to escape. Fast forward to now, Zoya has made it to Tallahassee after a close call. During her journey,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Aug. 28

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - High-end moisture content along with daytime heating will help to keep scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast again for Sunday. The Big Bend and South Georgia will see the best odds in the afternoon and evening hours with highs near 90 inland to the upper 80s near the coastline. A moderate threat of rip currents is in place for the coastal areas Sunday.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Opelika-Auburn News

Breaking: I-85 northbound blocked by tractor trailer spill just south of Exit 60

Traffic is backed up in the northbound lane of I-85 in Auburn, and one lane is closed from about a quarter of a mile south of Exit 60 back to the vicinity of Exit 57. Just after 1 p.m. Thursday, a tractor trailer carrying a load of pallets slipped off the shoulder of the interstate, with the truck flipping onto its side and the trailer turning and spilling out the pallets.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Rabid bobcat shot and killed near Beauregard

A rabid bobcat was shot and killed by a Lee County Sheriff’s deputy earlier this week, according to an Opelika veterinarian. Dr. Buddy Bruce, who is with the Animal Health Center in Opelika and is the Lee County Rabies Officer, said the large bobcat was discovered swimming in a lake on private property in the 700 block of Lee Road 2049, in Beauregard. The bobcat had wounds on it and likely had been bitten by another rabid animal.
LEE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Low crime numbers in Columbus thanks to new technology

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sheriff Greg Countryman and Mayor Skip Henderson says the proof is in the numbers. “We have seen some of our numbers go down. It seems to be down by about 40-42%, and overall crime part one crimes are down by about 11%, this year over last year,” says Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson.
COLUMBUS, GA
WJHG-TV

Two die in car crash in Gulf County

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A car crash in Gulf County left two people dead Sunday morning. Florida High Way Patrol Troopers said it was a head-on crash involving a sedan and a pickup truck off CR-386. Troopers told NewsChannel 7 that both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
GULF COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

1 dead, another hospitalized in Union Springs shooting

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another is hospitalized following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Union Springs. Police chief Ronnie Felder said the incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the 100 block of N. Prairie Street. That’s near the city’s downtown area. Authorities...
UNION SPRINGS, AL
WRBL News 3

TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover automotive crash on Harris Road

ELLERSLIE, Ga. (WRBL) — An automotive crash is causing traffic delays on Harris Road near Ellerslie. A News 3 reporter arrived on the scene at around 2:30 p.m. to find a rollover crash south of 208, close to the Waverly Hall area. The reporter says that two individuals were transported to a medical facility. There […]
ELLERSLIE, GA
WRBL News 3

Disabled woman covered in feces, bugs, caretaker charged

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars for abuse and neglect of a disabled person after Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a woman with bruises on her face and animal and human feces all over the living room. Randa Jean Maddax, 50, the victim’s caretaker, according to the arrest report, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
The Albany Herald

Thomasville Sip and Shop set for Friday

THOMASVILLE — The city of Thomasville’s next First Friday Sip and Shop event is set for Friday from 6-10 p.m. in downtown Thomasville. As well as shopping and dining opportunities, guests can enjoy a free concert by the Will Thompson Band. A fifth-generation musician from the Gulf Coast,...
THOMASVILLE, GA

