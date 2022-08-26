ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counting down North Jersey's best girls and boys soccer teams entering the 2022 season

By Sean Farrell, NorthJersey.com
 4 days ago

We're spending the weeks leading up to the 2021 high school soccer season by counting down the top 10 girls and boys teams in Bergen and Passaic counties.

We'll reveal one boys team and one girls team each day until we reach No. 1 on Friday, Sept. 2. The season is set to begin on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Girls soccer

No. 10 team starts a new era with a chance to soar

No. 9 team seeks a breakthrough in 2022

No. 8 team out to restore legacy after showing flashes in 2021

No. 7 team determined to resume dynasty with top midfield

No. 6 team flying high after best season in program history

No. 5 team keeps finding a way to stay near the top

Boys soccer

No. 10 team turns to new leadership to carry on winning tradition

No. 9 team poised to uphold title tradition in new home

No. 8 team riding high after storybook season

No. 7 team looks to stay on top of small-school mountaintop

No. 6 team kicks off 2022 with an unmatched title streak

No. 5 team feels 'very motivated' for title chase in 2022

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Counting down North Jersey's best girls and boys soccer teams entering the 2022 season

