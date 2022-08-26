The Nolensville Little League Team has wrapped their experience at the Little League Baseball World Series (LLBWS) in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The local team ended their journey in fourth, following a 2-0 loss to the Asia Pacific team on Sunday. Despite not getting the W against Asia Pacific, Nolensville had a fantastic season and Little League experience. Coach Randy Huth called the experience “magical” in a press conference following the team’s game against Asia Pacific.

NOLENSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO