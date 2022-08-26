Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
2022 Football Season Ready To Roll with Local JamboreesUnder The Radar NWLABossier City, LA
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Six Shreveport United Players Make GCPL Best XIUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
CPSO: Gang fights lead to arrests of 12 Southwood High students
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo deputies arrested 12 students Tuesday after two gang-related fights broke out at Southwood High School, the sheriff's office said in a news release. The first fight broke out at the school's breezeway at approximately 12:58 p.m. The school resource officer arrested eight boys in that fight.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Webster sheriff: Father fatally shoots adult son; investigation continues
MINDEN, La. -- No charges have been filed so far in a deadly shooting Sunday night when a father shot his adult son following a fight between the two, Sheriff Jason Parker said. The investigation is ongoing and once concluded the information will be presented to the Webster Parish District...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Jury selection progresses in delayed Caddo double murder trial
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Eleven jurors have been selected so far in the double murder trial of a Shreveport man whose trial was postponed from last week because of COVID. Jury selection started again Monday in the double first-degree murder trial of Dewayne Willie Watkins. Court resumes Wednesday morning to round out the rest of the jury panel.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Homicide numbers in Shreveport drop sharply in first 3 quarters of 2022
Shreveport, La -- As of Tuesday night, there had not been a homicide in Shreveport in more than 55 days. The last killing occurred July 6 when 24-year-old Eli McKinney was gunned down in the 2100 block of Greenwood Road. Should the city make it to Thursday at 12:01 a.m., that would be the entire month of August without a killing. It’s the longest stretch without a homicide in Shreveport in more than two years. And, after an all-time record of 90 homicides last year, it’s a drop of 53% in Shreveport’s homicide rate. At this time last year, there were 63 homicides in the City of Shreveport. There are currently 34 homicides in Shreveport.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Jamestown woman dies in single-vehicle crash
JAMESTOWN, La. -- State police said speed is a suspected factor in the death of a Bienville Parish woman killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday evening. The victim, Bridgette Dauzat, 34, of Jamestown, died at the scene. State police said Dauzat was driving a Ford F-150 east on Highway 154...
KPVI Newschannel 6
SPD issues warrant for man wanted in Sunday shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have identified a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting Sunday that left a woman with life-threatening wounds. Police have issued an arrest warrant for LaDerrick Randle, 31. He's wanted for attempted second-degree murder. The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Walker Street. Police...
KPVI Newschannel 6
CPSO arrests 4 juveniles following apartment complex shootout
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo sheriff's deputies have four juveniles in custody following a shootout at an apartment complex early on Tuesday, Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release. The sheriff's office received a shots fired call just after 4:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Forty Loop. According...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Grand jury indicts man in Campti homicide
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A Natchitoches Parish grand jury has indicted a Campti man in a homicide that happened earlier this year. Darrion Simmons, 20, is charged with second-degree murder in the May shooting death of Darnell Browder. Browder was found dead on Juzan Street. He had been shot several times.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
FBI probe looks at Bossier police union fundraising
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Bossier City police Sgt. Harold “B.J.” Sanford, the head of the police officers’ union, concocted a scheme to embezzle union funds and conduct both bogus and legitimate fundraising for charities, then used money to fraudulently obtain prescription painkillers, federal authorities believe as they pursue a corruption investigation in the Northwest Louisiana city.
Comments / 0