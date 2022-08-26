Read full article on original website
businessnhmagazine.com
Shaheen & Gordon Lease former Bank in Nashua
Shaheen & Gordon P.A. has leased 7,000 square feet of professional office space at 191 Main Street, according to Mark Prolman, of Prolman Realty, Inc., who represented the Lessor, Parsons Ventures, and assisted Shaheen & Gordon. The 12,000 square foot building was formerly occupied for many years by Bank of...
Remember the Fox Run Mall’s Old Rival, the Newington Mall in New Hampshire?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Every morning on my way into work, I pass by a lighted sign I’ve seen from the highway since I was three years old: “JCPenney.” I take note of it every day because of the bittersweet feelings it brings.
wgbh.org
Massachusetts renters are fighting for the right to buy their buildings
Yadan Zhao found out from a neighbor in June that the rundown Chinatown rowhouse where she rents an apartment was up for sale, and she would likely be evicted. Her neighbors recommended she seek help from the non-profit Chinatown Community Land Trust. The group rushed to tour the building and then offered more than a million dollars to buy it — more, they believed, than other bidders were offering.
Kelley Square Gas Station, Convenience Store, Dunkin' Now Open
WORCESTER - The new 16-pump Gulf gas station at Kelley Square in Worcester is now open, alongside a Dunkin' with a drive-thru and a Chop Chop convenience store. The gas station plaza at 185 and 187 Madison St. is across the street from Polar Park and also includes a LUX carwash and a second retail storefront currently under construction.
manchesterinklink.com
Regulators caution that pet health insurance really isn’t health insurance, it’s property insurance
CONCORD, NH – As southern New Hampshire dog owners face a major outbreak of a mysterious respiratory ailment, the New Hampshire Insurance Department is reminding people to be careful when buying health insurance for their pets. “The regulatory framework around it … is fairly light. Consumers need to keep...
WCVB
Iconic Boston market concerned about being squeezed out
BOSTON — Generations of Bostonians have been shopping from the iconic pushcarts that appear at Haymarket on Thursday through Saturdays, but visitors may notice the setup is a little different since a nearby hotel that opened in the spring. Longtime street vendors are at odds with a recently opened...
manchesterinklink.com
Community College System of NH awarded $5.8M to extend ApprenticeshipNH
CONCORD, NH – The Community College System of New Hampshire (CCSNH) was awarded $5.8 million by U.S. Department of Labor through the Apprenticeship Building America (ABA) grant. This funding will be used to extend ApprenticeshipNH, a CCSNH workforce initiative, through developing a hub infrastructure in four key regions that encompass the state, for ongoing sustainability and to support and expand Registered Apprenticeship programs in new industries and occupations. CCSNH is the only organization in New Hampshire to receive funding.
Boston Globe
The best clam shacks in New England
Boston.com readers highlighted 74 clam shacks where you can get a fried seafood fix. While you travel around New England, you’re likely to stumble upon some classic clam shacks, where you can pull over to get a meal. Whether you head north to Maine or partake in what Cape Cod has to offer, New England’s clam shacks have long doled out delicious seafood, from fried clams, to lobster rolls, to plates of scallops.
nhmagazine.com
The Best Events Happening in September
New Hampshire has no shortage of storied fairs, and kicking off the season of fall agricultural fun is the over 100 year old Hopkinton State Fair. From demolition derbies and educational exhibits to livestock shows and decadent fried dough, this Labor Day weekend tradition is fun for the whole family. hsfair.org.
Another New Hampshire University is Getting Millions of Dollars From the United States Government
We've been hearing about funds rolling into New Hampshire, from the Granite State itself receiving more than $4 million from the United States government to the University of New Hampshire getting over $8 million. Now it's time for Plymouth State University to see its share of money, all due to the pandemic.
manchesterinklink.com
Residents displaced, some pets perish, in 3-family home on Elm Street
MANCHESTER, NH – At approximately 3:19 p.m. on Aug. 29 Manchester Fire received reports of a structure fire at 34 Elm Street. Firefighters responding could see smoke billowing in the air from a distance, and additional apparatus was added to the call. When firefighters arrived they had the porches...
Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts
BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
WMUR.com
3 rifles, ammunition, collectible coins, power tools among items stolen from Northfield storage unit
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — Northfield police are seeking the public’s help for information about the theft of three semi-automatic rifles, extra magazines and ammunition from a storage unit on Route 140. Police said it appears the theft occurred between July 23 and July 25. Other items were taken, including...
Colleen Ritzer family settles lawsuit against architecture firm
DANVERS -- The family of a murdered Danvers High School teacher has settled their lawsuit against the company that designed the school's video surveillance system. Colleen Ritzer was killed in 2013. Her family sued DiNisco Design, saying their security system didn't work as intended at the time of her death. According to Ritzer's family, by taking legal action, they were able to get answers to their questions about the security. In 2016, one of Ritzer's students was found guilty of assaulting and killing her. He was sentenced to at least 40 years in prison.
WMUR.com
Manchester police seek man in connection with hit-and-run in Draft Kings parking lot
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police in Manchester said Tuesday they are looking for an unidentified man in connection with a hit-and-run. Manchester police said the crash happened earlier this month in the parking lot of Draft Kings on South Willow Street. Police released an image from a surveillance video showing...
thelocalne.ws
Rowley Legal Notice: 319 Newburyport Turnpike
This notice will run in the Aug. 31 and Sept. 7 print editions. conduct the following public hearing(s) principal use to be located in a 1,500 s.f. Light Industry (BLI) zoning district. The applications, plans, and relevant. documents are on file with the Rowley. Planning Board, and are available for.
hotradiomaine.com
(Contest) Post Malone – TD Garden
Post Malone is coming back to Boston for two nights! Listen to Hot Mornings at 8AM and B.Aull at 5PM for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Post Malone at the TD Garden on either September 23rd or September 24th!. Made Hot in Maine by Blossom...
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in New Hampshire
NEW HAMPSHIRE - New Hampshire is a hot dog lover's paradise. The state boasts several hot dog sanctuaries. Check out Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord, Dog Daze in Walpole, and Pat's World Famous in Hampton Beach. Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord. Puppy Love Hot Dogs is a Concord...
whdh.com
Boston street named one of the coolest streets in the world
One of Boston’s most iconic streets has been named one of the 33 coolest streets in the world by travel website TimeOut. TimeOut compiled its list after consulting 20,000 city dwellers and local experts, and Newbury Street in Boston made the 31st spot on the list. “It’s official: Newbury...
