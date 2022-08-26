Want to vote early in the MA primary? Here's what Taunton area residents need to know

All registered voters will be able to vote before Election Day in Massachusetts. Early voting for the Sept. 6 state primary will begin on Saturday, Aug. 27, and continue through Friday, Sept. 2.

You can still vote in person if you’ve applied to vote by mail by voting at an early voting location or your polling place on Election Day. You can’t vote in person if your ballot has been accepted by your local election office. You can’t take your ballot back or vote again. If your ballot hasn’t been accepted by Election Day, you may vote in person at your polling place. If your ballot arrives at your local election office after you’ve voted, the mail-in ballot will be rejected.

You can check your voter registration at https://www.sec.state.ma.us/OVR. To view candidates and questions visit https://www.sec.state.ma.us/ele/eleupcomingelections/upcoming-elections.htm. In order to track your ballet visit https://www.sec.state.ma.us/wheredoivotema/track/trackmyballot.aspx.

Berkley

Where: Berkley Town Hall Office Building, 1 North Main St. Berkley

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27; 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 through Thursday, Sept. 1; 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Dighton

Where: Dighton Old Town Hall, 1111 Somerset Ave., Dighton

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27; 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29; 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, and Thursday, Sept. 1; 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1; By appointment only on Friday, Sept. 2.

Freetown

Where: Freetown Police Station Community Room, 15 Memorial Dr., East Freetown

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27

Where: Freetown Town Hall, 3 North Main St., Assonet

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, through Thursday, Sept. 1; 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 2; closed Sunday.

Lakeville

Where: Old Town Hall, 2 Precinct St., Lakeville

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, through Thursday, Sept. 1; 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 2; closed Sunday.

Raynham

Where: Raynham Town Hall, 558 S Main St., Raynham

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27; 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 through Thursday, Sept. 1; 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 2.

Rehoboth

Where: Francis Farm (Museum Building), 27 Francis Farm Road, Rehoboth

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 through Thursday, Sept. 1; 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 2.

Taunton

Where: Taunton City Hall, 15 Summer St., Taunton

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, and Sunday, Aug. 28; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, Wednesday, Aug. 31 and Thursday, Sept. 1; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30; 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 2.