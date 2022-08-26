Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Related
SFGate
Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area
The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for the start of a warming trend expected to continue climbing through the holiday weekend. Daytime highs Tuesday are expected in the 60s along the coast, in the 70s and low 80s around the bay and reaching high 80s in the interior areas of the East Bay. Overnight lows are expected in the high 50s to low 60s.
SFGate
Police: Motorists Should Avoid Cherry St Between Mowry And Smith Until Noon
NEWARK (BCN) Newark police are advising the public to avoid Cherry Street between Mowry Avenue and Smith Street until around noon Saturday. Drivers can use Cedar Boulevard as a detour route, police said. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express...
SFGate
Truck hauling tomatoes crashes, spills load across highway
VACAVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A truck hauling a load of tomatoes crashed Monday into the center divider of Northern California highway, spilling its load across several lanes of traffic that remained closed for hours, authorities said. The truck was one of three vehicles that collided on the westbound lanes...
SFGate
I-80 Lanes Closed In Vacaville After Truck Hauling Tomatoes Involved In Collision
Traffic in both directions on I-80 near Alamo Drive in Vacaville is being affected this morning after a big-rig hauling tomatoes crashed through the center divide, according to the California Highway Patrol. The traffic advisory was issued at 5:47 a.m. for the westbound and eastbound lanes of I-80. The crash...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SFGate
Enviromental group reports large numbers of fish dying all over SF Bay
Environmental group San Francisco Baykeeper reported Sunday a harmful algae bloom is killing fish in massive numbers around the bay. Baykeeper says hundreds of dead fish were visible Sunday at the Oakland Yacht Club, in the middle of the bay between Dumbarton and San Mateo bridges. The fish die-ff was also visible at various shorelines, including Oyster Point, Baywinds Park in Foster City, Hayward, Alameda Estuary, Lake Merritt, Keller Beach, Point Molate, and Sausalito.
Several I-80 lanes in the Bay Area shut down due to tomato truck crash
Vehicles trying to pass through "the sauce" also crashed into each other.
SFGate
Police In Search Of Prowling Suspects In Westview Neighborhood
Police are in search of three suspects said to have been going through people's backyards in the Westview neighborhood in Pacifica on Monday. At 7:40 p.m., police responded to reports of a sliding glass backyard door being smashed at a house on the 700 block of Lockhaven Drive. Upon further...
South San Francisco man's dad ID'd as Lake Mead body
"They found my dad. I am still in awe and don't know how to feel."
IN THIS ARTICLE
For the first time in years, the fabled Bushman returns to San Francisco
There's some scary new foliage along the streets of Fisherman's Wharf.
Historic mansion in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights offers modern luxe for $14 million
The home features postcard views from the sports court to the pent room.
Where to get an Italian beef in San Francisco, according to a Chicagoan
There are not many places that even attempt to make the famed sandwich.
Middle schooler shot by 12-year-old at Bay Area school, police say
The student is reportedly in stable condition.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tony's Pizza alum Laura Meyer to open her own Bay Area pizza restaurant
"I'm not just a one hit wonder when it comes to pizza," said the pizza chef.
SFGate
Police Search For Suspect In Stabbing Death Of 16-Year-Old Boy
A early morning Saturday stabbing in San Jose left a 16-year-old dead and one man injured, the San Jose Police Department announced. At 1:36 a.m., officers found a 16-year-old boy and a man suffering from at least one stab wound each in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way, said police.
See some of the wildest cosplay at the Bay Area's comic convention
Silicon Valley's annual comic convention was restored to its former glory this weekend.
They protested on the Golden Gate Bridge. Then California cops issued an odd citation.
Tim Huey said he and other protesters were cited for having a "mental/emotional condition."
SFGate
Padre Perseverance | Serra Football Outlasts Folsom In Showdown
Depth And Grit Allow No. 3 Serra Football To Battle Through Cramping To “Steal A W” At No. 2 Folsom — Setting Up Clash With No. 1 De La Salle •. The Serra football team understood its road trip to Folsom for a NorCal top-three showdown was going to be challenging. So it was fitting that the Padres’ chapel theme for the week was perseverance.
Man fatally stabbed at BART station plaza in SF, with suspect at large
The suspect fled the scene and had not been found.
SFGate
Police: Attacker takes over SF ambulance, tries to run over paramedics
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Two paramedics were shaken up Monday morning after an attacker smashed the windows of their ambulance with a wooden tree stake, and then commandeered the vehicle and tried to run them over, authorities said. The uniformed paramedics were in the fire department ambulance in the 1700 block...
SFGate
2 fatally shot, bicyclist run over and killed, in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Three people were killed in a confrontation in Oakland and the dead included the suspect who initially opened fire and a bicyclist who was run over as the suspect tried to get away, officials said. The East Bay Times reported that a man was shot...
Comments / 0