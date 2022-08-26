ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

'I Am Curvaceous': New Jersey Preschool Art Teacher Slammed For 'Distracting' Outfits Fires Back At Critics

A preschool art teacher from New Jersey recently responded to critics who demanded she be fired for posting pictures of herself wearing tight form-fitting clothes in the classroom, Radar has learned.The unnamed Pennsauken Township, New Jersey teacher came under fire last week after her Instagram account went viral, although many of the people viewing her Instagram photos and videos slammed the teacher for the “distracting” content.In one photo, the preschool art teacher is seen with her back to a student while wearing tight blue jeans and a tight white top showing off her curvaceous body, while in one particular video...
PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
SheKnows

Rachael Ray Shows How to Properly Peel & Store Ginger — Vital for The Upcoming Gingerbread Season

Fresh ginger can add a breath of fresh, spicy air to any dish that needs a bit of waking up. But when the holiday season rolls around, ginger takes a starring role in pies, cookies, and of course, gingerbread. So when Rachael Ray posted a video to her Instagram showing how to properly peel and store fresh ginger, we thought it was vital to share ahead of ginger season.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cult#Lamb#Video Game#Shrine#Loyalty
Digital Trends

The System Shock remake stays true to its ’90s roots

Even if you’ve never played System Shock, you’ve probably played something that was inspired by it. The 1994 classic has been hailed as an influential masterpiece that helped pave the way for emergent shooters like Bioshock. So, how do you go about remaking a game that’s been iterated on to the extent that this game has been? By staying true to the source.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy