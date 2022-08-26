Read full article on original website
wrnjradio.com
Man steals more than $600 worth of razors from Morris County CVS; $1,000 reward offered for information leading to his arrest
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Morris County Sheriff’s CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man who allegedly stole more than $600 worth of razors from the CVS in Denville Township, authorities said. On Saturday, August 20...
wrnjradio.com
Officer injured when alleged drunk driver hits patrol car in Morris County
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Jefferson Township police officer was injured after his vehicle was hit by an alleged drunk driver early Sunday morning, according to Jefferson Township Police Captain Robert Bush. On August 28, at 03:06 a.m., Jefferson Township Police Officer Tyler LaMantia was sitting in...
WILD CHASE: Masked Carjackers Ram Police Cruiser, Civilian Vehicles On Route 46
Three carjackers were captured following a wild chase in which they rammed a Wayne police cruiser and several civilian vehicles on Route 46, authorities said. It began shortly after Montville police issued an alert for two vehicles, one of which had just been taken by thieves in ski masks, shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.
wrnjradio.com
Man charged with trespassing in Hunterdon County
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A 30-year-old man was arrested earlier this month after police said he trespassed on private property in Flemington Borough. On Friday, August 12, at around 3:30 p.m., a detective arrested Marco Sandoval of Flemington following an investigation into trespassing on private property, police said.
NJ man supplied fatal dose of fentanyl to fellow inmate, prosecutors say
FREEHOLD — A Long Branch man is facing drug charges after being accused of giving heroin and fentanyl to a fellow inmate at Monmouth County jail resulting in his death. According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, David Egner, of Toms River was found unresponsive on the floor of his cell shortly after 9 a.m. on April 17. He was pronounced dead later the same day at a nearby hospital.
sanatogapost.com
New Jersey Man Arrested After Casino ‘Disturbance’
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A 35-year-old New Brunswick NJ man was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police on a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest, and also faces charges of harassment, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct, following a “physical contact” incident that occurred on the gaming floor of the Valley Forge Casino Resort, according to a Monday (Aug. 22, 2022) report.
wrnjradio.com
Acting AG Platkin: Prison sentence for final defendant convicted in operation of NJ opioid mill reportedly linked to 22 suspected overdoses
NEW JERSEY – Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin Monday announced a seven-year prison sentence for a Pennsylvania resident convicted in the operation of a Passaic County opioid mill that distributed bulk quantities of fentanyl and heroin reportedly linked to more than a dozen fatal overdoses. The illegal drug...
Troopers Save Suicidal Man Holding Knife To Neck After Fleeing From Warren County Traffic Stop
State troopers rescued a man who was holding a knife to his neck after fleeing from a traffic stop in Warren County. Troopers responded to a report of a driver who fled from Mansfield Township officers on Route 57, state police said in a release on Friday, Aug. 26. Troopers...
Two arrested, heroin seized after traffic stop, police
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say two people with active arrest warrants were taken into custody after a traffic stop found them in possession of suspected heroin. According to Pocono Township Police Department, on July 16 around 4:40 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Fairview Avenue and State Route 314 […]
wrnjradio.com
Man sentenced for 2019 Somerset County murder
SOMERVILLE, NJ (Somerset County) – A Somerset County man was sentenced by the Honorable Peter J. Tober, P.J.Cr. on Friday for the murder of Terrence C. Coulanges, 29, of Old Bridge, and related offense following the guilty verdicts returned by a petit jury on April 26, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
Police: Man wanted for attempted robbery at Bronx bus stop
The NYPD is searching for a man accused of attempted robbery at a Bronx bus stop on Aug. 11.
Police: 2 people injured in hit-and-run crash at Edison car show
Two people are recovering from injuries they sustained when they were struck by an out-of-control driver who then left the scene of a car show in Edison.
wrnjradio.com
No injuries after tractor-trailer fire on I-80 in Warren County
KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A tractor-trailer caught fire Monday morning on Interstate 80 in Warren County, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. A trailer being hauled became fully engulfed at around 6:29 a.m. on Interstate 80 East at milepost 2 in Knowlton Township, Goez...
Popular NJ Doc ID'd As Motorcyclist Killed In PA Crash
The head doctor and founder of two popular medical facilities in New Jersey has died in a motorcycle crash in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. Doctor Dimitry Rabkin, 59, of Cliffside Park, NJ, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle crash by a deputy coroner with the Lancaster County Coroner's Office at 4:19 p.m. on Saturday, August 27.
wrnjradio.com
Sussex County e-bike rider faces DWI charge
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County e-bike rider faces several charges including driving while intoxicated after he was stopped Thursday in Byram Township, according to police. On August 25, an officer observed an e-bike being driven on Route 206 North and was delaying traffic and swerving...
Father Stabbed, Son Sought In Assault At Route 46 Motel
Police were looking for a troubled man whose father sustained minor stab wounds in an assault at a South Hackensack motel. Carlos Rodriguez, 27, fled after the 8:40 a.m. incident on Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Knights Inn off Route 46, Police Chief Robert Chinchar said. Both had been living...
N.J. woman sentenced to prison on gun charge in Pa. state trooper’s killing
A New Jersey woman has been sentenced on a gun charge linked to the killing of a Pennsylvania State Police trooper 13 years ago. Emily Joy Gross, of Westfield, was sentence of one to two years in state prison for providing the gun used by Daniel Autenrieth on June 7, 2009, in the shooting death of Trooper Joshua Miller.
wrnjradio.com
2 face drug charges following traffic stop in Morris County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two people are facing drug charges following a traffic stop last week in Hanover Township. On August 17, an officer stopped Gary Savage, 35, from Hopatcong Borough, currently residing at the Red Carpet Inn in Hanover Township, for motor vehicle violation and after a brief investigation, he was arrested as well as his passenger, Michelle Bernal from Dover, currently residing at the Red Carpet Inn in Hanover Township, police said.
Massive Multi-Car Fire Under Investigation In Sussex County (PHOTOS)
Officials in Sussex County are investigating the cause of a massive fire that ripped through several vehicles in a local parking lot over the weekend. The Hardyston Township Volunteer Fire Dept. responded to the blaze in the employee parking lot at 3 Wild Turkey Way just after 4:40 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, the squad said.
ocscanner.news
MERCER COUNTY: MISSING CHILD ALERT
The following is from Trenton Police Department ***UPDATE FOUND SAFE***. The Trenton, New Jersey Police Department is asking for the assistance of the public in order to locate 11 year old John Scott. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, ripped jeans shorts and red, white and blue crocs. John Scott is known to frequent Cadwalader Park and the downtown area.
