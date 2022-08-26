ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man refuses to eat daughter-in-law's home-cooked food after accepting an invitation to dinner

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My paternal grandfather was an unpleasant man. He never had a good thing to say about anything or anyone. My mother dreaded going to his house for any reason; unfortunately for her, he may have been her father-in-law, but he was also her tenant. So he called her whenever anything went wrong in the house.
