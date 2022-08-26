ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coventry, RI

GoLocalProv

Rhode Island “Drug Runner” Sentenced to Five Years in Federal Prison

A Rhode Island man who admitted to being a “drug runner,” delivering crack cocaine at the direction of a person who took steps to disguise his own involvement in the trafficking conspiracy by having others deliver his drug orders, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary Cunha on Monday.
WOONSOCKET, RI
GoLocalProv

RISLA College Fair Returns Wednesday at Roger Williams Park Zoo

RISLA’s College Planning Center of Rhode Island (CPCRI) is once again hosting its annual College Fair after a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The College Fair will be held this year at Roger Williams Park Zoo on Wednesday, August 31 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM. Students will...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Political Profile: Brett Smiley, Candidate for Mayor of Providence

Brett Smiley is a Democratic candidate for mayor of Providence. He is what he has to say. 1. What do you think is the biggest political issue this campaign cycle?. Right now, I think the biggest policy issue in this campaign cycle is public safety. People feel unsafe, especially in Providence. Restoring that sense of safety starts with providing our police with the resources and staffing they need to be successful. By increasing the numbers of officers on the force, we can deploy the nationally recognized community policing that we had practiced. We know that every 9-1-1 call does not require a response from an officer with a gun and that by providing evidence-based and immediate crisis response, we can improve outcomes while allowing officers to focus on violent crimes. By better investing in mental health and substance use supports and expanding the current behavioral response program, we can better serve residents and reduce the burden on our first responders. Lastly but possibly most importantly, studies have shown that the best way to prevent crime long-term, improve quality-of-life and support our local economy is through immediate and significant investments in opportunities for youth-employment, recreation and education. As Mayor, I will also increase year-round employment opportunities, extend recreation hours to meet the needs of the community and prioritize education investments inside and outside of the classroom.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

14-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing Has Been Found—UPDATED

A missing 14-year-old boy has been found, according to Providence Police. Providence Police Department Youth Services Bureau Detectives are seeking assistance from the public regarding information into the whereabouts of Nathan Para, age 14 of Cumberland. According to police, Para was last seen on August 29 in the area of...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

The Best Porches, Water Views - Priced at $799,900 by Residential Properties

GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. Historic, waterfront, and all priced for less than $800,000 - Residential Properties offers a high-value home at an outstanding price. DESCRIPTION. Built in 1890, this coastal home offers a wrap-around front porch and a two-tiered rear deck where you can sit and relax while...
WARWICK, RI
GoLocalProv

Multiple Cars Shot in Providence, Nearly a Dozen Shell Casings Found

Providence police say that several cars were shot in the city overnight. The damaged vehicles were reported off of Broad Street. Police responded shortly after 2 AM Sunday morning for a report of shots fired at Broad and Corinth Streets. Upon arrival, police observed two vehicles in a parking lot...
PROVIDENCE, RI

