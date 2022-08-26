Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Nova
InFive: I-95 snowstorm aftermath, HBCU satellite campus and storms likely today
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. A Virginia congresswoman wants to know what steps are being taken to prevent future snow-related traffic backups such as the one that snarled traffic and stranded motorists on Interstate 95 last January. 4. Request denied. Virginia’s Supreme Court has rejected...
Inside Nova
State home-sales data show positives, but also areas of concern
There seems to be a tug-of-war going on when it comes to the Virginia real-estate market, with positive data battling it out against figures that show reason for concern. “The housing market continues to cool in Virginia – [but] despite the slowdown, prices continue to climb and homes continue to sell relatively quickly,” noted the Virginia Realtors trade group, which on Aug. 23 reported July’s sales figures.
Inside Nova
Northern Virginia leaders move closer to bringing a satellite HBCU campus to the area
The Northern Virginia region is taking steps toward establishing a satellite campus in the area for Virginia's two public historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Since last summer, leaders with Virginia State University and Norfolk State University have discussed the idea of a physical campus in the region. Last month, discussions on locations progressed.
Inside Nova
Renovated Bull Run Library reopening in September
The Bull Run Regional Library near Manassas is wrapping up renovations and plans to reopen to the public on Sept. 12. Last year, the county appropriated $582,441 in proffer funds for the project. As part of the improvements, the Ruth E. Lloyd Information Center for Genealogy and Local History was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inside Nova
Scholarship golf tournament set to tee off
The Northern Virginia Athletic Directors and Coaches Association (NVADACA) will host its 36th annual fund-raising golf tournament on Monday, Sept. 26 at 9 a.m. at Bull Run Golf Club in Haymarket. Proceeds from the tournament go toward college scholarships to high-school senior student-athletes in Northern Virginia. Find registration information about...
Comments / 0