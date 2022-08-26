Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Interest in San Diego Biotech Real Estate Soars, with Sales at $3.4B in Last 12 Months
San Diego is the third largest biotech cluster in the U.S. and has become a top focus for real estate investors, who hold a substantial slice of the market, according to a new report. Institutional investors are estimated to own 44% of existing life science lab and office space in...
Up to $2,000 Available for San Diego County Residents Struggling to Pay Water Bills
The San Diego County Water Authority has helped secure financial aid for low-income water customers in the region to cover overdue residential water and wastewater bills. The authority is partnering with the Metropolitan Area Advisory Committee on Anti-Poverty of San Diego County (MAAC) and Campesinos Unidos, Inc. for outreach and education to make residents who are struggling aware of the funding.
northcountydailystar.com
Seeking Investors for Vista Bowling Complex
The City of Vista has not had a hub for entertainment since 2017. With the community evolving and turning into a very eclectic atmosphere it’s time for something new and exciting. Picture a location with 5-10 bowling lanes, an area for an up-to-date game room for all ages, locally brewed beverages, locally inspired eats and a modern fully stocked bar.
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in San Diego
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in San Diego-Carlsbad, CA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Voiceof San Diego
San Diego’s Food Waste Recycling Program
“What ever happened to …” These topics were once front page news, but have since slipped out of the spotlight. So we’re checking back in. At the start of this year, a state deadline for cities to collect food waste from homes and apartments came and went. It’s now August and the city of San Diego hasn’t yet equipped residents to start this new recycling stream, which is projected to significantly help California eliminate harmful greenhouse gases.
Opinion: A Family’s Dedication to Service Supports Affordable Senior Housing in San Diego
The housing affordability crisis in San Diego County makes America’s Finest City a nearly impossible place to find a home, especially if you are unhoused or on the verge of homelessness. It’s why San Diego has the fifth highest homeless population in the United States. And one in four...
National Cinema Day: $3 movie showings at San Diego theaters
As part of the Cinema Foundation’s National Cinema Day, over 3,000 movie theaters across the U.S. will have showings for the low price of $3 on Saturday, Sept. 3.
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego County to provide low-cost computers during drive-thu event
The San Diego County Office of Education will host a drive-thru event to give families laptops and desktop computers at a low cost. The computers will be pre-loaded with educational software for as little as $100 at a drive-through event on Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon in collaboration with Computers 2 Kids. The event will take place at the SDCOE main campus, 6401 Linda Vista Road in San Diego.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Diego gets another chance to defend itself in the trip-and-fall case that initially awarded woman $900,000
SAN DIEGO — A Superior Court Judge is giving the city of San Diego another chance to defend itself in a trip-and-fall lawsuit filed by a 74-year-old woman who stepped in a pothole outside of the Clairemont Mesa Post Office. As first reported by CBS 8, the city had...
Concerns arise at La Jolla Cove amid apparent lack of signs during recent water quality advisories
After the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality issued recent water quality advisories for La Jolla Cove, some residents raised questions about what appeared to be a lack of caution signs for the public.
100+ rescued beagles headed to San Diego for care
Over 100 beagles are headed to San Diego this week as part of a nationwide effort to care for the more that 4,000 beagles who were recently rescued from a Virginia lab testing breeding facility.
travellemming.com
29 San Diego Date Ideas in 2022 (By a Local)
If you’re looking for some fresh and exciting San Diego Date ideas, then I’m here to help!. San Diego is an awesome city to meet someone new or keep a lasting relationship full of fun and excitement. The warm weather of America’s Finest City has fostered a thriving outdoor culture and lots of creative and unique San Diego activities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPBS
After-school care lacking in California's ambitious expansion of transitional kindergarten
Sara LaPietra and her husband Vince thought they’d won the childcare equivalent of the lottery. Their four-year-old son Teddy got a spot in their local school’s transitional kindergarten, or TK, class. That meant they could stop paying $2,000 a month for his preschool, and the speech and occupational...
New school opens on first day of class for San Diego Unified
A brand new $180 million campus in Logan Heights opened Monday to just over 1,000 students on the first day of class for the San Diego Unified School District.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Del Mar–wealthy seaside community in San Diego County 1979
Del Mar–wealthy seaside community in San Diego County 1979. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. January 22, 1979 Allison Ross reports on the lack of...
San Diego County announces 2022-23 Teachers of the Year
Dr. Paul Gothold, the superintendent of San Diego County schools, says the last few years have proven how difficult, yet fulfilling, a career in education is.
eastcountymagazine.org
job openings Lemon Grove
August 27, 2022 (Lemon Grove) – The City of Lemon Grove sent a tweet out on Aug. 25 which states, “Looking for a few talented professionals to join our team. Click here to find your fit.”. Error message. Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news,...
San Diego, Coastal Commission reach agreement to allow enforcement of sidewalk vending rules in coastal zone
Coastal residents upset by a growing presence of sidewalk vendors may be breathing a sigh of relief in coming months, as San Diego officials said Aug. 26 that an agreement has been reached to allow enforcement of new city vending regulations in the coastal zone without a hearing by the California Coastal Commission.
Carlsbad man arrested for alleged pump-and-dump stock scheme
Joseph A. Padilla, 53, was arrested last week at San Diego International Airport and is expected to appear in a federal courtroom in Boston on one count of securities fraud.
coolsandiegosights.com
Mass grave seen from San Diego trolley.
Ride the San Diego Trolley’s Orange Line through Mt. Hope Cemetery and you might observe something strange. A group of collected headstones is set in concrete just south of the tracks. This very unusual memorial is the site of a mass grave–a “grave” filled with discarded gravestones!...
Comments / 0