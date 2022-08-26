ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dedham, MA

CBS Boston

Billerica farmer refuses to pay $300,000 in back taxes

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVBILLERICA - A Billerica farm may have to close after nearly 80 years in business. The town says the operation owes $300,000 in back taxes. "What they want is just unsustainable," tells William Griggs, owner of Griggs Farm. "I do not have a breakdown. I just have a grand total. I'd like to see the breakdown of what they are actually charging on the business land."Griggs Farm has been a staple in Billerica since the 1940's. Griggs says the farm is under Agricultural Preservation Rights (APR). The town says the land is worth $1.2 million, but Griggs...
BILLERICA, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Grid operator, utilities call for energy reserve

THE OPERATOR of the New England power grid and six of the region’s major utilities are calling on state and federal policymakers to develop an “energy reserve” that can be tapped when energy supply chains are disrupted. In a call to action memo in advance of a...
EVERETT, MA
thelocalne.ws

Rowley Legal Notice: 319 Newburyport Turnpike

This notice will run in the Aug. 31 and Sept. 7 print editions. conduct the following public hearing(s) principal use to be located in a 1,500 s.f. Light Industry (BLI) zoning district. The applications, plans, and relevant. documents are on file with the Rowley. Planning Board, and are available for.
ROWLEY, MA
NECN

Will Haymarket Be Squeezed Out of Boston?

Boston's oldest outdoor market is being forced to change its operation. Generations of Bostonians have been shopping at Haymarket, getting great deals on fresh fruit, vegetables and meat, and many people are not thrilled with this change. A community benefits agreement allows the market's 34 vendors to lease 1,600 square...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts

BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

Ernie Boch, Jr. Confirms He Is New Owner of Swansea’s Pleasure Island

Car dealer Ernie Boch, Jr. has confirmed to WBSM that he is the person who purchased Swansea’s Pleasure Island estate. We first reported on Wednesday that Boch had posted a photo Tuesday evening to his Facebook page of Pleasure Island’s famous wooden bridge that connects the island to the mainland. We also documented the history of the property and its potential sale over the past few years.
SWANSEA, MA
reportertoday.com

Fate of the Showcase Building in Seekonk

The former Showcase building on Fall River Avenue in Seekonk has sat vacant for nearly 12 years. The multiplex was built in 1974, with fewer screens, and was later subdivided and modified as time went on. It was considered the top first-run movie theatre in the greater Providence area. The Showcase Cinemas Seekonk 1-10 was closed on September 7, 2010. However, the 10 screen Showcase Seekonk Cinemas Route 6, is still open.
SEEKONK, MA
NECN

Here's How Much the Cost of Rent in Boston Has Skyrocketed in the Last Year

The cost of renting in the Boston area has been skyrocketing faster than almost everywhere in the country, according to a new survey. Realtor.com found that the median rental price in Boston, $2,995, was about 25% higher this July than in July 2021, growing faster than everywhere in the U.S. except Miami and New York.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Amazon to close 5 delivery warehouses in Mass.

The company said workers can transfer to another local warehouse. Amazon plans to close five delivery warehouses in Massachusetts to help cope with overgrowth during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Boston Globe reported Thursday. The five delivery warehouses are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. The Globe reported that a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

The best clam shacks in New England

Boston.com readers highlighted 74 clam shacks where you can get a fried seafood fix. While you travel around New England, you’re likely to stumble upon some classic clam shacks, where you can pull over to get a meal. Whether you head north to Maine or partake in what Cape Cod has to offer, New England’s clam shacks have long doled out delicious seafood, from fried clams, to lobster rolls, to plates of scallops.
IPSWICH, MA
Time Out Global

50 Boston slang words and sayings you should know

Even to our fellow New Englanders, Bostonians can sometimes sound like we are speaking a different language. Whether you’re a college student with four years ahead of you, you just married a local or are simply here for a vacation, everyone new to Boston could use a crash course on our local lingo. From our colorful terms of endearment to the nicknames we’ve bestowed upon our favorite neighborhoods, there’s so much more to Boston slang than dropping your “Rs.” So, when you ask for directions to the Freedom Trail or to the best Irish pub in town, listen carefully and you may be able to translate a few of our favorite Boston sayings.
BOSTON, MA

