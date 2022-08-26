ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, TN

Rutherford Source

Nolensville Finishes Little League World Series Run, Coach Calls Experience 'Magical'

The Nolensville Little League Team has wrapped their experience at the Little League Baseball World Series (LLBWS) in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The local team ended their journey in fourth, following a 2-0 loss to the Asia Pacific team on Sunday. Despite not getting the W against Asia Pacific, Nolensville had a fantastic season and Little League experience. Coach Randy Huth called the experience “magical” in a press conference following the team’s game against Asia Pacific.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Nashville Sounds Announce 2023 Schedule

The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced its 2023 schedule, complete with home and away dates for the 150-game campaign. For the second consecutive season, the Sounds will begin the season at home with Opening Day at First Horizon Park slated for Friday, March 31 against the Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds). The home opener is part of a season-opening three-game homestand.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Frank Lamar Lamb Sr.

Frank Lamar Lamb, Sr. (Lt. Col. USAFR), age 91, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, died Monday, August 22, 2022, at Community Hospice House in Vidalia after a brief illness. He was a native of Emanuel County, Georgia and was a 1946 graduate of Swainsboro High School. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Textile Engineering from Georgia Tech.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Juan Rodriguez Salazar

Juan Rodriguez Salazar, age 67, of Smyrna, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife, children, and grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be held in his honor at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Murfreesboro on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. A graveside service will be held Friday, September 2, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Mapleview Cemetery in Smyrna, Tennessee.
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

Day Trip Ideas from Nashville

Brought to you by Susan Gregory, PARKS of Cool Springs. Considering a move to Nashville and wondering what the area offers besides music? Here is my list of a few of the many opportunities for day trips near Nashville. Spelunkers Paradise. About an hour from Nashville, Clarksville is home to...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Columbia State's Finney Library Establishes Lifelong Learning Tab for Community Enrichment

Columbia State Community College’s John W. Finney Memorial Library recently established a Lifelong Learning tab on their website for community enrichment. “There is a ton of information available for free on the web,” said Anne Scott, Columbia State library director. “The Lifelong Learning tab exists in order to highlight the resources that are reputable.”
COLUMBIA, TN
Rutherford Source

La Vergne Man Killed in Two-Car Crash Monday on Hobson Pike

August 29, 2022 – The man killed in a two-vehicle collision Monday at 7:15 a.m. in the 3100 block of Hobson Pike is identified as John Taylor III, 61, of LaVergne. The driver of a 2013 Cadillac sedan, Kevin J. Carter, 37, was traveling south on Hobson Pike when, for an unknown reason, he failed to negotiate the curve in the roadway. He traveled into on-coming traffic and collided with a 2005 Honda Accord driven by Taylor who died at the scene. Carter was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
LA VERGNE, TN
Rutherford Source

The 6th Annual Partners In the Journey Luncheon Date Set for September 27th at The Grove at Williamson Place

Journeys In Community Living will host The 6th Annual Partners In the Journey fundraising luncheon beginning at noon on September 27, 2022 at The Grove at Williamson Family Farm, located at 3250 Wilkinson Pike, Murfreesboro TN. This year’s, Partners in the Journey Luncheon, will feature motivational speaker, world record-breaking pilot,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

RCS Again Named Among Best School Districts in TN

Rutherford County Schools remains one of the top school districts in Tennessee, based on academic growth scores released by the Tennessee Department of Education. RCS earned the highest possible composite score on the Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System — more commonly known as TVAAS — which measures student growth from year to year on a 1-5 scale. RCS received a composite score of 5 for its students’ growth during the 2021-2022 school year.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Lane and Road Closures 8-27-31, 2022

TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 25-31, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends, There...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: George Herschel Law Sr.

George Herschel Law, 81 years old, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, died peacefully at his home on August 24, 2022. He courageously battled health issues for several months following a heart attack in West Palm Beach, Florida in January. George, the son of Sybil and Johnny Law was born May 1, 1941...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Robert Allen Ragland Jr.

Robert Allen Ragland Jr., age 69, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 19, 2022. A native of Murfreesboro, he was the son of the late Robert Allen and Sue Munger Ragland Sr. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Robley Munger Ragland.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Preds Ownership Group Members Donate $75K to Crossroads Campus Nashville

Nashville Predators ownership group members Bryan and Stephanie Grane, also the founders of the St. Rita Mercy Foundation, have partnered with the Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub to distribute a $75,000 donation to Crossroads Campus Nashville to fund a new expansion project for the organization. The Preds Foundation presented a check to the organization, last week, at Crossroads’ current Nashville location at 707 Monroe Street, followed by a photo opportunity at the new construction site on 1601 Buchanan Street.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Rita Rose DeVerna

Rita Rose DeVerna, infant daughter of Kyle and Cathy DeVerna, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to heaven on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. In addition to her parents, Rita is survived by a sister and brother, Cecilia, and Leo DeVerna both of Murfreesboro, TN; grandparents, James and Elizabeth DeVerna of Troy, MI and Edward and Margaret Mainardi of Murfreesboro, TN; and great-grandmother, Elizabeth Davis of Los Angeles, CA.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: Ellie Mental Health in Murfreesboro

Ellie Mental Health held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 1608 Williams Drive, Suite 301 in Murfreesboro. Ellie provides mental health services for all ages. Specialists include play therapy, EMDR, Trauma Therapy, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Dialectical Behavioral Therapy, Addiction Specialists, Art Therapy, Music Therapy, and Family Systems.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Patricia Ann Nobles

Ms. Patricia Ann Nobles of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, she was 53 years old. She was born in Tracy City, TN to the late John William and Lois Bradley Greeter. She earned her bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in Medical Technology from the University of...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

