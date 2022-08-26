ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
wrnjradio.com

Man charged with trespassing in Hunterdon County

FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A 30-year-old man was arrested earlier this month after police said he trespassed on private property in Flemington Borough. On Friday, August 12, at around 3:30 p.m., a detective arrested Marco Sandoval of Flemington following an investigation into trespassing on private property, police said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denville, NJ
Morris County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Denville, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Morris County, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ man supplied fatal dose of fentanyl to fellow inmate, prosecutors say

FREEHOLD — A Long Branch man is facing drug charges after being accused of giving heroin and fentanyl to a fellow inmate at Monmouth County jail resulting in his death. According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, David Egner, of Toms River was found unresponsive on the floor of his cell shortly after 9 a.m. on April 17. He was pronounced dead later the same day at a nearby hospital.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
sanatogapost.com

New Jersey Man Arrested After Casino ‘Disturbance’

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A 35-year-old New Brunswick NJ man was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police on a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest, and also faces charges of harassment, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct, following a “physical contact” incident that occurred on the gaming floor of the Valley Forge Casino Resort, according to a Monday (Aug. 22, 2022) report.
VALLEY FORGE, PA
wrnjradio.com

Acting AG Platkin: Prison sentence for final defendant convicted in operation of NJ opioid mill reportedly linked to 22 suspected overdoses

NEW JERSEY – Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin Monday announced a seven-year prison sentence for a Pennsylvania resident convicted in the operation of a Passaic County opioid mill that distributed bulk quantities of fentanyl and heroin reportedly linked to more than a dozen fatal overdoses. The illegal drug...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Paraphernalia#Police
WBRE

Two arrested, heroin seized after traffic stop, police

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say two people with active arrest warrants were taken into custody after a traffic stop found them in possession of suspected heroin. According to Pocono Township Police Department, on July 16 around 4:40 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Fairview Avenue and State Route 314 […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

Man sentenced for 2019 Somerset County murder

SOMERVILLE, NJ (Somerset County) – A Somerset County man was sentenced by the Honorable Peter J. Tober, P.J.Cr. on Friday for the murder of Terrence C. Coulanges, 29, of Old Bridge, and related offense following the guilty verdicts returned by a petit jury on April 26, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wrnjradio.com

No injuries after tractor-trailer fire on I-80 in Warren County

KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A tractor-trailer caught fire Monday morning on Interstate 80 in Warren County, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. A trailer being hauled became fully engulfed at around 6:29 a.m. on Interstate 80 East at milepost 2 in Knowlton Township, Goez...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Popular NJ Doc ID'd As Motorcyclist Killed In PA Crash

The head doctor and founder of two popular medical facilities in New Jersey has died in a motorcycle crash in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. Doctor Dimitry Rabkin, 59, of Cliffside Park, NJ, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle crash by a deputy coroner with the Lancaster County Coroner's Office at 4:19 p.m. on Saturday, August 27.
CLIFFSIDE PARK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Sussex County e-bike rider faces DWI charge

BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County e-bike rider faces several charges including driving while intoxicated after he was stopped Thursday in Byram Township, according to police. On August 25, an officer observed an e-bike being driven on Route 206 North and was delaying traffic and swerving...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

2 face drug charges following traffic stop in Morris County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two people are facing drug charges following a traffic stop last week in Hanover Township. On August 17, an officer stopped Gary Savage, 35, from Hopatcong Borough, currently residing at the Red Carpet Inn in Hanover Township, for motor vehicle violation and after a brief investigation, he was arrested as well as his passenger, Michelle Bernal from Dover, currently residing at the Red Carpet Inn in Hanover Township, police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

MERCER COUNTY: MISSING CHILD ALERT

The following is from Trenton Police Department ***UPDATE FOUND SAFE***. The Trenton, New Jersey Police Department is asking for the assistance of the public in order to locate 11 year old John Scott. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, ripped jeans shorts and red, white and blue crocs. John Scott is known to frequent Cadwalader Park and the downtown area.
TRENTON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy