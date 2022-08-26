ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, CA

SFGate

Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for the start of a warming trend expected to continue climbing through the holiday weekend. Daytime highs Tuesday are expected in the 60s along the coast, in the 70s and low 80s around the bay and reaching high 80s in the interior areas of the East Bay. Overnight lows are expected in the high 50s to low 60s.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Police: Motorists Should Avoid Cherry St Between Mowry And Smith Until Noon

NEWARK (BCN) Newark police are advising the public to avoid Cherry Street between Mowry Avenue and Smith Street until around noon Saturday. Drivers can use Cedar Boulevard as a detour route, police said. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express...
NEWARK, CA
SFGate

Truck hauling tomatoes crashes, spills load across highway

VACAVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A truck hauling a load of tomatoes crashed Monday into the center divider of Northern California highway, spilling its load across several lanes of traffic that remained closed for hours, authorities said. The truck was one of three vehicles that collided on the westbound lanes...
VACAVILLE, CA
SFGate

Enviromental group reports large numbers of fish dying all over SF Bay

Environmental group San Francisco Baykeeper reported Sunday a harmful algae bloom is killing fish in massive numbers around the bay. Baykeeper says hundreds of dead fish were visible Sunday at the Oakland Yacht Club, in the middle of the bay between Dumbarton and San Mateo bridges. The fish die-ff was also visible at various shorelines, including Oyster Point, Baywinds Park in Foster City, Hayward, Alameda Estuary, Lake Merritt, Keller Beach, Point Molate, and Sausalito.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Police In Search Of Prowling Suspects In Westview Neighborhood

Police are in search of three suspects said to have been going through people's backyards in the Westview neighborhood in Pacifica on Monday. At 7:40 p.m., police responded to reports of a sliding glass backyard door being smashed at a house on the 700 block of Lockhaven Drive. Upon further...
PACIFICA, CA
SFGate

Police Search For Suspect In Stabbing Death Of 16-Year-Old Boy

A early morning Saturday stabbing in San Jose left a 16-year-old dead and one man injured, the San Jose Police Department announced. At 1:36 a.m., officers found a 16-year-old boy and a man suffering from at least one stab wound each in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way, said police.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Padre Perseverance | Serra Football Outlasts Folsom In Showdown

Depth And Grit Allow No. 3 Serra Football To Battle Through Cramping To “Steal A W” At No. 2 Folsom — Setting Up Clash With No. 1 De La Salle •. The Serra football team understood its road trip to Folsom for a NorCal top-three showdown was going to be challenging. So it was fitting that the Padres’ chapel theme for the week was perseverance.
SAN MATEO, CA
SFGate

2 fatally shot, bicyclist run over and killed, in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Three people were killed in a confrontation in Oakland and the dead included the suspect who initially opened fire and a bicyclist who was run over as the suspect tried to get away, officials said. The East Bay Times reported that a man was shot...
OAKLAND, CA

