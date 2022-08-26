ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Rutherford Source

Nolensville Finishes Little League World Series Run, Coach Calls Experience ‘Magical’

The Nolensville Little League Team has wrapped their experience at the Little League Baseball World Series (LLBWS) in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The local team ended their journey in fourth, following a 2-0 loss to the Asia Pacific team on Sunday. Despite not getting the W against Asia Pacific, Nolensville had a fantastic season and Little League experience. Coach Randy Huth called the experience “magical” in a press conference following the team’s game against Asia Pacific.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: August 21, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from August 21 to August 26. Enchant, the world’s largest holiday-themed light event, announced its slate of U.S. cities and venue locations set to host the unique event for the upcoming holiday season. First Horizon Park will be the venue hosting the light extravaganza in Nashville.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

The Titans Move on From Long Time Punter Brett Kern

Brett Kern is leaving the Titans after being the starting punter since 2009. The three-time Pro Bowler has been the longest-tenured player on the roster. Kern set the franchise record for most punts in 2020. In 2019 he was named to the First-Team All-Pro list and in 2017 he was selected to the Second-Team All-Pro team.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Lane and Road Closures 8-27-31, 2022

TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 25-31, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends, There...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Tennessee First Lady Diagnosed With Lymphoma

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released the following statement:. “Maria and I have learned that she has lymphoma and will begin treatment immediately. While this news is unexpected, her prognosis is good and it is treatable. Maria and I deeply appreciate prayers for healing. We are hopeful and will share more in the days ahead.”
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

Preds Ownership Group Members Donate $75K to Crossroads Campus Nashville

Nashville Predators ownership group members Bryan and Stephanie Grane, also the founders of the St. Rita Mercy Foundation, have partnered with the Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub to distribute a $75,000 donation to Crossroads Campus Nashville to fund a new expansion project for the organization. The Preds Foundation presented a check to the organization, last week, at Crossroads’ current Nashville location at 707 Monroe Street, followed by a photo opportunity at the new construction site on 1601 Buchanan Street.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Frank Lamar Lamb Sr.

Frank Lamar Lamb, Sr. (Lt. Col. USAFR), age 91, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, died Monday, August 22, 2022, at Community Hospice House in Vidalia after a brief illness. He was a native of Emanuel County, Georgia and was a 1946 graduate of Swainsboro High School. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Textile Engineering from Georgia Tech.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

The 6th Annual Partners In the Journey Luncheon Date Set for September 27th at The Grove at Williamson Place

Journeys In Community Living will host The 6th Annual Partners In the Journey fundraising luncheon beginning at noon on September 27, 2022 at The Grove at Williamson Family Farm, located at 3250 Wilkinson Pike, Murfreesboro TN. This year’s, Partners in the Journey Luncheon, will feature motivational speaker, world record-breaking pilot,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Unemployment Drops in Nearly Every County Across Tennessee

Nearly every county in Tennessee experienced lower unemployment in July, according to new data provided by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). Eighty-nine out of the state’s 95 counties saw their jobless numbers decrease during the month. Unemployment increased slightly in five counties and remained the same...
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

Nashville Sounds Announce 2023 Schedule

The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced its 2023 schedule, complete with home and away dates for the 150-game campaign. For the second consecutive season, the Sounds will begin the season at home with Opening Day at First Horizon Park slated for Friday, March 31 against the Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds). The home opener is part of a season-opening three-game homestand.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Juan Rodriguez Salazar

Juan Rodriguez Salazar, age 67, of Smyrna, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife, children, and grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be held in his honor at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Murfreesboro on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. A graveside service will be held Friday, September 2, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Mapleview Cemetery in Smyrna, Tennessee.
SMYRNA, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Breaking News: Mount Zion Baptist Church Awards Metro Nashville Public Schools $50k

WHITES CREEK, TN – Bishop Joseph W. Walker, III, Senior Pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church, will award a total of $50,000 to ten Metro Nashville Public elementary, middle school, and high school institutions on Sunday, August 28th during the 11:15 a.m. church service to be held at Mount Zion Baptist Church – 7594 Old Hickory Boulevard, Whites Creek, TN 37189.
NASHVILLE, TN
