Lansing, MI

WLWT 5

EBT system outage causing problems for grocery shoppers statewide

CINCINNATI — On Sunday, the day when many families head to stores to stock up on groceries for the week, was met with issues in the checkout line. The Electronic Benefits Transfer system was down. EBT is a system for issuing welfare payments electronically by means of a payment card that recipients use to make purchases.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOXBusiness

California gas car ban will apply to Virginia, too, due to 2021 law

Despite having a Republican governor, Virginia is on track to adopt the new Californian restrictions on the sale of gas-powered vehicles. The California Air Resources Board issued the rule and held a final hearing this week requiring all new cars sold after 2035 to be electric. According to the same plan, 35% of cars sold in the state should be fossil-fuel free as soon as 2026.
VIRGINIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Michigan

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
MICHIGAN STATE
Chronicle

Idaho Sheriff's Office Takes Issue With Washington Laws, Criminals

A Kootenai County Sheriff's Office town hall on Thursday night saw officials reiterate earlier claims that Washington's police reform laws are wreaking havoc on neighboring North Idaho, while the sheriff ended up defending himself over the aftermath of the arrest of 31 white nationalists outside a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Washington Examiner

Alaska’s ranked choice voting disaster

By a slim margin in 2020, Alaskans voted by ballot initiative to adopt ranked choice voting. Tuesday, Aug. 16, marked the first use of ranked choice voting for Alaska’s special election for the state’s only House of Representatives seat after the death of Rep. Don Young (R-AK). In...
ALASKA STATE
Chronicle

Commentary: Climate Math of AG Ferguson’s Natural Gas Protest Doesn’t Add Up

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson recently announced he opposes the expansion of a natural gas pipeline in Washington state, claiming “This pipeline is bad for the environment and bad for consumers.” He is asking the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to reject the energy project. A look at...
FOXBusiness

$1.34B Mega Millions lottery winner still hasn't come forward

The lucky Illinois ticket holder who won the $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot almost a month ago remains a mystery, even from organizers. Mega Millions allows winners to remain anonymous if they so choose — most often to afford negative attention or unwanted solicitations for money. However, the winning...
DES PLAINES, IL
News Radio 1310 KLIX

These are the Kooks Behind Idaho’s Proposed Wind Farms

The radical environmentalists who burned down sawmills, drove spikes into trees, and destroyed Hummer dealerships 30 years ago are now firmly entrenched in government. Think Tracy Stone-Manning. She’s the current Director of the Bureau of Land Management. She used to brag about spiking trees, which was a serious hazard to the loggers of the time. The kook-a-loos on the left prefer the trees over people. They view the latter as a weed or invasive species.
IDAHO STATE

