ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Leger bid could be ‘an option’ for unbeaten Haskoy

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ifaQ5_0hW5FZEA00

Haskoy has emerged as a potential candidate for the Cazoo St Leger at Doncaster next month.

Unbeaten in two starts, the Juddmonte-owned Golden Horn filly only made her debut at the end of July, trotting up by seven lengths at Wolverhampton.

She then stepped up markedly in class for the Listed Galtres Stakes at York, where she made up plenty of ground from the rear and stayed on strongly up the far rail to narrowly beat fellow Juddmonte filly Time Lock.

Both those runs were over a mile and a half, but the extra distance of the Leger – for which Haskoy would need to be supplemented at a cost of £50,000 on September 5 – is not expected to prove a concern for Ralph Beckett’s charge.

And while the Park Hill Stakes at the Leger meeting could still prove the more likely destination, Juddmonte racing manager Barry Mahon told the Daily Mirror a possible Leger bid was “an option”.

“It’s an option. It’s not on the radar as definitely happening, but it’s an option,” he said.

“It’s a race she can run in that would suit her and it’s something that we will look at.”

The Juddmonte colours were carried to Leger glory in 2019 by Logician, while Sir Michael Stoute’s filly Quiff was beaten just a head by Rule Of Law in the famous pink and green silks.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Newmarket run opens up possible choices for Eddie’s Boy

Connections of Eddie’s Boy have plenty of options open to them after Archie Watson’s two-year-old proved he stayed six furlongs when third at Newmarket on Saturday. Campaigned exclusively at five furlongs, with highlights including placing in a red-hot renewal of the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot and landing the valuable Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury, he switched up in distance to be beaten a length and a half by Amichi in another sales event.
SPORTS
newschain

Woman raped in bushes by man she met at bus station

A woman was raped in bushes by a man she met at a bus station, police have said. An image of a man wanted in connection with the incident in Gloucester on Friday night has been released by officers investigating the attack. Gloucestershire Police said a man had met the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Internationalangel could be set for Breeders’ Cup adventure

A trip to the Breeders’ Cup could be on the cards for Internationalangel following her fine runner-up effort in the Group Three Prix Quincey at Deauville. Connections of the consistent five-year-old mare, who has shot through the ranks this season in the care of Jane Chapple-Hyam, are considering options for her next run, with the Group One Prix de la Foret at ParisLongchamp on Arc day also under consideration.
ANIMALS
newschain

‘Remarkably talented’ State Of Rest heads for retirement

Joseph O’Brien paid tribute to multiple Group One winner State Of Rest after the colt’s retirement was announced on Tuesday. The four-year-old made international waves in the second half of last year, landing the Grade One Saratoga Derby in August before making the trip to Australia for the Cox Plate – the country’s premier weight-for-age contest.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Stoute
Person
Barry Mahon
newschain

Huddersfield winger Rolando Aarons rejoins Motherwell on loan

Jamaica international winger Rolando Aarons has rejoined Motherwell on loan from Huddersfield. The 26-year-old previously played eight games for Well on loan from Newcastle in early 2020 before the pandemic cut short his spell. Aarons moved from Tyneside to Huddersfield in January 2021 but has only played 12 times since,...
SOCCER
newschain

Doncaster preferred destination for prolific Adaay In Asia

Harry Dunlop will keep a weather watch ahead of Adaay In Asia’s bid for a five-timer. The three-year-old has won four consecutive handicaps for the Lambourn handler, who is retiring at the end of the season. Adaay In Asia backed up her six-furlong Shergar Cup Sprint success on her...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cazoo St Leger#Time Lock#The Daily Mirror
newschain

Paul Farbrace to step down as Warwickshire director of cricket

Paul Farbrace will leave his post as Warwickshire’s director of cricket at the end of the season. Farbrace joined the club in 2019, stepping down as assistant coach of the England men’s side in the process, and oversaw the Bears’ LV= County Championship success last year. Farbrace...
SPORTS
newschain

Lauren Hemp wants England’s Euro 2022 success to pave way for next generation

Lauren Hemp hopes England’s Euro 2022 success sparks a significant growth of the sport and future players have an easier path into the professional game. Hemp had to leave her home town of Norwich aged just 16 in search of competitive football and got her reward six years later when she started every game as Sarina Wiegman’s side become the first England men’s or women’s team since 1966 to win a major tournament.
UEFA
newschain

Nicholls has Abbaye designs for Tees Spirit

Paris is calling for connections of Tees Spirit, with a tilt at the Prix de l’Abbaye lined up for Adrian Nicholls’ progressive sprinter following his victory in the Abergwaun Stakes. The four-year-old was running in a Pattern race for the first time when shading the verdict of a...
ANIMALS
newschain

Zimbabwe coach Dave Houghton thinks Gary Ballance may switch allegiance

Zimbabwe coach Dave Houghton believes former England batter Gary Ballance could be tempted into switching his allegiance to his birth country. Harare-born Ballance represented Zimbabwe at under-19 level but moved to England to complete his schooling and went on to don the Three Lions in 23 Tests and 16 one-day internationals between 2014 and 2017.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Bruno Lage expects troubled Bournemouth to be up for Wolves game

Bruno Lage believes Bournemouth must forget their Anfield nightmare and the pressure is all on Wolves in Wednesday’s match. The Cherries sacked Scott Parker on Tuesday after their record-equalling 9-0 Premier League defeat at Liverpool on Saturday. Wolves go to Vitality Stadium still looking for a first top-flight win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Soldier died after being mistaken for target by short-sighted colleague

A soldier fatally injured during a training exercise in Wales is likely to have been mistaken for a firing target by a short-sighted colleague who was not wearing lenses at the time, a report has concluded. Sergeant Gavin Hillier, 35, of the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards, died at the Castlemartin...
MILITARY
newschain

Antony’s arrival set to take Manchester United’s summer spending over £200m mark

Manchester United have confirmed a deal is in place for the signing of Brazil forward Antony from Ajax. A move for the 22-year-old has been in the pipeline for the last few days – the PA news agency understands it is worth a fixed fee of £80.6million with afurther £4.2m in add-ons – and United have now said the signing is set to go through, subject to a medical, personal terms and international clearance.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Newcastle still waiting to hear if Alexander Isak can face Liverpool

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe may have to wait until 75 minutes before kick-off at Liverpool to learn whether he can hand record signing Alexander Isak a debut. The 22-year-old Sweden international completed a £58million move from Real Sociedad on Friday, but was unable to make a first appearance for the club in Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Wolves because his work permit had not been processed.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
152K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy