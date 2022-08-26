Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a fire that was visible from the rear of a home on the 1200 block of Quail Woods Drive in Germantown a little before 3pm on Sunday afternoon, according to MCFRS PIO Pete Piringer. Upon arrival, crews found an active fire on the deck of a middle-of-the-row townhouse and were able to quickly extinguish it with little to no extension to the home. No injuries were reported and the only damage incurred seems to be to the deck and a few items on it. Additional photos below, courtesy of Battalion Chief Jason Blake.

GERMANTOWN, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO