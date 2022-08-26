Read full article on original website
Sir Alex Ferguson 'never spoke' to final Man Utd signing who 'didn't get a lot of help'
Sir Alex Ferguson 'never spoke' to Wilfried Zaha, who was his final signing as Manchester United manager. Ferguson signed off on a transfer for Crystal Palace winger Zaha in January 2013 before retiring the following May. Zaha was loaned back to the Eagles for the rest of the season and...
Liverpool's sale of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich branded 'the worst bit of business ever seen in football'
Paul Merson believes Liverpool's sale of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich is "the worst bit of business" he has ever seen in football. The Senegalese forward ended a glorious six-year stint at Liverpool in the summer, joining Bayern Munich in a £35 million switch and penning a three-year deal.
Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy with wage reduction clause he agreed last year
One of Cristiano Ronaldo's reason for wanting to leave Manchester United is to do with a clause he signed in his contract just a year ago. It's nearly exactly a year ago that United fans were panicking and some even burning shirts, as Ronaldo looked on the verge of moving to rivals Manchester City.
You may have missed Lisandro Martinez’s reaction after David de Gea’s save against Southampton
Manchester United new boy Lisandro Martinez produced a passionate reaction after David de Gea made a stunning save against Southampton. Bruno Fernandes gave Erik ten Hag’s side a 1-0 lead in the 55th minute after an expertly taken volley. With the Saints chasing an equaliser, United’s concentration levels had to be at its peak.
Neymar took PSG's penalty against Monaco despite Kylian Mbappe being the number one taker
Neymar took PSG's penalty against Monaco on Sunday night despite manager Christophe Galtier admitting Kylian Mbappe was the number one taker for the game. In the home game before last, there were reports of a rift between the two players over a penalty in the 5-2 win over Montpellier. Mbappe...
Barcelona registering Jules Kounde has relegated one of their players to the THIRD division
Barcelona have finally registered Jules Kounde - but it's created a massive problem for another member of their squad. The 23-year-old joined Barcelona from Sevilla last month but has missed their opening two La Liga games due to the Catalan giants being over the league's wage cap limit. It was...
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder FURIOUS with Antony's impending transfer to Man United
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder is furious that Antony is closing in on a move to Manchester United and says that "everything is about money". The current Eredivisie champions were in league action on Sunday afternoon. Goals from Steven Bergwijn and Brian Brobbey were the difference as they came out 2-0...
Footage has emerged showing Juventus legend Pavel Nedved partying with three scantily clad women
Juventus legend Pavel Nedved has been filmed partying intimately with three scantily clad women, days before his 50th birthday. The footage posted online showed Nedved dancing with the three women, who had all removed their shirts. They danced in a line, swaying side to side with Nedved in the middle of them.
Neymar produced an insane touch to kill the ball dead, the commentator lost his mind
Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar produced an insane touch to make a Kylian Mbappe cross look good on Sunday night. The Ligue One champions dropped their first points of the season, drawing 1-1 with Monaco at the Parc des Princes. Kevin Volland gave the visitors a shock lead but Neymar, who...
The Manchester United shirt number available for €100 million signing Antony
Manchester United are set to announce the signing of Brazil winger Antony over the coming days. A question on most supporters’ lips once their club is closing in on a signing is usually, ‘what shirt number will he wear?’, and the incoming arrival of Antony is no different.
Ederson had a Loris Karius moment against Crystal Palace, goal was controversially disallowed
Ederson had a Loris Karius moment against Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium but was let off the hook after the gaffe. City found themselves 2-0 down to Patrick Vieira's side, who scored both goals from set pieces in the first half. John Stones put through his own net before Joachim Andersen headed home the second shortly after.
Pep Guardiola refuses to rule out further Manchester City transfer business
Pep Guardiola has failed to rule out the possibility of Manchester City completing any late transfer business. The summer transfer window slams shut at 11pm on Thursday, with the Premier League Champions having seemingly completed all their business. Despite continued speculation surrounding the future of Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva,...
Alexander Isak 'rejected' Man United after advice from agent before securing Newcastle transfer
Alexander Isak sensationally rejected the chance to join Manchester United following advice from his agent before moving to Newcastle United. The 22-year-old sealed a club-record £58 million switch to St. James' Park on Friday. And it appears Newcastle weren't the only team who had been eyeing up the talented...
Antonio Conte says Son Heung-min would make the perfect husband for his daughter
Antonio Conte has backed Son Heung-min, not just to score more goals but also to marry his daughter, following the forward's latest failed attempt to score, as you can see in the video below. Last season Son was the joint top goalscorer in the Premier League, although teammate Dejan Kulusevski...
The making of Antony: From living in Sao Paulo’s ‘little hell’ to signing for Manchester United
Antony has signed for Manchester United for a fee just shy of £85 million, with an extra £4 million in add-ons. The 22-year-old joins the Manchester club from Ajax, a route already trodden this summer by current Reds Erik ten Hag and Lisandro Martinez. Antony’s background, as revealed...
Manchester United working on swap deal with Barcelona
Manchester United are trying to add another player to their squad, with Erik ten Hag attempting to swap one of his players for a Barcelona star. In the past week or so United have really turned up the intensity on trying to bolster their squad, funnily enough around the same time the fans upped their anti Glazer protests in the middle of their awful start to the season.
Lisandro Martinez & Tyrell Malacia have brought a simple trait to Man United that fans absolutely love
Manchester United's latest defensive signings have brought a simple attribute to Erik ten Hag's side that has been sorely missed at Old Trafford in recent years. Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia were both signed from the Eredivisie this summer as Ten Hag looks to bring additions who he knows can adapt to his style.
"A proud moment..." - Erling Haaland reacts to first Premier League hat-trick
Erling Haaland has reacted to scoring his first hat-trick for Manchester City. The 22 year-old, who signed from Borussia Dortmund in June, continued his impressive start to life in the Premier League. Haaland's first three goals had come away from home, though the Norwegian scored his first goal at the...
Lionel Messi's reaction to being substituted in PSG's draw with Monaco was telling
Lionel Messi's face was an absolute picture after he was substituted in Paris Saint-Germain's 1-1 draw with Monaco. A second half penalty from Neymar cancelled out Kevin Volland's opener to ensure the Ligue One champions remain unbeaten and top of the table after four games. And after playing the full...
Jurgen Klopp accused of 'patronising' Scott Parker during Liverpool's demolition of Bournemouth
Jurgen Klopp has been criticised for his actions during Liverpool's huge win over Bournemouth, with fans claiming he patronised Scott Parker. It was a good ending to a tough week for Klopp, following on from his side's loss to rivals Manchester United, which left them without a win from their first three league games.
