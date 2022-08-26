Read full article on original website
williamsonhomepage.com
Five free and cheap family things to do in Middle Tennessee
As the kids get settled into classes, there’s still a lot to do in the Middle Tennessee area during the nights and weekends. From the chance to take your kids to a great first show to a visit with Lightning McQueen to free outdoor concerts, you may not have to hear the word bored for the next couple weeks.
The 6th Annual Partners In the Journey Luncheon Date Set for September 27th at The Grove at Williamson Place
Journeys In Community Living will host The 6th Annual Partners In the Journey fundraising luncheon beginning at noon on September 27, 2022 at The Grove at Williamson Family Farm, located at 3250 Wilkinson Pike, Murfreesboro TN. This year’s, Partners in the Journey Luncheon, will feature motivational speaker, world record-breaking pilot,...
wgnsradio.com
Patience Long Leaving Center for the Arts
(MURFREESBORO) The Center for the Art's Executive Director Patience Long announced that she has accepted a new position and is leaving the Center for the Arts. Her last day at the Center for the Arts is October 7, 2022. In fact, on September 1, 2022, she will have been with the local theatre group for 7-years.
murfreesborovoice.com
LOOKING BACK: The Songwriters who Visit a Place Called Hippie Hill - On the Outskirts of Rutherford County, TN
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN - Looking Back) While at Hippie Hill on a cool October day (October 13, 2016), I ran across a man named Wayd Battle. In a small and cramped cabin of sorts, we talked. Hippie Hill is deep in the woods of Middle Tennessee, at the edge of...
murfreesboro.com
Halloween Festival at Cannonsburgh Village
Now this looks like a blast! Mark your calendars. Looking for a fun way to celebrate Halloween? Come out to the Halloween Festival located at 312 S. Front Street in Murfreesboro at the historic Cannonsburgh Village. There will be Trick or Treating, Food Trucks, Vendors, Music, and more! To top all that off, there will be SCARYOKE! So bring your best… or worst, singing voice and have a spooky good time. Wearing costumes is encouraged but not required. FREE entry and leashed pets welcome!
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Nashville from Tripadvisor.
Nolensville to Host Welcome Home Parade for Nolensville Little League Team
The community is hosting a homecoming parade for the Nolensville Little League Team on Wednesday, August 30th at 6 pm. The team returns home after finishing fourth in the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. This will be a golf cart parade starting at the historic school greenway...
Photo of the Week: August 29, 2022
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
Preds Ownership Group Members Donate $75K to Crossroads Campus Nashville
Nashville Predators ownership group members Bryan and Stephanie Grane, also the founders of the St. Rita Mercy Foundation, have partnered with the Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub to distribute a $75,000 donation to Crossroads Campus Nashville to fund a new expansion project for the organization. The Preds Foundation presented a check to the organization, last week, at Crossroads’ current Nashville location at 707 Monroe Street, followed by a photo opportunity at the new construction site on 1601 Buchanan Street.
The 2022 Tennessee State Fair Wraps a Record-Breaking Year, Photos Here
The 2022 Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair just wrapped in Lebanon, Tennessee at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center (better known as The Fairgrounds). With over 776,000 attendees, it was a record-breaking year for the Tennessee State Fair. The theme this year was “95 Reasons to Celebrate Tennessee” and was...
wvlt.tv
Cookeville family creates memento to remember 2020 tornado
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Cookeville family decided to use some of the debris from the Cookeville tornado to remember the storm that changed their lives forever. It was a storm Sheila Chaffin and her family heard in the dark of night without any warning. “Like everyone else, March 2,...
MTSU baseball coach resigns weeks after DUI arrest
Weeks after being arrested in Murfreesboro, a Middle Tennessee State University coach is stepping down.
Nashville Parent
6 Discovery Center Events to Check Out in September
The Discovery Center at Murfree Spring is a hands-on, environmental, cultural and educational museum located in Murfreesboro (502 S.E. Broad Street). The museum is open Wednesday – Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Adjacent to the Center is the protected Murfree Spring wetlands, a natural habitat for a variety of fish, amphibians and birds.
styleblueprint.com
Just Listed! This Chestnut Hill Home Is Downtown Living at Its Finest
It’s no secret that Nashville is home to endless entertainment — from the exciting new developments that are popping up regularly to the city’s frequent sporting events and live music. Now, thanks to this stunning home that just hit the market, you can be close to all the action! Located just two miles from downtown Nashville in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood, this four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom home was thoughtfully designed and exudes luxury — and it could be yours. Take a look inside!
Partial closure of Franklin Road taking place in September
In an effort to speed up construction completion in Franklin, the city is implementing a partial closure of Franklin Road.
Lane and Road Closures 8-27-31, 2022
TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 25-31, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends, There...
15-year-old arrested for deadly shooting of another teen in East Nashville
A 15-year-old faces criminal homicide charges following a shooting that left another teen dead in East Nashville on Sunday.
One killed in Shelbyville shooting
One person was killed in a shooting over the weekend in Shelbyville, Tennessee, and the suspect is still at large.
murfreesboro.com
Free Cake for Murfreesboro Residents
On Thursday, September 1, Nothing Bundt Cakes in Murfreesboro is giving away free Confetti Bundtlets (individually packaged miniature bundt cakes) to the first 250 guests at each bakery to celebrate its 25th birthday. The giveaway is part of a national celebration where the bakeries from coast to coast will give out more than 110,000 cakes.
radio7media.com
THP Roadside Safety Checkpoint in Maury County
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SATURDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MAURY COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 43 POINT 4 MILES SOUTH OF LAWRENCEBURG. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
