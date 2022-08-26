ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Stop it with “I paid my student loans.” Here’s what NC schools cost back then.

By Sara Pequeño
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I5Bvr_0hW5K3v600

When the UNC System was consolidated 50 years ago, its purpose was more or less to offer a good education, at a good price, to the state’s residents. One noticeable difference over the last half century has been a dramatic rise in the cost of college.

Appalachian State University, UNC-Chapel Hill, and NC State University all had tuition and fees less than $500 in 1972. Now, each of them charge more than $7,000 annually; the latter two charge nearly $9,000 each.

Since Biden announced student debt relief yesterday, there have been countless conservatives yelling about people receiving “handouts” and not paying for college the same way everyone else did. The reality is that funding cuts from the Reagan administration to the 2008 recession have resulted in rising college costs forced on students most everywhere. If costs of college rose with inflation from my parents’ time in college, my yearly tuition at UNC-Chapel Hill should have been a little over $1,000. Instead, it was more than $6,600.

In 1972, it was possible to pay for your college tuition with a minimum wage job. That year, North Carolina’s minimum wage was $1.45 for non-farming jobs. It was 15 cents lower than the federal minimum wage. Today, it’s $7.25 — the same amount as the federal minimum wage, and an amount that hasn’t changed since 2008 despite growing inflation and cost of living expenses.

It cost $225 a year — $422 with fees — to attend UNC-Chapel Hill in 1972. Without taxes, you could pay off a year of education in 291 hours of minimum wage work, or around seven weeks of full-time work at minimum wage. That’s less than the length of summer break at the university.

UNC-Chapel Hill’s tuition and fees add up to $8,751.46 for the 2022-23 school year. It means that, without factoring in taxes, you’d need to work 1,207 hours at the state’s minimum wage to cover the cost. That’s more than 30 weeks of work, and more than twice the length of the university’s summer break.

According to a timeline of the school, NC State University ’s tuition was $357 a year in 1972 (it’s unclear whether or not this includes fees). If you worked around 246 hours — around six weeks, full-time — at the 1972 minimum wage, you’d be able to pay off this cost. You’d only have to work half the summer at this rate.

This school year, NC State’s tuition and fees cost $8,918.25. At $7.25, it’d take a little over 1,230 hours and almost 31 weeks at a full-time, minimum wage job (once again, without taxes) to pay off your tuition and fees. That’s twice the length of summer break.

Appalachian State University has probably gone through the most transformation since 1972, only a few years after it transitioned from a teacher’s college to a full-fledged university. Although the school doesn’t have the 1972-73 school year on its timeline, its tuition and fees totaled $303.82 for the 1973-74 year, hitting a new high. If you worked a little less than 210 hours at the state minimum wage, or a little more than five weeks of full-time work, you could knock that out. That’s a third of a summer break.

Today, App State’s tuition and fees are $7,289 per year. It would take more than 1,005 hours, or 25 weeks full-time, to pay this off with a minimum-wage job. That’s 10 weeks more than their summer vacation offers.

Of course, none of this includes the rising costs of housing, food, transportation, and textbooks, nor does it take into account the way the state’s cities have grown at different rates. It does, however, tell us something that any recent college graduate will tell you: “paying your own way” is not what it used to be.

Comments / 10

Susana Susanadanna
4d ago

What about the parents that took second mortgages or borrowed from reitement to pay off their kids student loans? What about the students that worked 2 jobs so that they didn't take on debt. What about the 18 year old that spent 4 years in the military with some spent in war torn countries so that they could get their education paid for?

Reply(1)
9
No Bama
4d ago

College tuition costs didn’t start their astronomical cost until the Federal Government started backing student loans for anyone.

Reply
7
Griffey
4d ago

And Cali college used to be FREE back in the day for resident high school graduates. What’s your point? It’s ok for us to give tax money to pay off AOC’s questionable Boston College economics degree? Give me a break.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Education
wfmynews2.com

NC A&T student makes history, first to become 2022 Astronaut Scholar

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is NC A&T receiving $23M for clean energy programs. N.C. A&T student makes history becoming a 2022 Astronaut Scholar. Youngsville native, Tanae Lewis, is a senior chemistry student and university's first Goldwater Scholar to also be named an Astronaut Scholar -- the first from a historically Black college or university (HBCU) to achieve this dual recognition.
GREENSBORO, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

North Carolina's largest districts deal with bus driver shortages

MT. AIRY, N.C. — Mount Airy City Schools bus drivers say they’re in a better position than in years past when it comes to driver shortages. Mount Airy City Schools only has two bus driver vacancies heading into the new school year, although the state’s largest districts are still facing shortages. Wake County Public Schools still needs more than 200 bus drivers, Guilford County Schools needs more than 50 drivers and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools needs more than 40.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Nc State#Student Debt#College Tuition#The Unc System#Nc State University
msn.com

Yes, NC grade school students can be spanked in class. What state law says about discipline

Until the late 1980s, it was common for students to be spanked when they misbehaved in school. This controversial method of discipline is known as corporal punishment. Corporal punishment is when a supervising adult inflicts pain upon a child with a hand, cane, paddle, or yardstick in response to unacceptable behavior, according to the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
cbs17

The latest housing trend still in the work for Raleigh’s North Hills

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Micro apartments are becoming a growing trend across the country and developers in Raleigh’s North Hills neighborhood are looking at them, too. Kane Realty is asking the city to rezone 11 acres of land to allow 12, 30 and 40-story mixed-use buildings, and one of the plans could include microunits.
RALEIGH, NC
WCNC

Taking a look into North Carolina statute 163-274

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A federal appeals court blocked a North Carolina district attorney from prosecuting State Attorney General Josh Stein for his 2020 campaign ad for the alleged violation of a rarely used libel law. Jim O'Neill, Stein's opponent, cited North Carolina Statute 163-274 because of a political ad...
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Unelected commission in N.C. can veto rules on elections, wetlands. Is that legal?

The Rules Review Commission has been around for decades. For much of that time it focused on some of the most mundane work of governing in North Carolina: reading statutes, reviewing rules from state agencies, making sure all the i’s are dotted, the t’s crossed and everything lines up with the intent of state law.
POLITICS
cbs17

NC political battle begins with new campaign ads

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With less than two months before early voting begins, you can count on seeing more political ads. That includes the first ads for the biggest toss up congressional race in the state. State Senator Wiley Nickel (D) and Bo Hines (R) are both running for...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
10K+
Followers
437
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy