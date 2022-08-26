What to stream this weekend: 'Samaritan,' 'Me Time,' 'See'

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Sylvester Stallone's next superhero film Samaritan will premiere on Amazon Prime Video, the final season of See will begin streaming on Apple TV+, the MTV Video Music Awards will be broadcast and the second episode of House of the Dragon is coming to HBO Max.

Here are some of the film and television options that will be released on streaming platforms this weekend.

Film

'Samaritan' -- Amazon Prime Video

Starring Sylvester Stallone in the title role, Samaritan will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. The film follows a young boy in his quest to prove that a famous superhero, who was thought to have disappeared 25 years ago, is still alive. In addition to Stallone, Samaritan also stars Javon Walton, Dascha Polanco and Martin Starr. In recent interviews, Stallone said that the film is "a classical format about how do you take back what is yours that you built?" adding, "I sort of lead the way but the whole neighborhood now goes, 'Ah, we've got to start doing it on our own.'"

'Me Time' -- Netflix

A comedy starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg, Me Time premieres on Netflix on Friday. The film follows a stay-at-home dad (Hart), who ends up embarking on a weekend away with an old friend in order to get some time away. The trip will involve a number of misadventures, though, including encounters with nudists, mountain lions and BASE jumping. Beyond the two lead characters, Me Time also stars Regina Hall and Jimmy O. Yang.

TV

'Little Demon' -- Hulu

Little Demon is an animated show following the foibles of what appears to be a typical Delaware family, and will premiere on Hulu on Friday following an FX cable release. This is no ordinary bunch, though, as it turns out the family's daughter was secretly impregnated by the Devil 13 years prior. The show stars the voice of Aubrey Plaza, along with Danny DeVito and his daughter, Lucy DeVito, rounding out the family. Together, they must battle the forces of Satan, while at the same time trying to raise their girl.

'Partner Track' -- Netflix

A legal drama-romcom based on the book of the same name by Helen Wan, Partner Track will begin streaming on Netflix on Friday. The show stars Arden Cho as Ingrid, a New York City lawyer who has spent the last six years working her way up the ranks of her law firm. The show will focus on Ingrid's efforts to battle misogyny within her male-dominated workplace, while also looking to cultivate relationships in her personal life. Beyond Cho, the show also stars Bradley Gibson and Alexandra Turshen.

'See' -- Apple TV+

Aquaman's Jason Momoa will return for the third and final season of See, which is coming to Apple TV+ on Friday. See is a post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama where the descendants of humanity have lost their ability to see, and vision itself has become a forbidden myth. Momoa stars as the leader of his tribe, who gets into a conflict when he adopts children with vision. In addition to Momoa, See features Sylvia Hoeks, Hera Hilmar and Christian Carmago.

2022 MTV Video Music Awards -- MTV, The CW

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will be broadcast live from Newark, N.J., on Sunday, where the show can be seen on MTV and The CW. This year's show will feature a hosting trio of LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow. In addition to the standard awards fare, this year's awards will also see a number of live performances. It was recently announced that this will include Eminem and Snoop Dogg, who will both take to the stage to perform their new single "From the D 2 the LBC."

'House of the Dragon' Season 1, Episode 2 -- HBO Max

The premiere of the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon last week shattered viewing records, and the anticipation literally broke HBO Max. The show's second episode will premiere on Sunday, following an Episode 1 which introduced fans to the ancestors of House Targaryen. A renewed battle for the Iron Throne has begun, with an uncle and niece fighting over who will take control of Westeros. The series stars Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Paddy Considine and Olivia Cooke.

Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg attend 'Me Time' premiere in LA