Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wzdm.com
South Knox, Rivet Volleyball “Playing for a Purpose” Tonight
On the local scene today….South Knox will play at Vincennes Rivet in high school volleyball action. Its playing for a purpose night at Holscher gymnasium with all money raised thru shirt sales, food and a silent auction will be put in a special account at Good Samaritan Hospital . The funds will be distributed thru the GSH foundation for those in financial need in their battle against cancer. There will be a very special ceremony prior to the varsity match honoring those who have battled cancer over the years and a remembrance of those who have lost the fight. You can watch the ceremony live and the varsity match at 6:30 on waovam.com.
Husband and wife principals set for Huskies-Warriors showdown
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – High school football season brings out the best in Tristate rivalries, but what do you do when that rivalry splits your home? That will be the case in week 3 of Home Team Friday when the North Huskies travel to Harrison to face the Warriors. Both teams will ride the wave […]
wzdm.com
A WNBA Honor Comes to Princeton’s Jackie Young
Former Princeton High School and Notre Dame Basketball standout Jackie Young was named as this seasons most improved player in the WNBA. Young raised her scoring average from 12 points a game to nearly 16 while helping lead Las Vegas to a franchise record of 26 wins and best mark in the league.
wzdm.com
Four Running for Two Spots on VCSC Board
Four people will run for two seats on the Vincennes Community School Board in November. The four running for the at-large position include incumbents Pat Hutchison and Lynne Bobe, along with challengers Phil Corrona and Kolby Kerzan. The positions will be selected by voters from across the Vincennes Community School District.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wzdm.com
Wayne Holscher, 69, Vincennes
Just five days short of his 41st wedding anniversary, Wayne Paul Holscher, 69 of Vincennes, left this world for his heavenly home. At Wayne’s side was his wife, Tammie (McCarter) Holscher, who he wed on August 29, 1981, and his two children, Nicholas Holscher, Jeanmarie (Ryan) Hoke, and family friend Ashley Ruppel.
wzdm.com
Mildred Steimel, 99, Washington
Mildred A. (Earley) Steimel, 99, passed away Thursday August 25, 2022 at the Villages of Oak Ridge in Washington, IN. Mildred was born October 11, 1922, the daughter of Virgil and Sadie Doane Earley. She was a graduate of Wheatland High School. She married Lawrence Steimel on November 20, 1941 and they made their life together for nearly 71 years until his death on April 1, 2012. Mildred worked at Reynolds Spring (Stubnitz), Hamilton Glass and was a member of the Old Cathedral/St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. She enjoyed anything to do with her family, friends and loved her chocolate.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Thyen-Clark Cultural Center to feature local artist’s work
Jasper Community Arts will feature the work of Ferdinand-native and award-winning artist, Curtis R. Uebelhor for September and October at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center. Curt Uebelhor received his BS degree in Fine Art from the University of Southern Indiana in 1981. Following completion of his master’s degree in sculpture from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, he was the assistant director of the New Harmony Gallery Contemporary Art in New Harmony, Indiana, for 11 years.
wzdm.com
Ron Carey, 81, Vincennes
Ron Carey, 81, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospital surrounded by his family. Ron was born on July 19, 1941, the is the son of Everette James and Madge (Sibert) Carey. Ron married Linda Parish on January 21, 1961. Ron is a member of Wabash...
RELATED PEOPLE
14news.com
Section of N. Burkhardt Rd. restricted due to landscaping
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A traffic alert is coming to North Burkhardt Road this week. Officials with Keep Evansville Beautiful say they will be restricting a section of North Burkhardt between East Waterford Boulevard and East Columbia Street. That’s from Monday to Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each...
Was There a Lion on the Loose in Southern Indiana Last Weekend?
