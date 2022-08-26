These Brockton students want more social-emotional learning — for teachers

BROCKTON — When Kevin Tavares, a student at North Middle School in Brockton, was in sixth grade, he says one of his fellow Black classmates used the “n-word” when talking to another student. The teacher, a white woman, overheard the comment and began yelling at the student, using the word herself multiple times.

Tavares says it wasn’t the first time he heard this teacher using the word.

Over 70 students from Brockton Public Schools and their parents gathered outside The Goddard School Thursday morning, Aug. 11 to bring attention to the racism and negativity they say they've experienced from their BPS teachers.

The event was led by Youth School of Liberation and SABURA Youth Programs — a summer program that helps youth organize around causes and social issues they feel passionate about. Over the five-week course, totaling almost 12 hours of work, the students collectively decided to bring attention to concerns about how teachers treat them, and sent a letter to district administrators asking for several policy changes.

At the event, Tavares told his story to the crowd, reading off a script written in conjunction with SABURA organizers and the students.

“I was really uncomfortable when she was saying it and so was my friend,” Tavares said to the crowd. “I don’t think she meant to say it to be racist, but I wish she knew she shouldn’t say it at all as a white woman.”

Here's what $765K buys in Raynham:'Highly desired' Carriage Hill Estates sold for $765,000: July 11-15 real estate report

Although Brockton Public Schools were unable to comment on the specific incident, Sharon Wolder, the BPS deputy superintendent of teaching and learning, said in a statement, "Superintendent (Michael) Thomas has made it clear to our faculty and staff that using racial slurs, pejoratives or disrespectful language will not be tolerated in the Brockton Public Schools. Such language is always harmful, regardless of context or intent."

According to Michaela Lauture, the director of Youth School of Liberation, the students discussed various issues they face on a regular basis in school, then were split into age groups — ranging from 9 to 14 years old — to vote which issue to raise awareness about. All age groups voted to focus on what they see as mistreatment of students by teachers.

“A lot of us see these things and it happens a lot,” said Izzy Lauture, a rising freshman at Brockton High School and daughter of the program's director. “It’s not a one school thing, it’s every school.”

What happened to the Soupman donations?:Here's what's happening with Soupman donations amid embezzlement probe

In cases like Tavares', BPS will launch an investigation led by "staff who are trained in restorative justice practices" who will "visit the affected classroom to meet with the students," according to BPS spokesperson Jess Silva-Hodges.

Representatives from the teacher's union did not respond to a request for comment.

The students sent a letter to Thomas outlining five changes they would like to see in the district.

First, they asked for in-depth social-emotional and behavior trainings for all teachers in the district.

Second, they asked that the district hire more Cape Verdean and Haitian teachers to better reflect the district’s student body.

BPS has begun the process of increasing the total percent of staff of color to 50% by 2027.

According to the district's website, 438 new staff members were hired as of May 1, 2021, and 43.15% of those new hires identify as non-white. Meanwhile, roughly 79% of the student body identifies as non-white.

Third, the students asked to be more involved in the hiring process for teachers.

Fourth, they asked to be able to provide input for teacher evaluations.

And finally, they asked to help edit the teacher handbook.

Wolder responded to the suggestions on behalf of the district during the rally.

She said that the final three asks needed to be negotiated with the teacher’s union before they could approve them, but the district will “absolutely” begin implementing the first two.

"If we're not doing the job well, if we're not doing it right, we need to hear that," she said. "This is the kind of community work that our school system really needs."

The students who took part in the SABURA Program last year — including many of the same students — advocated for better resources to prevent child abuse.

Lauture said that she only expected the students to come up with two asks for the district this year and was shocked when they brought five.

“I’m so proud of them,” she said. “The kids innately know how to do this. They just need it at the forefront of their minds.”

Lauture and her staff help facilitate the discussion among the students — asking them what they would want to change if they could. Then she helps provide the vocabulary to sum up their thoughts before they start researching.

The students plan to meet with representatives from the teachers union in the near future to discuss their demands directly.

Enterprise staff reporter Chris Butler can be reached by email at cbutler@enterprisenews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @Chr1sButler. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Enterprise today.