National Cinema Day: $3 movie showings at San Diego theaters
As part of the Cinema Foundation’s National Cinema Day, over 3,000 movie theaters across the U.S. will have showings for the low price of $3 on Saturday, Sept. 3.
coolsandiegosights.com
Mass grave seen from San Diego trolley.
Ride the San Diego Trolley’s Orange Line through Mt. Hope Cemetery and you might observe something strange. A group of collected headstones is set in concrete just south of the tracks. This very unusual memorial is the site of a mass grave–a “grave” filled with discarded gravestones!...
travellemming.com
29 San Diego Date Ideas in 2022 (By a Local)
If you’re looking for some fresh and exciting San Diego Date ideas, then I’m here to help!. San Diego is an awesome city to meet someone new or keep a lasting relationship full of fun and excitement. The warm weather of America’s Finest City has fostered a thriving outdoor culture and lots of creative and unique San Diego activities.
chulavistatoday.com
Top 5 events in San Diego this coming weekend! (September 2-4)
Grupo Firme was in town, Craft Beer Festival at Sea World, Ukulele Music Festival, and many other cool things happened in San Diego over the weekend. Well, new week, new opportunities to enjoy a new set of activities this coming weekend in different parts of our city. Here are the...
When is the City going to fixed damaged streets in Rancho Bernardo?
SAN DIEGO — People living in Rancho Bernardo and Poway were pleased to see the construction, until they found out it was for the sidewalks and not the streets that have been in poor condition. CBS 8 reporter Ariana Cohen spoke with a construction worker in Rancho Bernardo who...
CBS News
Woman unexpectedly bitten on feet along San Diego coast
Tiny sea creatures are biting people along the San Diego shoreline. A woman says she was walking along De Anza Cove in Mission Bay recently when she decided to put her feet in the water. Within seconds, something bit her ankles and feet hard enough to draw blood.
msn.com
12 AMAZING THINGS TO DO IN TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA
Sitting like a crown jewel of California’s Inland Empire, Temecula is a popular SoCal day trip destination from Los Angeles or San Diego for tourists looking to trade in the modern metropolises for an old western lifestyle. Life moves much slower in Temecula, whose rolling hills are home to award-winning wineries and an Old Town that immerses visitors into the Western heritage.
100+ rescued beagles headed to San Diego for care
Over 100 beagles are headed to San Diego this week as part of a nationwide effort to care for the more that 4,000 beagles who were recently rescued from a Virginia lab testing breeding facility.
San Diego gets another chance to defend itself in the trip-and-fall case that initially awarded woman $900,000
SAN DIEGO — A Superior Court Judge is giving the city of San Diego another chance to defend itself in a trip-and-fall lawsuit filed by a 74-year-old woman who stepped in a pothole outside of the Clairemont Mesa Post Office. As first reported by CBS 8, the city had...
coolsandiegosights.com
Wild beasts invade San Diego Museum of Art!
The San Diego Museum of Art in Balboa Park has been invaded by wild beasts!. Les Fauves is French for Wild Beasts, and paintings by early 20th century artists known as the Fauves are running rampant in one amazing gallery!. These particular paintings are part of a wider exhibition titled...
San Diego’s Robert McElroy holds his first mass as Cardinal
Cardinal–designate Robert McElroy celebrated his first public mass in Rome since he was elevated to the college of cardinals by pope Francis.
delmartimes.net
43rd Annual Wavecrest Woodie Meet to be held in Encinitas
The 43rd Annual Wavecrest Woodie Meet, sponsored by San Diego Woodies, will be held Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Moonlight Beach parking lot in Encinitas. San Diego Woodies is a part of the National Woodie Club. Wavecrest occurs each year on the third weekend in September, according to the event...
SORSO Wine Lounge Heading to Pier View Plaza
Swirl, Sniff, and Sorso at New Wine Bar in Oceanside
Voiceof San Diego
San Diego’s Food Waste Recycling Program
“What ever happened to …” These topics were once front page news, but have since slipped out of the spotlight. So we’re checking back in. At the start of this year, a state deadline for cities to collect food waste from homes and apartments came and went. It’s now August and the city of San Diego hasn’t yet equipped residents to start this new recycling stream, which is projected to significantly help California eliminate harmful greenhouse gases.
msn.com
Thomas Rhett cancels San Diego concert 2 hours before show time due to ‘vocal irritation'
CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Fans headed to Thomas Rhett’s Saturday evening concert in San Diego County were shocked when the country singer announced that the show was canceled less than two hours before he was expected to hit the stage. The “Life Changes” singer took to Twitter around...
New school opens on first day of class for San Diego Unified
A brand new $180 million campus in Logan Heights opened Monday to just over 1,000 students on the first day of class for the San Diego Unified School District.
L.A. Weekly
Rider Injured in Motorcycle Accident on West Point Loma Boulevard [San Diego, CA]
SAN DIEGO, CA (August 29, 2022) – Thursday evening, one rider sustained injuries in a motorcycle accident on West Point Loma Boulevard. The collision happened around 7:00 p.m., at the intersection of West Point Loma Boulevard and Ebers Street. Investigators said a man driving a Jeep Wrangler attempted to...
NBC San Diego
High School Girls Use Drones to Uncover the POC Founders of San Diego County
They call themselves hers-torians and they are on a mission. “We are females of color, women of color, who are trying to truly uphold the truth of what our ancestors actually went through,” said Trinity Ansley. Ansley is one of 16 girls participating in Our Genetic Legacy, a program...
