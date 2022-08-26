Reviewed by Tristan Ogilvie on PC. Also available on Xbox, PlayStation, iOS, and Android. "Immortality is a thoroughly mesmerizing mystery and one of the most surprising video game stories I’ve played through this year. Its image-based search tool might make its actual investigating feel noticeably dumbed down compared to that of Her Story and Telling Lies, but the credibility of its faked film productions, the powerful performances of its cast, and its regularly confronting, David Lynchian discoveries kept me captivated for its nine-hour duration. Immortality might not live forever in my mind, but it's likely to linger there for quite a while yet."

