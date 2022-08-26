Read full article on original website
Voice of America
UN: 6 Million Afghans at Risk of Famine as Winter Looms
The United Nations said Monday that 6 million Afghans are on the brink of famine, with winter around the corner and humanitarian appeals dramatically underfunded. "Afghanistan's crisis is a humanitarian crisis. It's an economic crisis. It's a climate crisis. It's a hunger crisis. It's a financial crisis," U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths told the U.N. Security Council. "But it's not a hopeless crisis."
Voice of America
Tigrayan Forces Deny Taking Town in Amhara Region
ADDIS ABABA — A spokesman for forces in Ethiopia’s Tigray region is denying a report that Tigrayan forces have captured a town in the neighboring Amhara region. Renewed clashes broke out last week between the Tigray People’s Liberation Front and the Ethiopian government after a five-month lull.
Voice of America
Malaysia Flexes New Graft-Busting Muscle with Jailing of Ex-PM
Bangkok — It was a moment few Malaysians could have imagined a few short years ago in a country, and a region, where the political elite are seen to exist beyond the law. On August 23, the Southeast Asian country’s Federal Court upheld a 2020 conviction for corruption against Najib Razak, sending a man who stood at the peak of Malaysia’s political power pyramid only four years ago as prime minister to jail with a 12-year sentence.
ASIA・
Voice of America
Guatemala Pledges Support for Taiwan, China Accuses Island of ‘Political Manipulation’
TAIPEI/BEIJING — Guatemalan Foreign Minister Mario Bucaro said on Tuesday that the Central American country will “always support” Taiwan, after China conducted its largest-ever military drills around the self-ruled island earlier this month. Meeting Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen at the presidential office in Taipei, Bucaro said that...
Voice of America
Ukrainian Students Find Refuge at US Colleges
Ukrainian students seeking to attend college in the United States are receiving assistance from many American schools. A recent report covering 559 schools found that at least 120 universities are offering some kind of assistance to Ukrainian students. The nonprofit Institute of International Education (IIE) prepared the report. The assistance...
Voice of America
Greek PM Admits to Tapping Political Rival’s Phone, Refuses to Say Why
Athens — Greece’s main opposition leader has called on the country’s prime minister to resign after he admitted that the nation's spy chief bugged the phone of a senior political leader. The scandal is being dubbed Greece's Watergate. Speaking before Greece’s Parliament, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis took...
Voice of America
UN Chief Says Flood-Hit Pakistan Facing ‘Monsoon on Steroids,’ Seeks $160 Million in Aid
Islamabad — The United Nations appealed Tuesday for $160 million to support Pakistan’s response to more than two months of destructive nationwide flash flooding triggered by climate-driven erratic monsoon rains. Pakistani officials say the calamity has “badly” impacted more than 33 million people and killed more than 1,100...
Voice of America
Researchers Find New Strategy to Fight Misinformation
International researchers and experts at Google are working on a way to prevent false information about Ukrainian refugees from spreading in Eastern Europe. They call their effort “pre-bunking.”. The term comes from the word “debunking,” which means to show that an idea is untrue. “Pre-” means before. In other...
Voice of America
Syria Kurds Hunt Jihadists in Sweep of Al-Hol Camp
Syria — Kurdish forces said they had arrested dozens of suspects at a camp in Syria housing relatives of Islamic State group members as part of a crackdown on the jihadists this week. Al-Hol is the largest camp for displaced people who fled after IS was dislodged from its...
Voice of America
Iraq's Powerful Sadr Says he Quits Politics, Fueling Uncertainty
BAGHDAD — Iraq's powerful Shiite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said on Monday he was quitting politics and closing his institutions in response to an intractable political deadlock, a decision that could fuel instability. "I hereby announce my final withdrawal," Sadr said in a statement posted on Twitter, criticizing fellow...
Voice of America
Canada-based Company to Open Rare Earth Mine in Greenland
A Canada-based company recently announced its plans to develop a rare earth mineral mine in Greenland. Materials from the mine will be sent to Estonia, which has one of only two plants outside China that processes rare earths to a high degree. Rare earths are a group of minerals used...
Voice of America
Argentina Vice President Asks Demonstrators to Go Home After Unrest
BUENOS AIRES — Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner asked her supporters to halt a protest on Saturday, while defending their right to demonstrate, after prosecutors requested a 12-year prison sentence for alleged corruption. After a tense day in which thousands took to the streets to defend her...
Voice of America
Five Killed in Iraq Clashes After Powerful Cleric Quits Politics
Five people were killed in Iraq's capital Monday after a powerful Shiite Muslim cleric announced he would resign from politics, leading to clashes between his followers and those of rival political groups. Police and medical workers say at least 19 others were injured in the violence following the announcement by...
Voice of America
Experts: Challenges to Kenya Presidential Poll Results Have Improved Election Integrity
For the third time in his career, Kenya’s main opposition leader Raila Odinga is challenging presidential election results at the country’s Supreme Court. Some critics are mocking the former prime minister for again refusing to accept defeat. But legal experts say Odinga's petitions have played a key role in improving the integrity of Kenya's elections and the stability of its democracy. Juma Majanga reports from Nairobi, Kenya. Camera: Amos Wangwa.
Ukraine's shadow army tracking the Russian troops
Crouched in bushes on the shores of the Dnipro River, two young Ukrainian men dressed in army gear stalked Russian troops through the camera of a remote-controlled drone. Their job is to gather intelligence on Russian troop movements and positions before passing it on to the Ukrainian armed forces.
Voice of America
US Computer Company Dell Ends Operations in Russia
Dell Technologies says it had ended all operations in Russia after shutting its offices earlier this month, becoming the latest Western company to leave Russia in the face of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Dell, a U.S. computer company, is a key supplier of servers in Russia. It suspended...
