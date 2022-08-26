ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Mesa, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coolsandiegosights.com

Mass grave seen from San Diego trolley.

Ride the San Diego Trolley’s Orange Line through Mt. Hope Cemetery and you might observe something strange. A group of collected headstones is set in concrete just south of the tracks. This very unusual memorial is the site of a mass grave–a “grave” filled with discarded gravestones!...
SAN DIEGO, CA
travellemming.com

29 San Diego Date Ideas in 2022 (By a Local)

If you’re looking for some fresh and exciting San Diego Date ideas, then I’m here to help!. San Diego is an awesome city to meet someone new or keep a lasting relationship full of fun and excitement. The warm weather of America’s Finest City has fostered a thriving outdoor culture and lots of creative and unique San Diego activities.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Top 5 events in San Diego this coming weekend! (September 2-4)

Grupo Firme was in town, Craft Beer Festival at Sea World, Ukulele Music Festival, and many other cool things happened in San Diego over the weekend. Well, new week, new opportunities to enjoy a new set of activities this coming weekend in different parts of our city. Here are the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
La Mesa, CA
Government
City
La Mesa, CA
City
Claremont, CA
La Mesa, CA
Entertainment
City
La Jolla, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
CBS News

Woman unexpectedly bitten on feet along San Diego coast

Tiny sea creatures are biting people along the San Diego shoreline. A woman says she was walking along De Anza Cove in Mission Bay recently when she decided to put her feet in the water. Within seconds, something bit her ankles and feet hard enough to draw blood.
SAN DIEGO, CA
msn.com

12 AMAZING THINGS TO DO IN TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA

Sitting like a crown jewel of California’s Inland Empire, Temecula is a popular SoCal day trip destination from Los Angeles or San Diego for tourists looking to trade in the modern metropolises for an old western lifestyle. Life moves much slower in Temecula, whose rolling hills are home to award-winning wineries and an Old Town that immerses visitors into the Western heritage.
TEMECULA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Porter Hall
Person
Leonard Cohen
Person
Gutzon Borglum
coolsandiegosights.com

Wild beasts invade San Diego Museum of Art!

The San Diego Museum of Art in Balboa Park has been invaded by wild beasts!. Les Fauves is French for Wild Beasts, and paintings by early 20th century artists known as the Fauves are running rampant in one amazing gallery!. These particular paintings are part of a wider exhibition titled...
SAN DIEGO, CA
delmartimes.net

43rd Annual Wavecrest Woodie Meet to be held in Encinitas

The 43rd Annual Wavecrest Woodie Meet, sponsored by San Diego Woodies, will be held Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Moonlight Beach parking lot in Encinitas. San Diego Woodies is a part of the National Woodie Club. Wavecrest occurs each year on the third weekend in September, according to the event...
ENCINITAS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Contemporary Art#Christian Missionaries#Foothills Art Association#Canadians
Voiceof San Diego

San Diego’s Food Waste Recycling Program

“What ever happened to …” These topics were once front page news, but have since slipped out of the spotlight. So we’re checking back in. At the start of this year, a state deadline for cities to collect food waste from homes and apartments came and went. It’s now August and the city of San Diego hasn’t yet equipped residents to start this new recycling stream, which is projected to significantly help California eliminate harmful greenhouse gases.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
China
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance

Comments / 0

Community Policy