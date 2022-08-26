ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
Vice

India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
INDIA
Voice of America

UN: 6 Million Afghans at Risk of Famine as Winter Looms

The United Nations said Monday that 6 million Afghans are on the brink of famine, with winter around the corner and humanitarian appeals dramatically underfunded. "Afghanistan's crisis is a humanitarian crisis. It's an economic crisis. It's a climate crisis. It's a hunger crisis. It's a financial crisis," U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths told the U.N. Security Council. "But it's not a hopeless crisis."
WORLD
Voice of America

Tigrayan Forces Deny Taking Town in Amhara Region

ADDIS ABABA — A spokesman for forces in Ethiopia’s Tigray region is denying a report that Tigrayan forces have captured a town in the neighboring Amhara region. Renewed clashes broke out last week between the Tigray People’s Liberation Front and the Ethiopian government after a five-month lull.
POLITICS
Voice of America

Malaysia Flexes New Graft-Busting Muscle with Jailing of Ex-PM

Bangkok — It was a moment few Malaysians could have imagined a few short years ago in a country, and a region, where the political elite are seen to exist beyond the law. On August 23, the Southeast Asian country’s Federal Court upheld a 2020 conviction for corruption against Najib Razak, sending a man who stood at the peak of Malaysia’s political power pyramid only four years ago as prime minister to jail with a 12-year sentence.
ASIA
Voice of America

Ukrainian Students Find Refuge at US Colleges

Ukrainian students seeking to attend college in the United States are receiving assistance from many American schools. A recent report covering 559 schools found that at least 120 universities are offering some kind of assistance to Ukrainian students. The nonprofit Institute of International Education (IIE) prepared the report. The assistance...
COLLEGES
Voice of America

Greek PM Admits to Tapping Political Rival’s Phone, Refuses to Say Why

Athens — Greece’s main opposition leader has called on the country’s prime minister to resign after he admitted that the nation's spy chief bugged the phone of a senior political leader. The scandal is being dubbed Greece's Watergate. Speaking before Greece’s Parliament, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis took...
WORLD
Voice of America

Researchers Find New Strategy to Fight Misinformation

International researchers and experts at Google are working on a way to prevent false information about Ukrainian refugees from spreading in Eastern Europe. They call their effort “pre-bunking.”. The term comes from the word “debunking,” which means to show that an idea is untrue. “Pre-” means before. In other...
YOUTUBE
Voice of America

Syria Kurds Hunt Jihadists in Sweep of Al-Hol Camp

Syria — Kurdish forces said they had arrested dozens of suspects at a camp in Syria housing relatives of Islamic State group members as part of a crackdown on the jihadists this week. Al-Hol is the largest camp for displaced people who fled after IS was dislodged from its...
MIDDLE EAST
Voice of America

Iraq's Powerful Sadr Says he Quits Politics, Fueling Uncertainty

BAGHDAD — Iraq's powerful Shiite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said on Monday he was quitting politics and closing his institutions in response to an intractable political deadlock, a decision that could fuel instability. "I hereby announce my final withdrawal," Sadr said in a statement posted on Twitter, criticizing fellow...
MIDDLE EAST
Voice of America

Canada-based Company to Open Rare Earth Mine in Greenland

A Canada-based company recently announced its plans to develop a rare earth mineral mine in Greenland. Materials from the mine will be sent to Estonia, which has one of only two plants outside China that processes rare earths to a high degree. Rare earths are a group of minerals used...
METAL MINING
Voice of America

Argentina Vice President Asks Demonstrators to Go Home After Unrest

BUENOS AIRES — Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner asked her supporters to halt a protest on Saturday, while defending their right to demonstrate, after prosecutors requested a 12-year prison sentence for alleged corruption. After a tense day in which thousands took to the streets to defend her...
PROTESTS
Voice of America

Five Killed in Iraq Clashes After Powerful Cleric Quits Politics

Five people were killed in Iraq's capital Monday after a powerful Shiite Muslim cleric announced he would resign from politics, leading to clashes between his followers and those of rival political groups. Police and medical workers say at least 19 others were injured in the violence following the announcement by...
MIDDLE EAST
Voice of America

Experts: Challenges to Kenya Presidential Poll Results Have Improved Election Integrity

For the third time in his career, Kenya’s main opposition leader Raila Odinga is challenging presidential election results at the country’s Supreme Court. Some critics are mocking the former prime minister for again refusing to accept defeat. But legal experts say Odinga's petitions have played a key role in improving the integrity of Kenya's elections and the stability of its democracy. Juma Majanga reports from Nairobi, Kenya. Camera: Amos Wangwa.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Ukraine's shadow army tracking the Russian troops

Crouched in bushes on the shores of the Dnipro River, two young Ukrainian men dressed in army gear stalked Russian troops through the camera of a remote-controlled drone. Their job is to gather intelligence on Russian troop movements and positions before passing it on to the Ukrainian armed forces.
MILITARY
Voice of America

US Computer Company Dell Ends Operations in Russia

Dell Technologies says it had ended all operations in Russia after shutting its offices earlier this month, becoming the latest Western company to leave Russia in the face of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Dell, a U.S. computer company, is a key supplier of servers in Russia. It suspended...
BUSINESS

