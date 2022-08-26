Read full article on original website
The 6th Annual Partners In the Journey Luncheon Date Set for September 27th at The Grove at Williamson Place
Journeys In Community Living will host The 6th Annual Partners In the Journey fundraising luncheon beginning at noon on September 27, 2022 at The Grove at Williamson Family Farm, located at 3250 Wilkinson Pike, Murfreesboro TN. This year’s, Partners in the Journey Luncheon, will feature motivational speaker, world record-breaking pilot,...
Nolensville to Host Welcome Home Parade for Nolensville Little League Team
The community is hosting a homecoming parade for the Nolensville Little League Team on Wednesday, August 30th at 6 pm. The team returns home after finishing fourth in the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. This will be a golf cart parade starting at the historic school greenway...
Preds Ownership Group Members Donate $75K to Crossroads Campus Nashville
Nashville Predators ownership group members Bryan and Stephanie Grane, also the founders of the St. Rita Mercy Foundation, have partnered with the Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub to distribute a $75,000 donation to Crossroads Campus Nashville to fund a new expansion project for the organization. The Preds Foundation presented a check to the organization, last week, at Crossroads’ current Nashville location at 707 Monroe Street, followed by a photo opportunity at the new construction site on 1601 Buchanan Street.
Photo of the Week: August 29, 2022
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
The 2022 Tennessee State Fair Wraps a Record-Breaking Year, Photos Here
The 2022 Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair just wrapped in Lebanon, Tennessee at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center (better known as The Fairgrounds). With over 776,000 attendees, it was a record-breaking year for the Tennessee State Fair. The theme this year was “95 Reasons to Celebrate Tennessee” and was...
Oaklands Mansion Offers Talk on Victorian Personal Care
Ever hear the old saying about throwing the baby out with the bath water? Well it refers to the possible consequences of one of the bathing rituals of people during Victorian times, which was when Oaklands Mansion was in its heyday. On Thursday, September 1 at 6:30 p.m., Deborah Belcher, Oaklands Board of Trustees President and a Middle Tennessee State University Professor of Interior Design, will discuss how the new collection of personal care items acquired by the museum were used in their time and share fascinating facts about bathing customs in the early years of American life.
Day Trip Ideas from Nashville
Brought to you by Susan Gregory, PARKS of Cool Springs. Considering a move to Nashville and wondering what the area offers besides music? Here is my list of a few of the many opportunities for day trips near Nashville. Spelunkers Paradise. About an hour from Nashville, Clarksville is home to...
Zoolumination, Featuring More Than 1,000 Chinese Lanterns, Returns to the Nashville Zoo
Zoolumination is making a grand comeback to Nashville Zoo this winter after a two-year hiatus and will run from November 18, 2022 through February 4, 2023. After a record-breaking turnout of nearly 150,000 guests in 2019 this year’s festival will be be bigger and brighter than ever. Nashville Zoo...
Hotel Fraye, Part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, Opens in Nashville’s Midtown Neighborhood
Hotel Fraye Nashville, Curio Collection by Hilton, debuts in Nashville’s buzzy Midtown neighborhood on August 18, 2022. Developed by Eagle Realty in partnership with Greystar and Whitman Peterson with Concord Hospitality Enterprises, Hotel Fraye joins the diverse and dynamic portfolio of more than 120 Curio Collection by Hilton hotels worldwide, a brand of one-of-a-kind properties hand-picked for their distinct character. The hotel will be managed by award-winning hotel management company Concord Hospitality Enterprises.
Nolensville Finishes Little League World Series Run, Coach Calls Experience ‘Magical’
The Nolensville Little League Team has wrapped their experience at the Little League Baseball World Series (LLBWS) in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The local team ended their journey in fourth, following a 2-0 loss to the Asia Pacific team on Sunday. Despite not getting the W against Asia Pacific, Nolensville had a fantastic season and Little League experience. Coach Randy Huth called the experience “magical” in a press conference following the team’s game against Asia Pacific.
Nashville Sounds Announce 2023 Schedule
The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced its 2023 schedule, complete with home and away dates for the 150-game campaign. For the second consecutive season, the Sounds will begin the season at home with Opening Day at First Horizon Park slated for Friday, March 31 against the Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds). The home opener is part of a season-opening three-game homestand.
Columbia State’s Finney Library Establishes Lifelong Learning Tab for Community Enrichment
Columbia State Community College’s John W. Finney Memorial Library recently established a Lifelong Learning tab on their website for community enrichment. “There is a ton of information available for free on the web,” said Anne Scott, Columbia State library director. “The Lifelong Learning tab exists in order to highlight the resources that are reputable.”
Coming to Nashville this Fall – A Haunting Experience with Cocktails
Step into a world of the macabre this fall, with House of Spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soirée, a peculiar experience unlike any other. Freely roam a bizarre residence and experience a night of themed cocktails, mystifying magic, sinister séances, tarot readings, strange roaming specters, live music, hidden secret games, giant Ouija boards and much more!
Packing for a Boat Day: What You Need to Bring
Getting all of your supplies together to prepare for a boat day can be fun. It is exciting getting everything you need together, knowing you will be out on the water soon!. It is extremely important to remember certain items so that you can enjoy your day safely and responsibly.
Ribbon Cutting: Ellie Mental Health in Murfreesboro
Ellie Mental Health held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 1608 Williams Drive, Suite 301 in Murfreesboro. Ellie provides mental health services for all ages. Specialists include play therapy, EMDR, Trauma Therapy, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Dialectical Behavioral Therapy, Addiction Specialists, Art Therapy, Music Therapy, and Family Systems.
Nolensville Little League Earns 2022 Jack Losch Little League Baseball World Series Team Sportsmanship Award
Nolensville (Tenn.) Little League, the 2022 Southeast Region Champion, has been named the recipient of the 2022 Jack Losch Little League Baseball® World Series Team Sportsmanship Award based on their display of sportsmanship on and off the field. “The foundation of the Little League program is built around respect,...
Middle Tennessee Electric CFO Cindy Layne Selected as 2022 CFO Awards Honoree by Nashville Business Journal
Cindy Layne, CFO at Middle Tennessee Electric, was announced as a 2022 CFO Awards honoree by the Nashville Business Journal (NBJ). To view the complete article, visit here. To determine the list of honorees, nominations were accepted from the public. Nominees were then asked to submit questionnaires highlighting their accomplishments from the past year and how they kept their company’s finances in the black and thriving. An independent panel of judges scored the questionnaires, and those scoring the highest were named to this year’s list.
Lane and Road Closures 8-27-31, 2022
TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 25-31, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends, There...
OBITUARY: George Herschel Law Sr.
George Herschel Law, 81 years old, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, died peacefully at his home on August 24, 2022. He courageously battled health issues for several months following a heart attack in West Palm Beach, Florida in January. George, the son of Sybil and Johnny Law was born May 1, 1941...
OBITUARY: Rita Rose DeVerna
Rita Rose DeVerna, infant daughter of Kyle and Cathy DeVerna, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to heaven on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. In addition to her parents, Rita is survived by a sister and brother, Cecilia, and Leo DeVerna both of Murfreesboro, TN; grandparents, James and Elizabeth DeVerna of Troy, MI and Edward and Margaret Mainardi of Murfreesboro, TN; and great-grandmother, Elizabeth Davis of Los Angeles, CA.
