ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MD

Comments / 3

Related
PennLive.com

Driver dead after head-on collision on central Pa. road: state police

A 43-year-old man was thrown from his vehicle and killed Friday after he crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer in Adams County, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said Brian P. Duncan was traveling south on Abbottstown Pike in Berwick Township at a speed unsafe for conditions around 7:33 a.m., when he crossed the double-yellow lines and hit a southbound tractor-trailer.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
wfmd.com

Man Arrested For Two Recent Frederick City Robberies

Person behind one successful robbery and one attempted robbery identified and arrested. Frederick, Md. (BW/NS) – A suspect of two attempted robberies has been arrested in Frederick. Stefan Alejandro Gajate of Frederick was taken into custody on Thursday, August 25. The first attempt was on Tuesday, Aug. 23 around...
FREDERICK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Hagerstown, MD
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Washington County, MD
Crime & Safety
Hagerstown, MD
Accidents
County
Washington County, MD
City
Clear Spring, MD
Hagerstown, MD
Crime & Safety
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police investigating Franklin County cold case

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal cold case crash that occurred on Thanksgiving in 2016. Officials say an older model Ford F150 blue and white truck pulling a trailer was heading north on I-81 when the trailer became loose. The trailer traveled across the median near marker 19 and struck a tractor-trailer transporting gasoline, which caught fire and killed the driver.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
wfmd.com

Girl Makes Bomb Threat Against Walkersville High In Frederick County

Frederick, Md. (DG) – A girl is facing possible charges after making bomb threats against Walkersville High School. On Saturday August 27, 2022 at 6 pm the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office received information about threats of violence to blow up the high school on social media. There was also threats made to blow up a teacher’s house.
WALKERSVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maryland State Police#Traffic Accident#Lexus
Daily Voice

Repeat Robber Busted After Second Attempt At Same Frederick A-1 Mart: Police

A commercial burglar went to the well one too many times and was apprehended after targeting a Maryland gas station twice in three days, according to authorities. Frederick County resident Stefan Alejandro Gajate, 33, was arrested by members of the Frederick Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit following a recent investigation into two robberies at the same place last week, officials announced on Monday, Aug. 29.
FREDERICK, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Tractor-trailer strikes motorcycle killing 65-year-old man in Howard County

HOWARD CO. (WBFF) — A 65-year-old man was killed when a tractor-trailer struck his 2002 Harley-Davidson Sportster on Route 1 in Howard County over the weekend. Police say at around 10:46 pm on Saturday, the motorcycle was traveling north on Route 1 near Brookdale drive when it was struck by a tractor-trailer making a left turn into the southbound lane.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
mymcmedia.org

Maryland Court Rules D.C. Sniper Malvo Must Be Resentenced

The Court of Appeals in Maryland issued an opinion Aug. 26 that D.C. Sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced as the court has since established different guidance concerning the sentencing of juvenile offenders. During a horrifying three-week period in October 2002, Malvo, who was 17 at the time, committed...
local21news.com

Man slapped outside of Sheetz in Franklin County, police say

FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — A man was assaulted outside of a Sheetz in Franklin County around 9:30PM on August 25. The Chambersburg Police Department say that the victim told police that he was standing outside of the Sheetz on 1 Monticello Court when a man came up to him and slapped him in the face.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
wfmd.com

Frederick Shooting Leaves One Injured

Frederick, MD (RH) Police said that one person was shot during an incident Sunday afternoon. According to authorities, an unidentified male was struck by gunfire around 12:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Hill Street. Detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation. No suspects have been identified...
FREDERICK, MD
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to Fire at Germantown Home

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a fire that was visible from the rear of a home on the 1200 block of Quail Woods Drive in Germantown a little before 3pm on Sunday afternoon, according to MCFRS PIO Pete Piringer. Upon arrival, crews found an active fire on the deck of a middle-of-the-row townhouse and were able to quickly extinguish it with little to no extension to the home. No injuries were reported and the only damage incurred seems to be to the deck and a few items on it. Additional photos below, courtesy of Battalion Chief Jason Blake.
GERMANTOWN, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy