Nashville, TN

Rutherford Source

The 6th Annual Partners In the Journey Luncheon Date Set for September 27th at The Grove at Williamson Place

Journeys In Community Living will host The 6th Annual Partners In the Journey fundraising luncheon beginning at noon on September 27, 2022 at The Grove at Williamson Family Farm, located at 3250 Wilkinson Pike, Murfreesboro TN. This year’s, Partners in the Journey Luncheon, will feature motivational speaker, world record-breaking pilot,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Preds Ownership Group Members Donate $75K to Crossroads Campus Nashville

Nashville Predators ownership group members Bryan and Stephanie Grane, also the founders of the St. Rita Mercy Foundation, have partnered with the Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub to distribute a $75,000 donation to Crossroads Campus Nashville to fund a new expansion project for the organization. The Preds Foundation presented a check to the organization, last week, at Crossroads’ current Nashville location at 707 Monroe Street, followed by a photo opportunity at the new construction site on 1601 Buchanan Street.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Photo of the Week: August 29, 2022

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Oaklands Mansion Offers Talk on Victorian Personal Care

Ever hear the old saying about throwing the baby out with the bath water? Well it refers to the possible consequences of one of the bathing rituals of people during Victorian times, which was when Oaklands Mansion was in its heyday. On Thursday, September 1 at 6:30 p.m., Deborah Belcher, Oaklands Board of Trustees President and a Middle Tennessee State University Professor of Interior Design, will discuss how the new collection of personal care items acquired by the museum were used in their time and share fascinating facts about bathing customs in the early years of American life.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Day Trip Ideas from Nashville

Brought to you by Susan Gregory, PARKS of Cool Springs. Considering a move to Nashville and wondering what the area offers besides music? Here is my list of a few of the many opportunities for day trips near Nashville. Spelunkers Paradise. About an hour from Nashville, Clarksville is home to...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Hotel Fraye, Part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, Opens in Nashville’s Midtown Neighborhood

Hotel Fraye Nashville, Curio Collection by Hilton, debuts in Nashville’s buzzy Midtown neighborhood on August 18, 2022. Developed by Eagle Realty in partnership with Greystar and Whitman Peterson with Concord Hospitality Enterprises, Hotel Fraye joins the diverse and dynamic portfolio of more than 120 Curio Collection by Hilton hotels worldwide, a brand of one-of-a-kind properties hand-picked for their distinct character. The hotel will be managed by award-winning hotel management company Concord Hospitality Enterprises.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Nolensville Finishes Little League World Series Run, Coach Calls Experience ‘Magical’

The Nolensville Little League Team has wrapped their experience at the Little League Baseball World Series (LLBWS) in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The local team ended their journey in fourth, following a 2-0 loss to the Asia Pacific team on Sunday. Despite not getting the W against Asia Pacific, Nolensville had a fantastic season and Little League experience. Coach Randy Huth called the experience “magical” in a press conference following the team’s game against Asia Pacific.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Nashville Sounds Announce 2023 Schedule

The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced its 2023 schedule, complete with home and away dates for the 150-game campaign. For the second consecutive season, the Sounds will begin the season at home with Opening Day at First Horizon Park slated for Friday, March 31 against the Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds). The home opener is part of a season-opening three-game homestand.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Columbia State’s Finney Library Establishes Lifelong Learning Tab for Community Enrichment

Columbia State Community College’s John W. Finney Memorial Library recently established a Lifelong Learning tab on their website for community enrichment. “There is a ton of information available for free on the web,” said Anne Scott, Columbia State library director. “The Lifelong Learning tab exists in order to highlight the resources that are reputable.”
COLUMBIA, TN
Rutherford Source

Packing for a Boat Day: What You Need to Bring

Getting all of your supplies together to prepare for a boat day can be fun. It is exciting getting everything you need together, knowing you will be out on the water soon!. It is extremely important to remember certain items so that you can enjoy your day safely and responsibly.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: Ellie Mental Health in Murfreesboro

Ellie Mental Health held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 1608 Williams Drive, Suite 301 in Murfreesboro. Ellie provides mental health services for all ages. Specialists include play therapy, EMDR, Trauma Therapy, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Dialectical Behavioral Therapy, Addiction Specialists, Art Therapy, Music Therapy, and Family Systems.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Middle Tennessee Electric CFO Cindy Layne Selected as 2022 CFO Awards Honoree by Nashville Business Journal

Cindy Layne, CFO at Middle Tennessee Electric, was announced as a 2022 CFO Awards honoree by the Nashville Business Journal (NBJ). To view the complete article, visit here. To determine the list of honorees, nominations were accepted from the public. Nominees were then asked to submit questionnaires highlighting their accomplishments from the past year and how they kept their company’s finances in the black and thriving. An independent panel of judges scored the questionnaires, and those scoring the highest were named to this year’s list.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Lane and Road Closures 8-27-31, 2022

TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 25-31, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends, There...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: George Herschel Law Sr.

George Herschel Law, 81 years old, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, died peacefully at his home on August 24, 2022. He courageously battled health issues for several months following a heart attack in West Palm Beach, Florida in January. George, the son of Sybil and Johnny Law was born May 1, 1941...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Rita Rose DeVerna

Rita Rose DeVerna, infant daughter of Kyle and Cathy DeVerna, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to heaven on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. In addition to her parents, Rita is survived by a sister and brother, Cecilia, and Leo DeVerna both of Murfreesboro, TN; grandparents, James and Elizabeth DeVerna of Troy, MI and Edward and Margaret Mainardi of Murfreesboro, TN; and great-grandmother, Elizabeth Davis of Los Angeles, CA.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

