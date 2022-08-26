Read full article on original website
The Valley Reporter
A summer of observations – Mad River Watch comes to a close
On August 21 and 22, teams of Mad River Watch volunteers visited their field sites to collect data and make environmental observations for the sixth and final time this summer. This article is part of an ongoing series that shares highlights from this field work as well as lessons learned from this year and the past 38 years of Friends of the Mad River’s (FMR) Mad River Watch program.
