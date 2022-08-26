Read full article on original website
Related
Suspect At Large After Shooting At Maryland Skate Park Leaves One In Critical Condition: Police
A midday shooting at a Maryland skate park left one hospitalized in critical condition in Frederick County, according to police. Members of the Frederick Police Department responded to the Hill Street Skate Park in Frederick City shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, where there was a reported shooting, investigators said.
One Injured, Others Rescued In Maryland After BMW Smashes Through Townhouse In Fiery Crash
An explosive scene played out in Maryland when a driver lost control of his BMW and crashed into a Montgomery County townhouse that went up in flames, authorities announced. The car went through the townhouse and caught fire in the 400 block of Orchard Ridge Drive in Gaithersburg at approximately 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, according to investigators.
Driver dead after head-on collision on central Pa. road: state police
A 43-year-old man was thrown from his vehicle and killed Friday after he crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer in Adams County, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said Brian P. Duncan was traveling south on Abbottstown Pike in Berwick Township at a speed unsafe for conditions around 7:33 a.m., when he crossed the double-yellow lines and hit a southbound tractor-trailer.
wfmd.com
Man Arrested For Two Recent Frederick City Robberies
Person behind one successful robbery and one attempted robbery identified and arrested. Frederick, Md. (BW/NS) – A suspect of two attempted robberies has been arrested in Frederick. Stefan Alejandro Gajate of Frederick was taken into custody on Thursday, August 25. The first attempt was on Tuesday, Aug. 23 around...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police investigating Franklin County cold case
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal cold case crash that occurred on Thanksgiving in 2016. Officials say an older model Ford F150 blue and white truck pulling a trailer was heading north on I-81 when the trailer became loose. The trailer traveled across the median near marker 19 and struck a tractor-trailer transporting gasoline, which caught fire and killed the driver.
State Police seek tips to help identify suspect in deadly Thanksgiving 2016 crash on I-81 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police said the investigation into a deadly Thanksgiving Day 2016 crash on Interstate 81 in Franklin County continues nearly six years after it occurred. The crash involved an older-model Ford F150 pickup truck that was pulling a stolen trailer, according to police. As...
Man said he was ‘going to shoot somebody’ before leading police on central Pa. manhunt: police
An armed man who caused Shippensburg schools to go on lockdown while he was on the run last week had told his children’s mother he was “going to get locked up and going to shoot somebody,” police said. The Shippensburg Area School District and Shippensburg University were...
wfmd.com
Girl Makes Bomb Threat Against Walkersville High In Frederick County
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A girl is facing possible charges after making bomb threats against Walkersville High School. On Saturday August 27, 2022 at 6 pm the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office received information about threats of violence to blow up the high school on social media. There was also threats made to blow up a teacher’s house.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Repeat Robber Busted After Second Attempt At Same Frederick A-1 Mart: Police
A commercial burglar went to the well one too many times and was apprehended after targeting a Maryland gas station twice in three days, according to authorities. Frederick County resident Stefan Alejandro Gajate, 33, was arrested by members of the Frederick Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit following a recent investigation into two robberies at the same place last week, officials announced on Monday, Aug. 29.
foxbaltimore.com
Tractor-trailer strikes motorcycle killing 65-year-old man in Howard County
HOWARD CO. (WBFF) — A 65-year-old man was killed when a tractor-trailer struck his 2002 Harley-Davidson Sportster on Route 1 in Howard County over the weekend. Police say at around 10:46 pm on Saturday, the motorcycle was traveling north on Route 1 near Brookdale drive when it was struck by a tractor-trailer making a left turn into the southbound lane.
Washington County crash claims the lives of two teenagers
Maryland State Police are continuing an investigation into a traffic crash last night in Washington County that claimed the lives of two teenagers.
Police In Baltimore ID Motorcyclist Killed After Colliding With Truck
Police in Maryland are investigating a fatal crash that took the life of a 60-year-old motorcycle rider, authorities announced. Samuel Hammaker was killed on Saturday, Aug. 27, after his 2017 Suzuki 650 DualSport motorcycle was involved in a two-vehicle crash, according to the Baltimore County Police Department. The crash happened...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mymcmedia.org
Maryland Court Rules D.C. Sniper Malvo Must Be Resentenced
The Court of Appeals in Maryland issued an opinion Aug. 26 that D.C. Sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced as the court has since established different guidance concerning the sentencing of juvenile offenders. During a horrifying three-week period in October 2002, Malvo, who was 17 at the time, committed...
mocoshow.com
Washington Commanders Running Back Brian Robinson Shot Twice During Possible Attempted Carjacking Sunday Evening
Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was shot twice during what has been described as a “possible attempted carjacking” just before 6pm on Sunday evening. The incident occurred in the 1000 block of H Street NE, located near Ben’s Chili Bowl. Per DC Police, “Shooting Investigation...
local21news.com
Man slapped outside of Sheetz in Franklin County, police say
FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — A man was assaulted outside of a Sheetz in Franklin County around 9:30PM on August 25. The Chambersburg Police Department say that the victim told police that he was standing outside of the Sheetz on 1 Monticello Court when a man came up to him and slapped him in the face.
wfmd.com
Frederick Shooting Leaves One Injured
Frederick, MD (RH) Police said that one person was shot during an incident Sunday afternoon. According to authorities, an unidentified male was struck by gunfire around 12:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Hill Street. Detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation. No suspects have been identified...
Girl faces charges as police investigate threats made to blow up Maryland high school, teacher's home
FREDERICK, Md. — A girl is facing charges now that police have identified her as a suspect after threats were made on social media to blow up Walkersville High School, along with a teacher's home. Police were notified of the threats on Saturday around 6 p.m., according to the...
fox5dc.com
Settlement reached over police encounter with 5-year-old who left elementary school in Silver Spring
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A Montgomery County parent has settled a lawsuit over an incident involving a 5-year-old East Silver Spring Elementary school student from January 2020. According to the Office of the County Attorney for Montgomery County, the settlement will pay a total of $275,000 to Shanta Grant, the...
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Fire at Germantown Home
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a fire that was visible from the rear of a home on the 1200 block of Quail Woods Drive in Germantown a little before 3pm on Sunday afternoon, according to MCFRS PIO Pete Piringer. Upon arrival, crews found an active fire on the deck of a middle-of-the-row townhouse and were able to quickly extinguish it with little to no extension to the home. No injuries were reported and the only damage incurred seems to be to the deck and a few items on it. Additional photos below, courtesy of Battalion Chief Jason Blake.
Minor Threatens To Blow Up Frederick County High School, Teacher's Home: Sheriff
Social media reared its ugly head once more in Maryland. A juvenile is in custody after the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office received a report of threats made online to blow up Walkersville High School, as well as a teacher’s home, officials announced. Deputies from the sheriff’s office started...
Comments / 3