There has been no shortage of strange animal reports over the years in Evansville, Indiana but was there really a lion spotted this past weekend?. Over the weekend there was a report made to area police about a lion on the loose. A local organization that monitors police scanners and reports what they hear to social media known as Evansville Watch shared this on the evening of August 21, 2022, just before 8 pm,
Crash momentarily shuts down road near Jimtown
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville officials say an accident with injuries left an area in Evansville’s midtown closed Monday afternoon. According to dispatch, the call for the crash came in at 1:14 p.m. When officers arrived, officials say they found two vehicles that were involved in an accident on Eastbound Columbia at Fares Avenue. We’re […]
Two West Side Evansville Businesses Remodeling – One Downsizing, The Other Expanding
Time to Level-Up High Score Player 2: Classic Arcade is an all-ages arcade, so parents can play games like Mario Bros., Galaga, Q*Bert, Space Invaders, Spider-Man, and pinball with their kids. It's also a cool spot for a fun outing with co-workers. We did that last year and it was a blast! This fall they plan on expanding to more than double the current size. This will bring more party room space, and of course, more classic games.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MyWabashValley.com
Sunday storms knocked out power to nearly 3,000 customers overnight
NEW UPDATE: As of 7:00 a.m., just over 100 Duke Energy customers were without power in Vigo and surrounding counties, according to the company’s outage map. UPDATE: A new line of storms blew through early Monday morning, knocking out power to even more Duke Energy customers in Vigo and Clay Counties. In all, around 2,000 customers were without power as of 12:20 a.m. Monday in the Terre Haute region. Power has been restored to mostly everyone in Knox County.
wzdm.com
Vincennes, Washington Closures Announced for Labor Day
All Vincennes City Government Offices will be closed Monday, September 5th for Labor Day. Recycling for Monday will be postponed until the following Monday – September 12th. Trash pickup will be operating on the regular schedule and will not be affected. Also, All Washington city offices and departments will...
wzdm.com
VU Gets Million-Dollar Grant for College Readiness Programs
Vincennes University has received a $1 million grant from Lilly Endowment through its initiative, Indiana Youth Programs on Campus. The grant will help VU broaden its series of Pre-College Programs for K-12 students. The Lilly Endowment initiative is designed to help Indiana colleges and universities engage youth, ages 5 to...
wzdm.com
Candidates Preparing for Contested Races Affecting Knox Countians This Year
A set of area party races is now set for the coming November general election. Among the Knox County races is Knox Circuit Court Judge. In that race, Sherri Gregg-Gilmore faces Monica Gilmore. Other County races include Kelly Hopwood against Laura Arial in the Knox County Recorder’s contest. Finally, in the Knox County Commissioner’s race, incumbent Kellie Streeter will be up against Independent Betsy Irvine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Forklift rolls over person and leaks gas near Highway 266
A forklift rolled over an unidentified person in the 3800 block of Highway 266 on Sunday at 2:06 p.m. according to first responders. Officials say the forklift was on top of the person leaking gas.
MyWabashValley.com
Casey Popcorn Festival is back with four days of fun
CASEY, Ill. (Good Day Live) – The Casey Popcorn Festival is almost here! Four days of family-friendly fun, shopping, great entertainment, popcorn, and more. Watch the attached interview and click here for the complete schedule of events. September 2-5, 2022 in Casey’s Fairview Park.
vincennespbs.org
Labor Day events in Bicknell
It’s the last few days of August which means Labor Day weekend is coming up. Heritage Days in Bicknell has lots of activities planned to help you celebrate. Things kick off Friday night at 6 at South Side Park Featuring music from Jared and Luke, Saturday features a softball tourney, community yard sales, a car, truck, tractor and motorcycle show and the Bicknell HS Alumni reunions.
VIDEO: Truck swiftly sinks into Warrick County lake
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana DNR officers are currently in Warrick County working a scene after a pickup truck completely went under at a lake in the area. An eyewitness at the Blue Grass Fish & Wildlife Area shot video showing the truck completely submerge into the lake around it. He tells us that […]
Comments / 0