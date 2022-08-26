Business News: Travel Ball Organization Lady Dukes Inks 5-Year, Potential 7-Figure Deal with Texas-Based Company Teamwatch

Read full article on original website
Related
extrainningsoftball.com
The Mental Edge: Performance Trainer & Former DI Softball Coach Julie Jones… Want to Win? Every Performance Needs a Practice(d) Plan!
Extra Inning Softball has partnered with former DI softball coach Julie Jones (Akron, Cleveland State) and current Mental Performance and Mindset Coach to help give athletes, coaches and others in the softball world the “Mental Edge.”. Julie spent 26 years leading Division I softball programs with her mission being...
Comments / 0