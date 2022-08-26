ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Rainbow Wahine soccer wins 2-1, breaking slump at home

By Hawai'i Athletics
 4 days ago

WAIPAHU— For the first time since October 10, 2019, the University of Hawai’i soccer team secured a win in front of its home crowd with a 2-1 win Thursday night at the Waipi’o Peninsula Soccer Complex.

The Rainbow Wahine (1-1) claimed its first win in a home opener since 2017 when they took down Utah Valley 2-1 in overtime on August 18. The win moves the ‘Bows record to 8-13-5 in home openers all-time. The Redhawks (1-1-1) picked up their first loss of the season and moved to 2-2 all-time against UH.

UH came out firing in the first half, tallying nine shots with five on goal, leading to a 2-0 lead going into the half. The first goal came in the 25th minute off the right foot of senior midfielder Eliza Ammendolia. The New South Wales native shot from the top of the box, but her first attempt was blocked on contact. Ammendolia collected her rebound and responded with another rocket off her right cleat, finding the net for her first goal of the season, giving UH a 1-0 advantage.

The second goal came shortly after in the 32nd minute as senior defender Emily Cottrell took a deflection off a 50/50 ball from sophomore forward Krista Peterson. Cottrell sent the ball sailing off the back line to a sprinting Amber Gilbert. The redshirt freshman forward pulled in the pass and beat the keeper from the left side of the box for her first career goal.

The Redhawks answered in the opening seconds with a goal of their own in the 46th minute. Brooke Wilson took an assist from Caroline Penner, cutting the deficit in half at 2-1.

Both squads traded shots throughout the second, with UH keeping the overall advantage at 13-8, including seven shots on goal. In her first career start, junior goalkeeper Sophie Augustin collected three saves for her first career win.

The ‘Bows will be in action on Sunday with Nicholls State at 2 p.m. HT, and it will be the first time the two programs have ever faced one another.

