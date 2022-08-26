Leger bid could be ‘an option’ for unbeaten Haskoy

Haskoy has emerged as a potential candidate for the Cazoo St Leger at Doncaster next month.

Unbeaten in two starts, the Juddmonte-owned Golden Horn filly only made her debut at the end of July, trotting up by seven lengths at Wolverhampton.

She then stepped up markedly in class for the Listed Galtres Stakes at York, where she made up plenty of ground from the rear and stayed on strongly up the far rail to narrowly beat fellow Juddmonte filly Time Lock.

Both those runs were over a mile and a half, but the extra distance of the Leger – for which Haskoy would need to be supplemented at a cost of £50,000 on September 5 – is not expected to prove a concern for Ralph Beckett’s charge.

And while the Park Hill Stakes at the Leger meeting could still prove the more likely destination, Juddmonte racing manager Barry Mahon told the Daily Mirror a possible Leger bid was “an option”.

“It’s an option. It’s not on the radar as definitely happening, but it’s an option,” he said.

“It’s a race she can run in that would suit her and it’s something that we will look at.”

The Juddmonte colours were carried to Leger glory in 2019 by Logician, while Sir Michael Stoute’s filly Quiff was beaten just a head by Rule Of Law in the famous pink and green silks.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox