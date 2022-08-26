Gordon Carr selected as the New Bedford Port Authority's new executive director

NEW BEDFORD – Gordon Carr, current deputy director of Real Estate Strategy and Policy at the Massachusetts Port Authority, has been selected as the next executive director of the New Bedford Port Authority.

Carr has more than 25 years of experience in the public and private sectors in the areas of public policy, economic development, and enterprise strategy, including on projects related to the city, according to a press release. As an independent consultant in 2014-15, Carr conducted a comprehensive assessment of both the New Bedford Economic Development Council and the City’s Harbor Development Commission, which has guided the strategy of both organizations in the years since.

At Massport, Carr has worked in a variety of capacities and leadership roles, each of which closely involved and supported the diverse operations of the Port of Boston. Importantly, he served as the primary lead on a range of topics advocating for the working port, maritime industrial/seafood interests, and freight networks, including leading an in-depth study and analysis of the future of the seafood cluster in Boston.

Carr was selected by the Port Authority Commission from among 39 applicants. Carr is expected to take over in late September, pending the negotiation of his employment agreement.

Carr will assume leadership during a transformative period in the Port of New Bedford. As the nation’s highest-value commercial fishing port and the launching pad of offshore wind development in the U.S., the Port is undergoing an extensive modernization so that it can compete successfully for investment and jobs in the fishing, processing, offshore wind energy and other maritime industries.

“Gordon’s extensive experience in maritime and economic development issues make him an ideal fit for this position,” Mayor Jon Mitchell said. “Gordon’s deep familiarity with New Bedford will enable him to help continue the Port’s momentum right from the start.”

“I’m excited about this opportunity to join the exceptional team at the NBPA and apply the personal and professional experiences I have accumulated to help continue to diversify the Port of New Bedford’s commercial base, drive economic growth, and preserve and expand the Port’s core industries,” Carr said.

The New Bedford Port Authority is a state-created agency charged with managing the Port of New Bedford. The Port is the physical center and primary economic engine of Southeastern Massachusetts. It is America’s top commercial fishing port, the staging site for America’s first industrial-scale offshore wind project, and home to hundreds of recreational and commercial vessels and businesses. According to a recent study, the Port generates more than $11 billion in annual economic activity and supports more than 6,700 jobs.