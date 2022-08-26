Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How to Watch Hingham's Fireworks Display While Drinking, Dancing & Feasting on Food!Dianna CarneyHingham, MA
Disrupt: The Massachusetts' AnarchopunksTyler Mc.Lynn, MA
This One-Eyed Pug is Looking For Her Forever Home!Dianna CarneyScituate, MA
How to spend two days in Boston, MassachusettsCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBoston, MA
4 Magical Harry Potter Events Happening in September!Dianna CarneyHolden, MA
msn.com
Port designation poses big hurdle for redevelopment of power plant land in Everett
The Mystic Station marketing brochure describes the 45-acre power plant property as a “transformational development opportunity” on Boston’s doorstep — with room for labs, offices, multifamily housing, stores, and maybe even a hotel or two. But there’s a catch that goes unmentioned. And it’s a big...
Billerica farmer refuses to pay $300,000 in back taxes
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVBILLERICA - A Billerica farm may have to close after nearly 80 years in business. The town says the operation owes $300,000 in back taxes. "What they want is just unsustainable," tells William Griggs, owner of Griggs Farm. "I do not have a breakdown. I just have a grand total. I'd like to see the breakdown of what they are actually charging on the business land."Griggs Farm has been a staple in Billerica since the 1940's. Griggs says the farm is under Agricultural Preservation Rights (APR). The town says the land is worth $1.2 million, but Griggs...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Grid operator, utilities call for energy reserve
THE OPERATOR of the New England power grid and six of the region’s major utilities are calling on state and federal policymakers to develop an “energy reserve” that can be tapped when energy supply chains are disrupted. In a call to action memo in advance of a...
Major Boston suburb finds toxic ‘forever chemicals’ in its water supply
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The city of Cambridge is temporarily switching the source of its drinking water after finding elevated levels of toxic “forever chemicals” in its water supply, the city said in a statement. The PFAS levels in the water are above what state standards allow,...
These are the highest paying teaching jobs in higher education in the Boston area, according to Stacker
Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying education jobs in the Boston, Cambridge and Nashua, N.H., area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Unsurprisingly, the top jobs all were higher education teaching jobs. The jobs are ranked by the 2021 average yearly salary, Stacker said.
Kelley Square Gas Station, Convenience Store, Dunkin' Now Open
WORCESTER - The new 16-pump Gulf gas station at Kelley Square in Worcester is now open, alongside a Dunkin' with a drive-thru and a Chop Chop convenience store. The gas station plaza at 185 and 187 Madison St. is across the street from Polar Park and also includes a LUX carwash and a second retail storefront currently under construction.
fallriverreporter.com
Billionaire and philanthropist Ernie Boch Jr working on plans for Pleasure Island in Swansea
It looks like we now know who owns a famous property in the Fall River area, but what will happen there is still unclear. Pleasure Island in Swansea was sold at the beginning of June just before it was set to go to auction. The buyer of the 4+-acre property has been kept a secret along with what the property sold for.
City of Worcester reviews removing barriers to hiring, like drug testing and parking fees, as it looks to fill open positions
With a list of several open positions on the city of Worcester’s website, Acting City Manager Eric Batista announced Monday that the city is removing barriers to the hiring process and taking steps to retain the employees it already has. One step the city says it’s taking to retain...
thelocalne.ws
Rowley Legal Notice: 319 Newburyport Turnpike
This notice will run in the Aug. 31 and Sept. 7 print editions. conduct the following public hearing(s) principal use to be located in a 1,500 s.f. Light Industry (BLI) zoning district. The applications, plans, and relevant. documents are on file with the Rowley. Planning Board, and are available for.
NECN
Will Haymarket Be Squeezed Out of Boston?
Boston's oldest outdoor market is being forced to change its operation. Generations of Bostonians have been shopping at Haymarket, getting great deals on fresh fruit, vegetables and meat, and many people are not thrilled with this change. A community benefits agreement allows the market's 34 vendors to lease 1,600 square...
Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts
BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
Ernie Boch, Jr. Confirms He Is New Owner of Swansea’s Pleasure Island
Car dealer Ernie Boch, Jr. has confirmed to WBSM that he is the person who purchased Swansea’s Pleasure Island estate. We first reported on Wednesday that Boch had posted a photo Tuesday evening to his Facebook page of Pleasure Island’s famous wooden bridge that connects the island to the mainland. We also documented the history of the property and its potential sale over the past few years.
reportertoday.com
Fate of the Showcase Building in Seekonk
The former Showcase building on Fall River Avenue in Seekonk has sat vacant for nearly 12 years. The multiplex was built in 1974, with fewer screens, and was later subdivided and modified as time went on. It was considered the top first-run movie theatre in the greater Providence area. The Showcase Cinemas Seekonk 1-10 was closed on September 7, 2010. However, the 10 screen Showcase Seekonk Cinemas Route 6, is still open.
North Shore town bans all outdoor water use amid extreme drought conditions
DANVERS, Mass. — A town on the North Shore of Massachusetts has banned all outdoor water use amid extreme drought conditions. Residents of Danvers will not be allowed to fill their swimming pools, wash their cars, run sprinklers and irrigation systems, or water with hoses and cans for the foreseeable future, according to town officials.
NECN
Here's How Much the Cost of Rent in Boston Has Skyrocketed in the Last Year
The cost of renting in the Boston area has been skyrocketing faster than almost everywhere in the country, according to a new survey. Realtor.com found that the median rental price in Boston, $2,995, was about 25% higher this July than in July 2021, growing faster than everywhere in the U.S. except Miami and New York.
Amazon to close 5 delivery warehouses in Mass.
The company said workers can transfer to another local warehouse. Amazon plans to close five delivery warehouses in Massachusetts to help cope with overgrowth during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Boston Globe reported Thursday. The five delivery warehouses are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. The Globe reported that a...
Boston Globe
The best clam shacks in New England
Boston.com readers highlighted 74 clam shacks where you can get a fried seafood fix. While you travel around New England, you’re likely to stumble upon some classic clam shacks, where you can pull over to get a meal. Whether you head north to Maine or partake in what Cape Cod has to offer, New England’s clam shacks have long doled out delicious seafood, from fried clams, to lobster rolls, to plates of scallops.
How to spend two days in Boston, Massachusetts
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Here is the insider’s scoop on things to do and see in Boston. I recently spent two days with my dear friend Olivia, a Boston local, showing me her favorite spots around the city. We had the BEST time, so here are some places to add to your travel bucket list.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $4 million prize winner only known as ‘Kit Kat Nominee Trust of Mattapoisett’
A Massachusetts State Lottery winner claimed their $4 million prize on Aug. 18. However, their name wasn’t publicly released. Kit Kat Nominee Trust of Mattapoisett claimed the $4 million prize. It was the first jackpot prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Jumbo Cash” instant ticket game.
Time Out Global
50 Boston slang words and sayings you should know
Even to our fellow New Englanders, Bostonians can sometimes sound like we are speaking a different language. Whether you’re a college student with four years ahead of you, you just married a local or are simply here for a vacation, everyone new to Boston could use a crash course on our local lingo. From our colorful terms of endearment to the nicknames we’ve bestowed upon our favorite neighborhoods, there’s so much more to Boston slang than dropping your “Rs.” So, when you ask for directions to the Freedom Trail or to the best Irish pub in town, listen carefully and you may be able to translate a few of our favorite Boston sayings.
