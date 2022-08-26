ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, CT

WTNH

How much sleep do students actually need?

(WTNH) – Sleep, shut-eye, whatever you want to call it, your child needs it. The question is, are they getting enough before school begins? “The fact is, sleep-deprived teenagers are impaired in a way that people who are inebriated are impaired,” said Dr. Craig Canapari, a Yale Medical School sleep expert. The list of health […]
CHESHIRE, CT
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Stand-Off

Ansonia News: Stand-Off2022-08-28@7:30PMish– A viewer provided this photo of a stand-off on Elm Street. At 11:45pm the stand-off continues. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
ANSONIA, CT
sheltonherald.com

Property transfers in Trumbull

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull town clerk’s office from Aug. 20 through Aug. 26. 27 Stoneleigh Road. Rose K. McAndrews to Magnus Nilerud. $540,000. 103 Parkway Drive. Timothy Price to Parkway Drive LLC. $225,000.
TRUMBULL, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Car Hits Central High School

2022-08-28@8:35pm–#Bridgeport CT– Students will be welcomed to the first day of school Monday to a modified facade at Central High School at 1 Lincoln Boulevard. The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Had the brick column not stopped the car the damage to the school could have been much worse.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
eastoncourier.news

The Farmer & the Race Car

It’s an early morning in August and Michael Sabia is tending to his Christmas tree farm. He’s pulling weeds around an infant Christmas tree he planted. The tiny spruce tree will take several years to grow big enough to decorate a family’s home for the holidays. That’s the nature of farming: you plant now and harvest later.
EASTON, CT
milfordmirror.com

Why police say new CT law is not stopping catalytic converter thieves

Carrying power saws for quick surgery on cars, buses and trucks, catalytic converter thieves have been running rampant in Connecticut this year. Police say thefts of the exhaust system components continue in the face of a new law, effective July 1, that prohibits scrap dealers in Connecticut from receiving detached converters and requires detailed paperwork on all sales. Police in several departments also say the recent federal investigation of an East Hartford-based “cat” theft ring shows that crooks can easily skirt the new law.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsBreak
Education
Scribe

30 Ohio Ave Unit 1

All Utilities Included!!! - Sensational Studio. Kitchenette with 2 Burner Cooktop and Microwave. W/W Carpets Thru-Out. Shared Washer & Dryer. Street Parking. Please call 203-496-0896. (Urban Connections Realty) No Pets Allowed. Location. 30 Ohio Ave Unit 1, Norwalk, CT. Address approximated. Rent. $1400. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 08/27/2022. Listing...
WestfairOnline

Yale New Haven Health System expands presence in Fairfield County

Yale New Haven Health System (YNHHS) continued its expansion into Fairfield County with the opening of a new facility at 325 Riverside Ave. in Westport. The new location, launched in association with the New England Medical Group, is the first YNHHS digestive health facility in the county and will offer a wide range of services, including bariatric, colorectal and hernia surgery, as well as gastroenterology services.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
WTNH

Man drowns at East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury: Police

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials recovered the body of a drowning victim at East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury on Monday, according to the police. Waterbury police responded to the report of an adult male drowning victim at 4:15 p.m. in the area of East Mountain Road at Prospect Road, officials said. The Waterbury Fire Department […]
WATERBURY, CT
Scribe

The Residences at Quarry Walk

An environmentally friendly residential and retail community developed in Oxford’s uniquely designated “Village Center Mixed Use District”, offering single floor living that features one and two bedroom accommodations. Nestled among the rock faces, The Residences at Quarry Walk provides modern day comfort within each living space and an abundance of conveniences literally footsteps away.
OXFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Doctor discusses new guidelines for the use of statins

(WTNH) – The U.S. Preventative Task Force just came out with the latest guidelines for the use of statins to prevent first heart attack and stroke. What impact will that have on heart disease, which is the number one killer of men and women?. Dr. Jeffrey Berman, Chair of...
HARTFORD, CT

