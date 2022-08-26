ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog-safe recipes for National Dog Day

By Angel Colquitt
 4 days ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Everyone loves a reason to celebrate their furry friends but did you know that Friday, Aug. 26 is National Dog Day? To get the paw-ty started, here are some recipes you can make that both you and Fido can enjoy.

Watermelon Ice Cream

This recipe comes from Kiki Kane at The Dog People. It is a fun take on a unique treat that many may not have tried. You will need a freezer and a food processor to make it, but the steps for the recipe are simple enough.

This recipe takes 4 hours and 10 minutes to make, with most of that time being spent chilling in the freezer. There are only 10 minutes of active time in this recipe. It yields two cups of ice cream that is safe for human and dog consumption. You can find a link to this two-ingredient recipe by clicking or tapping here.

Fruit Bowl or Smoothie

This is a good option for those who want to have a healthier snack with their pup. There are plenty of fruits that are dog-safe that can be put into your fruit bowl. These include but are not limited to: apples, bananas, raspberries and blueberries.

Be careful with this though, as there are also fruits that you should avoid letting your pet eat. These include grapes, tomatoes and avocados- though the last two wouldn’t make it into a regular fruit salad anyways.

If you would like to get really fun with the fruit, you can make your dog a fruit smoothie bowl using the recipe from Chewy linked here. This recipe can be easily modified to be enjoyed by humans instead. To do this just swap the chicken broth for a juice that you like and make two separate smoothie bowls — unless you would like to drink a chicken broth fruit smoothie.

Dog-Safe Charcuterie Board

Have you ever thought that you could make your dog’s treats even fancier? Now you can do just that by crafting your very own “barkcuterie” board. This is a recipe that you can make as complicated or as simple as you’d like.

If you’re really wanting to commit to something unique (and pricey) you can make this recipe from Meg Quinn linked here. However, that recipe uses dog treats in the board so it won’t be enjoyable to the average human.

If you want something to share with your dog, you will want to use the page linked here which will show you all the fruits, veggies, meats and cheeses that your pet can have. Then, it’s up to you to craft your masterpiece of of a snack.

