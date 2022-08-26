Read full article on original website
Remembering beloved actor Gene Wilder on the sixth anniversary of his passingJames PatrickStamford, CT
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Stand-Off
Ansonia News: Stand-Off2022-08-28@7:30PMish– A viewer provided this photo of a stand-off on Elm Street. At 11:45pm the stand-off continues. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
sheltonherald.com
Property transfers in Trumbull
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull town clerk’s office from Aug. 20 through Aug. 26. 27 Stoneleigh Road. Rose K. McAndrews to Magnus Nilerud. $540,000. 103 Parkway Drive. Timothy Price to Parkway Drive LLC. $225,000.
I’m Calling the Grammar Police on the Thomaston Ave McDonald’s in Waterbury
Do you spell out numbers? Do you type 'one' or '1'? There's a difference when it comes to saying you're first, and saying that you're #1, right? Well, according to the Waterbury Grammar Police, the Thomaston Avenue McDonald's is catching online shade because they're boasting that they're the #1 McDonald's in Waterbury, and people aren't having it.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Car Hits Central High School
2022-08-28@8:35pm–#Bridgeport CT– Students will be welcomed to the first day of school Monday to a modified facade at Central High School at 1 Lincoln Boulevard. The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Had the brick column not stopped the car the damage to the school could have been much worse.
State leaders discuss allocation of funds to help rising energy costs
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut state leaders held a public hearing in Hartford Monday to discuss the proposed allocation of an expected $79.1 million in funding from the federal government to help with energy assistance. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, LIHEAP, helps residents afford heat for their homes....
eastoncourier.news
The Farmer & the Race Car
It’s an early morning in August and Michael Sabia is tending to his Christmas tree farm. He’s pulling weeds around an infant Christmas tree he planted. The tiny spruce tree will take several years to grow big enough to decorate a family’s home for the holidays. That’s the nature of farming: you plant now and harvest later.
Family in dispute with Bridgeport over backyard sinkhole
A dispute is taking place over who is responsible for a sinkhole in the backyard of a Bridgeport family’s home.
milfordmirror.com
Why police say new CT law is not stopping catalytic converter thieves
Carrying power saws for quick surgery on cars, buses and trucks, catalytic converter thieves have been running rampant in Connecticut this year. Police say thefts of the exhaust system components continue in the face of a new law, effective July 1, that prohibits scrap dealers in Connecticut from receiving detached converters and requires detailed paperwork on all sales. Police in several departments also say the recent federal investigation of an East Hartford-based “cat” theft ring shows that crooks can easily skirt the new law.
Register Citizen
Former Bridgeport school board member Chris Taylor arrested again for punching boy, 17, in Fairfield
Former Bridgeport school board member Chris Taylor was arrested earlier this month in an alleged road rage incident in Fairfield where he is accused of punching a 17-year-old boy in the face. Fairfield police said the latest incident took place in front of Fairfield Ludlowe High School on Aug. 13....
Beloved Bridgeport man with kidney disease dies from respiratory infection
A Bridgeport man who spent more than a decade dealing with a kidney disease died Sunday night.
Scribe
30 Ohio Ave Unit 1
All Utilities Included!!! - Sensational Studio. Kitchenette with 2 Burner Cooktop and Microwave. W/W Carpets Thru-Out. Shared Washer & Dryer. Street Parking. Please call 203-496-0896. (Urban Connections Realty) No Pets Allowed. Location. 30 Ohio Ave Unit 1, Norwalk, CT. Address approximated. Rent. $1400. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 08/27/2022. Listing...
Overdue fire inspections: Waterbury fatal blazes highlight statewide problem
CT fire marshals say they can't always meet the requirement that every residence with three or more units be inspected annually.
CTtransit apologizes for recent service disruptions
According to the statement, the bus service has experienced a “much higher-than-normal level of absenteeism” among its drivers. The post CTtransit apologizes for recent service disruptions appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Yale New Haven Health System expands presence in Fairfield County
Yale New Haven Health System (YNHHS) continued its expansion into Fairfield County with the opening of a new facility at 325 Riverside Ave. in Westport. The new location, launched in association with the New England Medical Group, is the first YNHHS digestive health facility in the county and will offer a wide range of services, including bariatric, colorectal and hernia surgery, as well as gastroenterology services.
2 men arrested in Connecticut while protesting eviction order
Two men were arrested in Connecticut Monday after taking part in a group effort to protest a formal eviction order.
Man drowns at East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury: Police
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials recovered the body of a drowning victim at East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury on Monday, according to the police. Waterbury police responded to the report of an adult male drowning victim at 4:15 p.m. in the area of East Mountain Road at Prospect Road, officials said. The Waterbury Fire Department […]
Scribe
The Residences at Quarry Walk
An environmentally friendly residential and retail community developed in Oxford’s uniquely designated “Village Center Mixed Use District”, offering single floor living that features one and two bedroom accommodations. Nestled among the rock faces, The Residences at Quarry Walk provides modern day comfort within each living space and an abundance of conveniences literally footsteps away.
WTNH.com
Doctor discusses new guidelines for the use of statins
(WTNH) – The U.S. Preventative Task Force just came out with the latest guidelines for the use of statins to prevent first heart attack and stroke. What impact will that have on heart disease, which is the number one killer of men and women?. Dr. Jeffrey Berman, Chair of...
