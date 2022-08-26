Read full article on original website
Reminder: Ethical Hacker Master Class Bundle, save 99%
Just a quick reminder about our awesome deal on the Ethical Hacker Master Class Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store. The Ethical Hacker Master Class Bundle is available in our deals store for just $39, which is a saving of 99% off the normal price. With major businesses like...
How to stop iPhone apps from tracking you
Apple offers a feature on the iPhone where you can control what apps are tracking you. You can decide to stop all apps from tracking you or you can choose to allow individual apps to track you. This feature gives you more control over your privacy on your iPhone with...
How to lock WhatsApp on your iPhone
This guide is designed to show you how to lock WhatsApp on your iPhone. If you want to make sure that nobody can access your WhatsApp on your iPhone without your permission, then you can lock it and add Apple’s Face ID and a passcode to the app. This allows you to lock Whatsapp on the iPhone after every time you use it, ensuring that your information is only available to people to who you allow access to your device.
How to block text messages on iPhone
We previously covered how to block calls on the iPhone, and in this guide, we will show you how to block text messages on the iPhone. This guide is designed to show you what you need to do to block those annoying spam text messages and other text messages. Unfortunately,...
How to use iPhone wireless charging
Apple’s most recent iPhones come with wireless charging built-in, this is a really useful feature and a great way to charge your iPhone instead of having to plug the device in with a lightning cable. The wireless charging feature has been available on Apple’s iPhone models for the last...
Vivo Y22s smartphone unveiled
Yesterday we had the new Vivo Y02S smartphone and now Vivo has launched another new device, the Vivo Y22s the handset comes with a 6.55-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution. The Vivo Y22s smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 mobile processor and it also comes with 8GB of...
How to delete cookies on Android phones
Android phone users wishing to clean up the cookies they may have downloaded when surfing the Internet. May be interested to know that it is very easy to clear and delete cookies on Android phones from browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Samsung’s official Internet browser and more. Deleting...
Apple M2 MacBook Pro to go into production in Q4
We have been hearing rumors about the new M2 MacBook Pro for some time, there will be two models in the range, a 14-inch model and a 16-inch model. The new M2 MacBook Pro will apparently go into production in quarter four of 2022, the news comes from respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, there are more details in the tweet below.
Another look at iOS 16 beta 8 (Video)
Apple recently released iOS 16 beta 8 to developers yesterday, they also released a new public beta of iOS 16 for public beta testers. Earlier today we saw a video of the new iOS 16 beta 8 software in action and now we have another one, this one is from Brandon Butch and this gives us another look at the software.
Samsung Galaxy A04 smartphone unveiled
We have been hearing rumors about the Samsung Galaxy A04 smartphone for some time, the handset is now official. The Samsung Galaxy A04 will come with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V Display which features an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The handset is powered by an octa-core processor and it...
Deals: Code Direct Python Interactive Coding Lifetime Access
We have an awesome deal on the Code Direct Python Interactive Coding Lifetime Access in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week. The Code Direct Python Interactive Coding Lifetime Access is available in our deals store for just $24.99, it normally retails for $79. Learning Python online has never been...
VisionFive 2 quad-core RISC-V dev board
StarFive Tech has taken to Kickstarter this month to launch their new open source quad-core RISC-V dev board in the form of the VisionFive 2. Providing developers, enthusiasts and hobbyists with a high performance quad-core RISC-V single board computer (SBC) with an integrated 3D GPU, 2G/4G/8G LPDDR. ”VisionFive 2 supports a wide range of peripherals designed for all the other mainstream SBCs, enabling users to complete their DIY projects effectively.”
CTL Chromebook NL72-L with new cellular technology
CTL has this week announced the imminent availability of its new NL72L and NL72CT-L Chromebook featuring newly updated cellular technology. Powered by an Intel Jasper Lake Dual-Core N4500 CPU processor the Chromebook features Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and the NL72-L measures 11.6″ and features 1366 x 768 Intel UMA graphics, together with a IP41-rated design, that has been drop tested from a height of 70 cm.
Vivo V25e smartphone gets official
We previously saw the Vivo V25 Pro and now Vivo has added another handset to the range, the Vivo V25e smartphone. The new Vivo V25e comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display that features a 90Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio...
Google Pixel 6A gets durability tested (Video)
The Google Pixel 6A smartphone went on sale last month, we have already seen a number of durability tests of the handset and now we have another video. The latest video is a durability test from JerryRigEverything and the handset is out through a range of durability tests. The handset...
AAEON BOXER-8256AI fanless mini PC
AAEON has unveiled their latest fanless mini PC system in the form of the BOXER-8256AI sporting four HDMI 1.4 video inputs, two HDMI Display 2.0, 3 x USB Type A for USB 3.2 Gen 1, DB9 for RS-232/422/485 (By switch) and CANbus x1. Together with a RJ-45 for GbE LAN and connections for M.2 M-Key (PCIEx4), M.2 B-Key (PCIEx2 and USB 3.0) and M.2 E-key (PCIEx1 and USB 2.0).
iOS 16 beta 7 in action (Video)
Yesterday we heard about all of the new betas released by Apple, this includes iOS 16 beta 7, iPadOS 16.1 beta 1, and watchOS 9 beta 7. We previously saw a video of the new iOS 16 beta 7 software in action and now we have another video, this one is from Brandon Butch and we get to find out more details about this new beta.
Samsung Internet 19.0 Beta released
Samsung has released its new Internet 19.0 beta and it is now available to download from the Samsung Galaxy Store and the Google Play Store. The Samsung Internet 19.0 Beta software comes with some new security features and also some new security features and more. Samsung Electronics today released Samsung...
Samsung IFA 2022 gets previewed
Samsung has revealed some details about what it is planning for IFA 2022. The company will be focusing on its home devices at the event. This will include a range of Smart Home devices and also its new energy-efficient home devices, it will also be revealing information about its new Net Zero Home.
iQOO Z6 Android smartphone unveiled
IQOO has announced its latest Android smartphone, the iQOO Z6, and the handset comes with a range of features. The new iQOO Z6 is equipped with a 6.64-inch LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution and it also comes with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by...
