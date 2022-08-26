Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ director explains why two iconic characters aren’t in the movie
No matter what summer diehards may have you believe, Spooky Season is right around the corner, and Millennials have even more reason to celebrate the annual return of jack o’lanterns, trick or treating, and things that go bump in the night. After a jaw-dropping absence of nearly thirty years, Winnie, Mary, and Sarah Sanderson are back for Hocus Pocus 2. But while the sequel will feature many a familiar face, two of the stars of the original will sadly not appear.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans question the logic and justice behind how differently Hollywood has treated Will Smith and Ezra Miller
It is common knowledge now that Warner Bros. is going forward with releasing its $200 million dollar film The Flash despite all the controversies surrounding its leading star, Ezra Miller. Not only are the DC fans having a hard time gulping down the fact that the film will still see the light of day with Miller playing DC’s fastest man alive, but also many can’t help but call out that the actor barely got a slap on their wrist for their controversial actions, which is nothing compared to how Hollywood reacted to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story’ trailer gets compared to another 2007 musical biopic parody
The highly-anticipated trailer for the Roku Channel’s upcoming WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story dropped on Monday. But if anyone was actually expecting a straightforward biopic about the life and times of the recording artist known as “Weird Al” Yankovic, the trailer sets the tone pretty quickly. And in doing so, has fans drawing comparisons to another cult beloved musical biopic parody.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans agree on the classic Marvel character they never want to see in the MCU
The upcoming arrival of the X-Men in the MCU opens the door to so many exciting new opportunities for the franchise. Soon, comic book fans will finally be able to see the Children of the Atom exist alongside the wider Marvel universe on the big screen. While folks are ready to embrace new versions of Wolverine, Cyclops, Storm, and the like, there’s one member of the mutant super-team that most seem happy to have seen the last of in the movies. Sorry, Jean Grey, looks like you’re out the gang.
wegotthiscovered.com
Warner Bros. insiders say ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ should have never happened
Public enemy number one for most hardcore DC fans is none other than studio Warner Bros., and the company’s reported lament for the Snyder cut of Justice League will not go down smoothly. After years of fan outcry and demand for Zack Snyder’s original vision for Justice League to...
wegotthiscovered.com
An original superhero story nobody cares about swoops its way to top spot on streaming
The superhero fatigue has clearly not kicked in yet on streaming, as Amazon Prime have revealed an original which has shot its way to the top of streaming with a recognizable leading man as its grizzled crime-fighting veteran. Everybody is fully aware of the likes of Batman, Spider-Man, and Iron...
wegotthiscovered.com
A new Stephen King adaptation is coming to Netflix this October
A piece of Stephen King‘s writing getting adapted for the screen has effectively become life’s third certainty at this rate; indeed, the Steven King adaptation train has been full speed ahead for almost fifty years now, having kicked off with 1976’s Carrie all the way up to Firestarter just a few months ago.
wegotthiscovered.com
A comedy disaster with a god awful title finds a home on streaming
When it comes to the overstuffed realm of cinematic comedy, part of the film’s success is attributed to its general title, which is designed to assist with the movie’s overall appeal. However, some titles fail to firmly connect with an audience, and directors, producers, and writers are instead forced to settle on an underwhelming banner — precisely the case for 2008’s comedy Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins.
wegotthiscovered.com
Jordan Peele breaks down that intense scene in ‘Nope’
Director Jordan Peele’s Nope came out last month to box office success and positive reviews. It features a number of hidden meanings, has some intense scenes, is seen to be a commentary on the entertainment industry, and, now, Peele has peeled back the layers of a certain sequence early on in the project which results in carnage and deaths of both human beings and a species relative.
wegotthiscovered.com
9 fantastic Reed Richards casting choices that would stretch Marvel to new heights
When it comes to casting the Fantastic Four‘s Mister Fantastic in the MCU, the Marvel fandom has its collective heart set on John Krasinski. While many believe that is a foregone conclusion, nothing is final until Kevin Feige says so, and he could have a surprise up his sleeve.
wegotthiscovered.com
Film fans roast the letdowns they were once excited for
For the avid moviegoer, there are times when a film blows your mind due to how amazing the story is. However, other films are hyped up thanks to trailers and fan expectations but are ultimately disappointing. In a recent online thread, fans decided to call out these movies for being massive letdowns.
wegotthiscovered.com
Neve Campbell admits to ‘Scream 5’ regrets: ‘it didn’t feel good’
Scream fans were devastated when it came out earlier this year that Neve Campbell won’t be returning for the upcoming sixth Scream movie, making this the first entry in the slasher saga that she won’t appear in as original final girl Sidney Prescott. The reason behind her disappointing exit from the franchise is a pay dispute between the studio and the actress, who felt she wasn’t being offered what she was worth.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Percy Jackson’ creator says he’s going to ‘fix’ the franchise and offers update
Rick Riordan provides an update on the Percy Jackson Disney Plus series and shares his disappointment about the previous movies. Percy & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters weren’t received positively by many people, and the movies didn’t go over well with the author either.
wegotthiscovered.com
Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’ receives December release on Netflix
Guillermo del Toro’s take on Pinocchio finally has a release date. The iconic director is set to release an animated version of the classic story to Netflix this holiday season. The film faces fierce competition from Disney Plus, which is set to release its own take on the age-old story in just a few weeks. Thankfully, the Netflix version isn’t set to debut for a few months yet, which should help each of the films to stand out in their own right.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans argue if the original ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ is actually that great
Another day, another controversial opinion. Today, it involves the Horror King Wes Craven ‘s A Nightmare on Elm Street, which saw Robert Englund donning the striped sweater and finger-knives for the first time. Little did he know, his outing as Freddy Krueger, the spirit of a child killer who enacts revenge on the unsuspecting children of the parents who burned him alive, would spawn a horror franchise with an untouchable legacy and cult following. Back in 1984, A Nightmare on Elm Street was the scariest film that many ’80s horror junkies had been subjected to, so it solidified itself as an instant classic, much like its competitors in Halloween, Friday the 13th, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and, later, Wes Craven’s own Scream.
wegotthiscovered.com
Social media rips into Chris Rock following Nicole Brown Simpson joke
Chris Rock may have stepped away from hosting next year’s Oscars, but he’s currently under fire for extreme insensitivity after likening his slap from Will Smith to the infamous murder of Nicole Brown Simpson. When asked if he was interested in taking on the ceremony again, Rock said...
wegotthiscovered.com
Viral star Antoine Dodson is turning his decade-old meme into a beer because it’s 2022
Antoine Dodson, who went viral in 2010 after his infamous line “Hide yo’ kids, hide yo’ wife,” has recently announced his involvement with the ale industry by releasing his own beer brand based on his own punchline. The viral Internet star established an intoxicating mix of...
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel artist throws shade on Tenoch Huerta’s Namor physique in ‘Black Panther 2’
Namor is set to make his long-awaited live-action debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but one Marvel artist has taken issue with actor Tenoch Huerta’s physique in a social media post. Huerta’s Namor is one of the most highly-anticipated parts of the Black Panther sequel, with the character previously...
