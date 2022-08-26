The radical environmentalists who burned down sawmills, drove spikes into trees, and destroyed Hummer dealerships 30 years ago are now firmly entrenched in government. Think Tracy Stone-Manning. She’s the current Director of the Bureau of Land Management. She used to brag about spiking trees, which was a serious hazard to the loggers of the time. The kook-a-loos on the left prefer the trees over people. They view the latter as a weed or invasive species.

IDAHO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO