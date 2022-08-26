ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

These Brockton students want more social-emotional learning — for teachers

By Christopher Butler, The Enterprise
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ICKQZ_0hW5LfDY00

BROCKTON — When Kevin Tavares, a student at North Middle School in Brockton, was in sixth grade, he says one of his fellow Black classmates used the “n-word” when talking to another student. The teacher, a white woman, overheard the comment and began yelling at the student, using the word herself multiple times.

Tavares says it wasn’t the first time he heard this teacher using the word.

Over 70 students from Brockton Public Schools and their parents gathered outside The Goddard School Thursday morning, Aug. 11 to bring attention to the racism and negativity they say they've experienced from their BPS teachers.

The event was led by Youth School of Liberation and SABURA Youth Programs — a summer program that helps youth organize around causes and social issues they feel passionate about. Over the five-week course, totaling almost 12 hours of work, the students collectively decided to bring attention to concerns about how teachers treat them, and sent a letter to district administrators asking for several policy changes.

At the event, Tavares told his story to the crowd, reading off a script written in conjunction with SABURA organizers and the students.

“I was really uncomfortable when she was saying it and so was my friend,” Tavares said to the crowd. “I don’t think she meant to say it to be racist, but I wish she knew she shouldn’t say it at all as a white woman.”

Here's what $765K buys in Raynham:'Highly desired' Carriage Hill Estates sold for $765,000: July 11-15 real estate report

Although Brockton Public Schools were unable to comment on the specific incident, Sharon Wolder, the BPS deputy superintendent of teaching and learning, said in a statement, "Superintendent (Michael) Thomas has made it clear to our faculty and staff that using racial slurs, pejoratives or disrespectful language will not be tolerated in the Brockton Public Schools. Such language is always harmful, regardless of context or intent."

According to Michaela Lauture, the director of Youth School of Liberation, the students discussed various issues they face on a regular basis in school, then were split into age groups — ranging from 9 to 14 years old — to vote which issue to raise awareness about. All age groups voted to focus on what they see as mistreatment of students by teachers.

“A lot of us see these things and it happens a lot,” said Izzy Lauture, a rising freshman at Brockton High School and daughter of the program's director. “It’s not a one school thing, it’s every school.”

What happened to the Soupman donations?:Here's what's happening with Soupman donations amid embezzlement probe

In cases like Tavares', BPS will launch an investigation led by "staff who are trained in restorative justice practices" who will "visit the affected classroom to meet with the students," according to BPS spokesperson Jess Silva-Hodges.

Representatives from the teacher's union did not respond to a request for comment.

The students sent a letter to Thomas outlining five changes they would like to see in the district.

First, they asked for in-depth social-emotional and behavior trainings for all teachers in the district.

Second, they asked that the district hire more Cape Verdean and Haitian teachers to better reflect the district’s student body.

BPS has begun the process of increasing the total percent of staff of color to 50% by 2027.

According to the district's website, 438 new staff members were hired as of May 1, 2021, and 43.15% of those new hires identify as non-white. Meanwhile, roughly 79% of the student body identifies as non-white.

Third, the students asked to be more involved in the hiring process for teachers.

Fourth, they asked to be able to provide input for teacher evaluations.

And finally, they asked to help edit the teacher handbook.

Wolder responded to the suggestions on behalf of the district during the rally.

She said that the final three asks needed to be negotiated with the teacher’s union before they could approve them, but the district will “absolutely” begin implementing the first two.

"If we're not doing the job well, if we're not doing it right, we need to hear that," she said. "This is the kind of community work that our school system really needs."

The students who took part in the SABURA Program last year — including many of the same students — advocated for better resources to prevent child abuse.

Lauture said that she only expected the students to come up with two asks for the district this year and was shocked when they brought five.

“I’m so proud of them,” she said. “The kids innately know how to do this. They just need it at the forefront of their minds.”

Lauture and her staff help facilitate the discussion among the students — asking them what they would want to change if they could. Then she helps provide the vocabulary to sum up their thoughts before they start researching.

The students plan to meet with representatives from the teachers union in the near future to discuss their demands directly.

Enterprise staff reporter Chris Butler can be reached by email at cbutler@enterprisenews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @Chr1sButler. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Enterprise today.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1420 WBSM

New Bedford High School Beloved SRO Willie Coates Retires

New Bedford Police Officer Willie Coates recently retired after a 32-year career. Coates earned the trust, friendship and respect of thousands of public school students since becoming a School Resource Officer in 2001. With his strong moral character, sense of ethics, compassion and respect for others, he became an integral...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass. schools dealing with staffing shortages as students return to classroom

WORCESTER, Mass. — Monday marks the first day of class in Massachusetts for thousands of students and many schools are dealing with staffing shortages. From bus drivers to teachers, it’s been a challenge trying to hire enough staff this summer. Boston Public Schools had more than a thousand job openings for the district which employs about 11,000 people. More than 260 of those vacancies are for teachers.
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brockton, MA
Society
City
Brockton, MA
City
Raynham, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
spectrumnews1.com

'There is concern:' Worcester teachers union president reacts to backpacks being allowed in classrooms this year

WORCESTER, Mass. - As Worcester Public Schools students head back to the classroom Monday, they will be allowed to wear their backpacks during the school day. The school committee voted last week five to one in support of the new rule. The measure replaces the old rule of locking backpacks up in students' lockers unless they are see through.
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teachers Union#Embezzlement#Racism#North Middle School#Brockton Public Schools#The Goddard School
NECN

Missing 5-Year-Old Boston Girl Found; Mom Says School Sent Her Home on Wrong Bus

A 5-year-old girl went missing for several hours Monday, prompting Boston police to ask the public for help locating her. The Boston Police Department issued a missing person alert for Nylah Kamara around 6:30 p.m. Monday, saying she had last been seen when she was dropped off at the Match Charter School -- located at 100 Poydras St. in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood. Less than 20 minutes later, police canceled the alert and said the girl had been found. They did not provide further details.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Coyotes in Mass. Town Prompt Police Call to Action

Coyotes have been cropping up in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said Monday, urging residents to do what they can to keep the coyotes from eating human food. Local animal control officers have been receiving and responding to complaints of coyotes in the area, Wilmington police said in a Facebook post. They noted that coyotes being in town isn't a concern in and of itself, but added that residents can help keep it that way.
WILMINGTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
wgbh.org

One graduate's story proves Biden's student loan forgiveness plan isn't a comprehensive solution

One local college graduate's story shows why Biden's loan forgiveness isn't a comprehensive solution. Since he graduated from UMass Amherst in 2013, Shane O’Brien has been focused on paying back his student loan debt. Now his nine-year effort has gotten a big boost from President Joe Biden, who last week signed off on a loan forgiveness program of $10,000 per borrower for those making under $125,000 a year. Shane is elated that he qualifies, telling me, “It’s good because it will wipe out about $2,000 of my remaining federal loans.”
BROCKTON, MA
WCVB

Man swipes medical food packages from porch in Bridgewater, Massachusetts

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Bridgewater police are sharing video of a man who is suspected of stealing two boxes of prescription formula from a resident in the Massachusetts town. Alyssa Augusto told NewsCenter 5's Mary Saladna that she has the rare metabolic disorder phenylketonuria (PKU), which severely limits how much protein she can eat.
BRIDGEWATER, MA
wetheitalians.com

An open letter to Italians, Italian American Organizations and Friends of the Italian Community

Italian American organizations in Massachusetts have seen a revival as of late. The unwarranted attacks on elements of our Heritage have brought attention to the fact that Italian Americans have a rich culture that must be respected and maintained. What is clear is that Italian / Italian American organizations are seeing the need to work together to protect that Heritage.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Dorchester shooting victim identified

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A victim of a Saturday shooting in Dorchester has been identified by Boston Police. The victim, Derrell Russell, 33, of Brighton, was shot shortly before 6 p.m. on August 27 in the area of 970 Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester. He was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital.
BOSTON, MA
Dianna Carney

Pony Rides, Free Food & Live Music at the Largest Military & Veteran Expo in the Region!

You're invited to the Brockton Veteran's Expo!(Image by Foundry Co from Pixabay) (BROCKTON, MA) You're invited to the largest Military and Veteran resource fair in the region- the Veterans Expo! This resource fair is presented by the US Veterans Affairs Department of Boston and hosted at the VA Brockton Campus. The expo promises to be a fun event for the whole family with activities, food, music, and more!
BROCKTON, MA
The Enterprise

The Enterprise

2K+
Followers
507
Post
333K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Brockton, MA from Enterprise News.

 http://enterprisenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy