South Knox, Rivet Volleyball “Playing for a Purpose” Tonight
On the local scene today….South Knox will play at Vincennes Rivet in high school volleyball action. Its playing for a purpose night at Holscher gymnasium with all money raised thru shirt sales, food and a silent auction will be put in a special account at Good Samaritan Hospital . The funds will be distributed thru the GSH foundation for those in financial need in their battle against cancer. There will be a very special ceremony prior to the varsity match honoring those who have battled cancer over the years and a remembrance of those who have lost the fight. You can watch the ceremony live and the varsity match at 6:30 on waovam.com.
A WNBA Honor Comes to Princeton’s Jackie Young
Former Princeton High School and Notre Dame Basketball standout Jackie Young was named as this seasons most improved player in the WNBA. Young raised her scoring average from 12 points a game to nearly 16 while helping lead Las Vegas to a franchise record of 26 wins and best mark in the league.
Four Running for Two Spots on VCSC Board
Four people will run for two seats on the Vincennes Community School Board in November. The four running for the at-large position include incumbents Pat Hutchison and Lynne Bobe, along with challengers Phil Corrona and Kolby Kerzan. The positions will be selected by voters from across the Vincennes Community School District.
Charles Hunt, 64, Edwardsport
Charles Anderson Hunt, 64, of Edwardsport went to his heavenly home on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Charlie was born on November 18, 1957, to the late Helen Anderson Hunt and Charles Hunt, Jr. Charlie was retired from the maintenance department at North Knox and worked for Hammelman Farms. Charlie enjoyed...
Wayne Holscher, 69, Vincennes
Just five days short of his 41st wedding anniversary, Wayne Paul Holscher, 69 of Vincennes, left this world for his heavenly home. At Wayne’s side was his wife, Tammie (McCarter) Holscher, who he wed on August 29, 1981, and his two children, Nicholas Holscher, Jeanmarie (Ryan) Hoke, and family friend Ashley Ruppel.
KC Officials Praise Recent Road Improvements
After a summer of scheduled and unscheduled repairs, roads in the North Knox area are coming back to life. The scheduled work was a bridge repair on State Road 159; the unexpected work was to washouts caused by flooding just over a month ago. Knox County Councilman Rich Chattin represents...
VU Gets Million-Dollar Grant for College Readiness Programs
Vincennes University has received a $1 million grant from Lilly Endowment through its initiative, Indiana Youth Programs on Campus. The grant will help VU broaden its series of Pre-College Programs for K-12 students. The Lilly Endowment initiative is designed to help Indiana colleges and universities engage youth, ages 5 to...
Vincennes, Washington Closures Announced for Labor Day
All Vincennes City Government Offices will be closed Monday, September 5th for Labor Day. Recycling for Monday will be postponed until the following Monday – September 12th. Trash pickup will be operating on the regular schedule and will not be affected. Also, All Washington city offices and departments will...
Ron Carey, 81, Vincennes
Ron Carey, 81, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospital surrounded by his family. Ron was born on July 19, 1941, the is the son of Everette James and Madge (Sibert) Carey. Ron married Linda Parish on January 21, 1961. Ron is a member of Wabash...
Candidates Preparing for Contested Races Affecting Knox Countians This Year
A set of area party races is now set for the coming November general election. Among the Knox County races is Knox Circuit Court Judge. In that race, Sherri Gregg-Gilmore faces Monica Gilmore. Other County races include Kelly Hopwood against Laura Arial in the Knox County Recorder’s contest. Finally, in the Knox County Commissioner’s race, incumbent Kellie Streeter will be up against Independent Betsy Irvine.
Work Continues on Main Street Upgrade Phases Two and Three
Work continues on the Main Street project, as both contractors and utility crews continue their labor toward completion. Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague says the project contractor is working on an intersection realignment in Main Street Phase Two. That intersection is Main Street and Felt King Road. Sprague also knows a prominent utility — Centerpoint Energy — has the main task right now on Main Street Phase Three.
Flag Planting Planned by VU to Honor 9/11 Victims
Vincennes University will hold a flag planting next week to honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks nearly eleven years ago. The attacks on the nation happened on September 11th, 2001. VU officials will place 3,000 flags behind the Clark residence hall, in front of Second Street. The ceremony will...
Flood Damage Reports in Daviess County Start Today
The City of Washington and Daviess County Emergency Management Agency have been working with the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief group to help with the flood damage that occurred July 23rd through the 25th. Beginning today, representatives from the Southern Baptist Relief group will get a hold of homeowners who reported...
Vincennes Man Arrested on Theft Warrants
Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man yesterday on two theft warrants. 57 year-old Kevin Hurt was charged with the warrants filed earlier this month in Knox Circuit Court. He is being held on $5,000 cash bond in the Knox County Jail.
Edwardsport Man Killed in Overnight ATV Crash
An Edwardsport man was discovered dead in a one-vehicle crash near Albrecht and Oaktown Roads. 64 year-old Charles Hunt was driving an A-T-V on Albrecht Road when he drove off the roadway. His vehicle entered a ditch and ejected him from the vehicle. Hunt was pronounced dead on the scene by officials of the Knox County Coroner’s office. An investigation into the fatal crash continues.
VPD Arrest Man for Intimidation
Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man overnight following an alleged act of intimidation. Officers charged 34 year-old Danny Cornwall with the charge. He was booked into the Knox County Jail on $5,000 bond.
New Covid Vaccines Available in Knox County
Knox County Health Department officials remind everyone of a new set of Covid vaccines for those who have never got their shots. The new Covid medication is called Novavax. Knox County Health Department chief nurse Betty Lankford says Novavax is exclusively for those who have never received a Covid vaccine.
Investigation Continues into Death at Terre Haute Federal Pen
An inmate at the federal prison in Terre Haute died over the weekend. Jonathan Powers was acting odd, according to prison staff, and was evaluated at the prison. He was then taken to a hospital nearby. It was while he was being taken there that EMS personnel say Powers lost consciousness and they started trying to revive him. He was pronounced dead once they got to the hospital.
