Monday August 29th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Leicester City Summer Shopping: Lightning Round! (Plausible Edition)
With fewer than 72 hours left in the summer transfer window, Leicester City have left it late, but there’s still time to bring in some reinforcements before the window closes. After indulging in a little idle speculation, let’s look at the players who are actually linked to the Foxes by unnamed sources as opposed to yours truly.
Liverpool vs. Newcastle Preview: Good Reds or bad Reds?
If it feels a little bit like a Déjà vu, well, that’s because it is. Last season, at the tail end of the Premier League schedule, Newcastle faced Liverpool and Manchester City in back-to-back games to wave April off and welcome May. The order is reversed this season, and Wolves made for a one-point stop between both games, but here the Magpies go again.
Chelsea block all Christian Pulisic offers due to need for more than just 11 players — report
Christian Pulisic wasn’t really set to leave — no rumors had advanced beyond speculation — but is now definitely set to stay. According to the Athletic, Chelsea have blocked all (loan) offers that have come in for the 23-year-old USMNT international this summer, and will do so in the final few days left of the transfer window as well.
Klopp Talk: It Was the Perfect Football Afternoon For Us
Liverpool demolished Bournemouth 9-0 in the Premier League on Saturday and Jurgen Klopp believes that the performance was “needed” sorely. “We had to prove a point - we had to prove a point for ourselves”, he said. “After a short pre-season with mixed results; good performances and...
Southampton vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch
Matches on or just before transfer deadline day tend to become little more than afterthoughts and sideshows, but in case anyone’s interested (and if I can get around to writing this), Chelsea are in fact scheduled for some actual football tonight, down on the South Coast, against a customarily weird Southampton side.
Newcastle United in ‘advanced’ negotiations for Tiémoué Bakayoko — reports
Tiémoué Bakayoko might be saved from his current footballing limbo by Newcastle United, who are reportedly in “advanced” talks over a move for the 28-year-old midfielder, who’s currently halfway through his two-year loan at AC Milan. While he’s been named to the bench in all...
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Tuesday, August 30
Good morning - I used to dislike Wrexham Football Club, and through not fault of the club itself. It’s silly, actually. I selected Wrexham as my save in Football Manager a couple years ago. I got them promoted to League 2, and they never gave me the backing I needed to strengthen the squad. And I conceded one of the most ludicrous own goals ever when my goalkeeper kicked a goal kick straight into my defender’s face, with the ball ricocheting into my goal.
Ajax still negotiating over Hakim Ziyech with Chelsea, also considering Lucas Ocampos instead — reports
Chelsea have made a semi-decent effort to offload Hakim Ziyech this summer, but it looks like we will have to settle for sending him out on loan, if anything. Ajax Amsterdam are currently the only club interested in the 29-year-old, and they are reluctant to sign him on a permanent transfer, despite getting (or about to get) €100m from Manchester United for Antony. Chelsea reportedly even lowered our asking price from an admittedly high €40m+ to a more reasonable €25-30m, but apparently that’s still too much, especially once his wage demands are factored in.
Arsenal 2 - Fulham 1: grit, guts, effort
And exhale, Gooners. Arsenal battled back from 1-0 down to defeat Fulham 2-1 and maintain their perfect record in the Premier League. It wasn’t the best performance from Mikel Arteta’s side, especially in the final third where they lacked the cutting edge they had in the opening three matches. But they got the job done, which is all that matters. Today’s comeback win equals the number (one) of comeback wins Arsenal had all of last season.
Chelsea 2-1 Leicester City, Player Ratings: Sterling off the mark, top of the charts
Sterling has scored double-digit goals in five straight Premier League seasons (and has reached that level in night straight seasons if we look at all competitions), and now he’s off the mark for Chelsea as well with the match-winning brace, both scored with just 10 men. The first certainly...
Sheffield United vs Reading: Match Preview 2022/23
Reading are on the road once again as they travel to Sheffield United for one of their hardest games of the season. Paul Heckingbottom’s side have picked up from where they left off last season and are currently thriving in the automatic promotion zone along with the Royals - and are one of the favourites to win a return to the Premier League.
Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Gakpo, Dendoncker, Hee-Chan, Garner, Gueye, Kudus transfer updates
Gameday! Everton play again today, this time at Leeds United in their fifth game of the new Premier League season and still looking for their first win. Here’s our match preview on what to expect, and the predicted lineup for tonight’s game. The Blues made an £8 million...
The Bad News About Bernardo Silva Staying at Manchester City
It’s finally over. At least for now. Bernardo Silva is not leaving Manchester City for Barcelona or any other club for that matter, in this transfer window. So says City boss Pep Guardiola. The manager broke the news in the press conference ahead of City’s encounter with Crystal Palace.
€100m Antony deal reportedly nearing completion
Manchester United are reportedly nearing an agreement with both Ajax and Antony over the Brazilian winger’s transfer to Old Trafford. The player has made it well known in recent weeks that he is keen to leave for the challenge of playing on a bigger stage, and around €100m could be sent the other way in exchange for his services.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang assaulted in home invasion, robbery — reports
Shocking real world drama entered our safe heaven of fabricated football drama today, with reports of a violent assault and home invasion suffered by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. As per the Telegraph, “Aubameyang and his wife were struck in the face in front of their children during a violent armed robbery in the early hours of Monday morning” before the armed thieves made off with some jewelry. Reports in Spain indicate that the family “are fine”, staying in a hotel, and are receiving help and counseling from the club.
Chelsea 2-1 Leicester City, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings
Chelsea started with plenty of energy, impetus, and intention, flying into tackles, pressing well, and creating chances. But then, a most ill-advised tackle from Conor Gallagher saw him earn a second yellow in the span of just a handful of minutes, and Chelsea went down to 10 men before the half-hour mark.
Match Report: Manchester City 4-2 Crystal Palace
Another match down 2 goals, and another match that City get points from. This time Pep Guardiola’s side take all three points after 0-2 at halftime to Crystal Palace. On a beautiful late summer afternoon in Manchester the Sky Blues took to the Etihad pitch to face Patrick Vieira’s Palace. The Eagles had held City scoreless in two matches during the last campaign having beaten the eventual Champions the first and drawn the second. This Palace side was without top scorer Wilfried Zaha, however and there were some questions coming in from where the goals would come.
Injured Liverpool Stars Return to Training Ahead of Fixture Crush
An injury crisis to start the season has made things rather difficult for Liverpool, who prepared for the 2022-23 season as favourites to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title but took until their fourth game to record their first victory. However, there appears to be good news on...
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Consider £25M Laimer to Plug Midfield Gap
Following Jürgen Klopp’s admission that Liverpool are likely to change tack and bring in midfield reinforcements this summer, there has been a burst of speculation as to who the Reds might be able to sign before the transfer window slams shut. Names like Frenkie de Jong and Youri...
