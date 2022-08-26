Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Liverpool vs. Newcastle Preview: Good Reds or bad Reds?
If it feels a little bit like a Déjà vu, well, that’s because it is. Last season, at the tail end of the Premier League schedule, Newcastle faced Liverpool and Manchester City in back-to-back games to wave April off and welcome May. The order is reversed this season, and Wolves made for a one-point stop between both games, but here the Magpies go again.
SB Nation
Chelsea block all Christian Pulisic offers due to need for more than just 11 players — report
Christian Pulisic wasn’t really set to leave — no rumors had advanced beyond speculation — but is now definitely set to stay. According to the Athletic, Chelsea have blocked all (loan) offers that have come in for the 23-year-old USMNT international this summer, and will do so in the final few days left of the transfer window as well.
SB Nation
Everton at Leeds United: Predicted Line-Up | Maupay Involved?
When the fixtures came out, it seemed like a favourable start to the season for Everton. Unfortunately, the Blues have picked up just two points from a possible 12 so far, and now the fixtures are turning us. After our trip to Leeds on Tuesday night, the Blues face Liverpool...
SB Nation
Your Transfer Rumor is Lukewarm: What Did Van Dijk Say About Midfielders?
Multiple outlets were reporting over the weekend that Virgil Van Dijk was urging for more midfield signings following Liverpool’s demolition of Bournemouth on Saturday, and many readers reported their surprise and pleasure that the Dutch captain would be so direct about transfer business. Problem is that he wasn’t.
RELATED PEOPLE
SB Nation
Liverpool Academy Players Debut in the Premier League
17-year old Liverpool Academy players Stefan Bajcetic and Bobby Clark made their Premier League debut on Saturday. Liverpool proceeded to beat Bournemouth 9-0 in a sensational display of talents. “I was talking to Bobby saying, ‘This is our time, I think we’re going to go on!’ and we did, so...
SB Nation
Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Gakpo, Dendoncker, Hee-Chan, Garner, Gueye, Kudus transfer updates
Gameday! Everton play again today, this time at Leeds United in their fifth game of the new Premier League season and still looking for their first win. Here’s our match preview on what to expect, and the predicted lineup for tonight’s game. The Blues made an £8 million...
SB Nation
Ajax still negotiating over Hakim Ziyech with Chelsea, also considering Lucas Ocampos instead — reports
Chelsea have made a semi-decent effort to offload Hakim Ziyech this summer, but it looks like we will have to settle for sending him out on loan, if anything. Ajax Amsterdam are currently the only club interested in the 29-year-old, and they are reluctant to sign him on a permanent transfer, despite getting (or about to get) €100m from Manchester United for Antony. Chelsea reportedly even lowered our asking price from an admittedly high €40m+ to a more reasonable €25-30m, but apparently that’s still too much, especially once his wage demands are factored in.
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: It Was the Perfect Football Afternoon For Us
Liverpool demolished Bournemouth 9-0 in the Premier League on Saturday and Jurgen Klopp believes that the performance was “needed” sorely. “We had to prove a point - we had to prove a point for ourselves”, he said. “After a short pre-season with mixed results; good performances and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
Chelsea 2-1 Leicester City, Premier League: Tactical Analysis
Despite the disappointment of last week’s result and the complications added this week by the touchline ban for Thomas Tuchel, most would’ve assumed that a match against struggling Leicester City would still be an easily winnable one. But that just wouldn’t be the Chelsea way, would it?
SB Nation
Leicester City Summer Shopping: Lightning Round! (Plausible Edition)
With fewer than 72 hours left in the summer transfer window, Leicester City have left it late, but there’s still time to bring in some reinforcements before the window closes. After indulging in a little idle speculation, let’s look at the players who are actually linked to the Foxes by unnamed sources as opposed to yours truly.
SB Nation
Transfer Rumour Mongering: Brighton Manager Desperate to Keep Liverpool Midfield Target
Time is rapidly running out on the summer transfer window. Though manager Jürgen Klopp previously admitted that it was a mistake not to bring in another midfielder, all signs point to the club’s business being done. However, a last minute surprise could still be in the cards, if...
SB Nation
Arsenal 2 - Fulham 1: grit, guts, effort
And exhale, Gooners. Arsenal battled back from 1-0 down to defeat Fulham 2-1 and maintain their perfect record in the Premier League. It wasn’t the best performance from Mikel Arteta’s side, especially in the final third where they lacked the cutting edge they had in the opening three matches. But they got the job done, which is all that matters. Today’s comeback win equals the number (one) of comeback wins Arsenal had all of last season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Millwall 0-1 Reading: Top Of The League
After two home wins in a row without conceding a goal, we found ourselves in a pretty comfortable situation at the end of August. Nine points out of five games – every Royal must have been quite happy with the start so far, especially bearing in mind all financial difficulties regarding the signing of new players.
SB Nation
Sheffield United vs Reading: Match Preview 2022/23
Reading are on the road once again as they travel to Sheffield United for one of their hardest games of the season. Paul Heckingbottom’s side have picked up from where they left off last season and are currently thriving in the automatic promotion zone along with the Royals - and are one of the favourites to win a return to the Premier League.
SB Nation
DONE DEAL — Tottenham make loan signing of Cristian Romero permanent
It hasn’t felt like it, but Cristian Romero was not technically a Tottenham Hotspur player. Until now. Today, the club announced that it has officially exercised its purchase option for the Argentine defender, turning his two season loan into a permanent transfer. Romero signs on a five year contract...
SB Nation
With Tony Mowbray on the brink of replacing Alex Neil, is it a good move for Sunderland?
Tony Mowbray’s record at Blackburn is one that speaks volumes, and that most Sunderland fans would have loved to have ourselves. He got Blackburn out of League One via the automatics at the first time of asking, and then slowly improved their league position, finishing 15th, 15th, 11th and 8th.
SB Nation
Brentford 1-1 Everton: Instant Reaction | Fortunate Blues
It’s back to the bench for Salomon Rondon as Frank Lampard decides it’s time to give Amadou Onana his first Premier League start, next to Alex Iwobi. Up front we’re going to have the semi-fluid front three again of Anthony Gordon, Demarai Gray and Dwight McNeil. Vitaliy...
SB Nation
Tuesday August 30th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham United - Going from bad to worse!
We’re just great at playing teams with absolutely no form and and getting their mojo going, aren’t we?. Was it all negative on Sunday or are there any positives to take out of this 1-0 loss to West Ham United?. With Anwar El Ghazi likely to make a...
SB Nation
Fan Letters: “I feel that we have been badly let down by Alex Neil!”
My initial reaction to Alex Neil’s departure was one of anger and extreme disappointment, but I’ve just read an excellent article by Giles Mooney for A Love Supreme called ‘Am I Bovvered?’ and it has made me pause for thought. I always fancied Neil for head...
Comments / 0