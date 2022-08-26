ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carvana Debuts New Co-Signer Financing in Charlotte

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, makes its vehicle financing qualification process even easier by offering Charlotte residents the ability to add a co-signer to buy the vehicle they love. By sharing responsibility for the vehicle loan, Carvana customers in Charlotte who qualify may unlock more attractive financing offers, including lower down payments, lower interest rates, or lower monthly payments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005686/en/ Carvana now offers co-signer financing to qualified Charlotte applicants. (Photo: Business Wire)
Sourcing Journal

Lever Style Chairman Sees ‘Perfect Storm’ Brewing for Apparel Industry

Hong Kong-based apparel production firm Lever Style reported growth during the first six months of 2022, but chairman and executive director Stanley Szeto sees “storm clouds forming on the horizon” that could offset the industry’s post-Covid rebound. In a Nutshell: Lever Style’s first half of 2022 revenue increased by 65 percent from the year ago period. Profits jumped 195 percent, which Szeto attributed to rising consumer demand post-pandemic. Despite these gains, the company, which owns and manages manufacturing operations spanning China, Vietnam, India, Cambodia and Indonesia, “was again saddled with supply chain challenges” over the past six months, stemming primarily from Covid lockdowns...
