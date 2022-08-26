Read full article on original website
UNC- Florida A&M pregame, halftime live up to billing
While Florida A&M was unable to get all its frontline players to Saturday's game at UNC, the Rattlers famed Marching 100 Band was its usual electrifying self. They appear here at halftime joined by the Marching Tar Heels. The post UNC- Florida A&M pregame, halftime live up to billing appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
The FAMU Compliance Debacle: How Will Coach Willie Simmons Lead the Rattlers Through the Controversy?
How will FAMU's head coach lead the team in Chapel Hill and against Jackson State after the recent NCAA compliance debacle?
Watch: UA commit Yhonzae Pierre has another strong outing
Alabama edge commit Yhonzae Pierre picked up right where he left off last week on Friday night, posting another strong outing for Eufaula (Ala.). The four-star prospect, a long-time UA pledge, recorded six tackles, including one tackle for loss, four pass break-ups, four quarterback pressures, and a two-point conversion catch in a 22-14 win over Stanhope Elmore.
Two Columbus residents among 28 newly-graduated Georgia Juvenile Correctional Officers
GEORGIA (WRBL) — The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) held a graduation ceremony for 28 Georgia Juvenile Correctional Officers on Friday, August 26, at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth, Ga. Two Columbus natives were included in this graduating class — Regina Brooks and Ashlee Harris, who work at the Columbus facilities. […]
WCTV
Another housing hiccup: Second FAMU dorm emptied
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FAMU is clearing a second dorm on campus, moving dozens more students to hotel rooms, this time because of a fire at the residence hall. FAMU says 128 students will be relocated from Polkinghorne Village West to local hotels. A fire set in a trash can there on Friday activated the sprinkler system which caused some flooding damage, according to the university.
WTVM
Muscogee Co. sheriffs, other agencies kicks off statewide initiative
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Law officials kicked off the Hands Across the Border initiative on the 13th Street Bridge in Columbus, leading into Phenix City. Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman says Muscogee County sheriffs and other local law enforcement agencies are coming together to get dangerous drivers off the road and reduce the number of DUI-related traffic deaths.
floridabulldog.org
DeSantis looking to oust Sheriff Gregory Tony? He gets to replace him if he waits til after September 5th
There’s an interesting date on next month’s calendar that’s making the rounds in Broward and Tallahassee. September 5th is supposedly the big day. It marks the date when Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony will have exactly 28 months remaining in his four-year term. Why is that interesting or...
Great Dane gives birth to 16 puppies in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One Great Dane in Tallahassee just became a mom and she's going to be busy. She didn't give birth to six puppies or eight, but to 16 little Great Dane puppies. According to Amanda Bernath, her Great Dane - named Gemini - gave birth to...
WCTV
UPDATE: Woman trapped on train builds new life in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Now to an update on a story we first brought you back in April. Valeriya Petuskova’s mother, Zoya was crammed on a train alongside other Ukrainians trying to escape. Fast forward to now, Zoya has made it to Tallahassee after a close call. During her journey,...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for teen not seen since Monday
DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Lameria Parks, 17, is believed to have run away from her home in the Brinson area of Decatur County. She was last seen around 6 a.m....
WCTV
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Aug. 28
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - High-end moisture content along with daytime heating will help to keep scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast again for Sunday. The Big Bend and South Georgia will see the best odds in the afternoon and evening hours with highs near 90 inland to the upper 80s near the coastline. A moderate threat of rip currents is in place for the coastal areas Sunday.
Opelika-Auburn News
Breaking: I-85 northbound blocked by tractor trailer spill just south of Exit 60
Traffic is backed up in the northbound lane of I-85 in Auburn, and one lane is closed from about a quarter of a mile south of Exit 60 back to the vicinity of Exit 57. Just after 1 p.m. Thursday, a tractor trailer carrying a load of pallets slipped off the shoulder of the interstate, with the truck flipping onto its side and the trailer turning and spilling out the pallets.
Opelika-Auburn News
Rabid bobcat shot and killed near Beauregard
A rabid bobcat was shot and killed by a Lee County Sheriff’s deputy earlier this week, according to an Opelika veterinarian. Dr. Buddy Bruce, who is with the Animal Health Center in Opelika and is the Lee County Rabies Officer, said the large bobcat was discovered swimming in a lake on private property in the 700 block of Lee Road 2049, in Beauregard. The bobcat had wounds on it and likely had been bitten by another rabid animal.
WTVM
Low crime numbers in Columbus thanks to new technology
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sheriff Greg Countryman and Mayor Skip Henderson says the proof is in the numbers. “We have seen some of our numbers go down. It seems to be down by about 40-42%, and overall crime part one crimes are down by about 11%, this year over last year,” says Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for teen girl who hasn't been seen in weeks
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia need your help finding a missing teen girl. Miricale Parks, 15, was last seen August 3 in Columbus. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said Miricale has ties to the Douglas County and Lithia Springs area. She is described...
WJHG-TV
Two die in car crash in Gulf County
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A car crash in Gulf County left two people dead Sunday morning. Florida High Way Patrol Troopers said it was a head-on crash involving a sedan and a pickup truck off CR-386. Troopers told NewsChannel 7 that both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
wtvy.com
1 dead, another hospitalized in Union Springs shooting
UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another is hospitalized following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Union Springs. Police chief Ronnie Felder said the incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the 100 block of N. Prairie Street. That’s near the city’s downtown area. Authorities...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover automotive crash on Harris Road
ELLERSLIE, Ga. (WRBL) — An automotive crash is causing traffic delays on Harris Road near Ellerslie. A News 3 reporter arrived on the scene at around 2:30 p.m. to find a rollover crash south of 208, close to the Waverly Hall area. The reporter says that two individuals were transported to a medical facility. There […]
Disabled woman covered in feces, bugs, caretaker charged
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars for abuse and neglect of a disabled person after Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a woman with bruises on her face and animal and human feces all over the living room. Randa Jean Maddax, 50, the victim’s caretaker, according to the arrest report, […]
Thomasville Sip and Shop set for Friday
THOMASVILLE — The city of Thomasville’s next First Friday Sip and Shop event is set for Friday from 6-10 p.m. in downtown Thomasville. As well as shopping and dining opportunities, guests can enjoy a free concert by the Will Thompson Band. A fifth-generation musician from the Gulf Coast,...
