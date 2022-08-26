Brett Smiley is a Democratic candidate for mayor of Providence. He is what he has to say. 1. What do you think is the biggest political issue this campaign cycle?. Right now, I think the biggest policy issue in this campaign cycle is public safety. People feel unsafe, especially in Providence. Restoring that sense of safety starts with providing our police with the resources and staffing they need to be successful. By increasing the numbers of officers on the force, we can deploy the nationally recognized community policing that we had practiced. We know that every 9-1-1 call does not require a response from an officer with a gun and that by providing evidence-based and immediate crisis response, we can improve outcomes while allowing officers to focus on violent crimes. By better investing in mental health and substance use supports and expanding the current behavioral response program, we can better serve residents and reduce the burden on our first responders. Lastly but possibly most importantly, studies have shown that the best way to prevent crime long-term, improve quality-of-life and support our local economy is through immediate and significant investments in opportunities for youth-employment, recreation and education. As Mayor, I will also increase year-round employment opportunities, extend recreation hours to meet the needs of the community and prioritize education investments inside and outside of the classroom.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO