Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
My Ether Wallet Introduces Mobile NFT Manager for Enhanced UX in Metaverse
MEW (MyEtherWallet), the platform to access the Ethereum ecosystem, announced the launch of its mobile NFT Manager “within the MEW wallet app, a user-focused way to access non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the go with an iOS or Android device.”. App users “can now browse, purchase, and interact with NFT...
TechCrunch
Hackers access DoorDash data, T-Mobile teams up with SpaceX, and eBay buys TCGplayer
Our story this week was about Stable Diffusion, a “new open source AI image generator capable of producing realistic pictures from any text prompt” that is quickly finding its way into more projects. But, as Kyle Wiggers notes, the system’s “unfiltered nature means not all the use has been completely above board.”
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano ($ADA): Why the Venture Arm of EMURGO Is Investing in DoraHacks
On Monday (August 29), EMURGO Ventures, which is the venture arm of EMURGO, announced that it had invested in DoraHacks. EMURGO, which was founded in 2017, is “a global blockchain technology company providing solutions for developers, startups, enterprises, and governments”; and it “develops enterprise-grade applications, builds developer tools, invests in startups, and provides blockchain education.” The company has “offices and manages projects in Singapore, Japan, the USA, India, and Indonesia.”
Why Ethereum is Good for the Sustainability of NFT Platforms and Web3
We are happy to reiterate that the Oases platform is finally live on Ethereum mainnet after a successful time on testnet. The mainnet launch is clearly a significant milestone, but it is also a point where we have to allocate more of the focus on the future path of the project and its community. Therefore, it's a good time to continue our opinion series where we started to explore digital ownership which is one of the main valuable properties of NFTs and a big reason to work with the technology. Now it's time to look up from NFTs, see the bigger picture, and explore the concept and its use in society and our common environment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
zycrypto.com
BullDogeChain’s Unique Platform Caters To The Future Of The Crypto Industry
BullDogeChain, a decentralized blockchain project, has created a unique platform that improves the scalability, security, and efficiency of current protocols to cater to the future of blockchain and cryptocurrencies. BullDogeChain guiding principle is “to take all the powerful, futuristic and practical concepts of previous blockchain generations, unify them, and then...
Walmart Intros Brands for Its Beauty Accelerator Program
Walmart on Tuesday (Aug. 23) announced the first class of Walmart Start, its beauty accelerator program that features five upstart brands that have the potential to launch at the retail giant. “Walmart Start focuses on finding the next big names in beauty,” the company said in a news release. “Each...
CoinDesk
Solana-Based DeFi Protocol OptiFi Loses $661K in Programming Blunder
Derivatives-focused decentralized finance (DeFi) platform OptiFi accidentally closed its mainnet platform in a programming blunder, locking away $661,000 in USDC. The Solana blockchain-powered protocol made the error when it tried to update its program code. Instead of a standard update, OptiFi accidentally used the "solana program close" command, resulting in the permanent closure of the platform on the mainnet, according to a blog post.
Understanding Layer 2 Scaling Solutions and Zero-Knowledge Technology
Layer 2 (L2) Scalability solutions add new protocols to an existing blockchain. They employ the basic protocol as a foundation for additional layers of decentralized security. Taking transactions off the main chain can reduce costs while speeds are improved. Zero-knowledge (ZKP) technology allows developers to scale their dapps (via faster transactions and lower costs) while inheriting the security of the main blockchain. With these features, teams may develop dApps that are as feature-rich as traditional platforms while maintaining the benefits of decentralization.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechCrunch
As our populations age, this startup is turning live-in care into a gig-economy platform
Now another startup aims to create an almost “gig-economy style” platform for people providing live-in care to the elderly, this time in Europe. Marta, the European digital platform for live-in care, says when people try to arrange this kind of care for their elderly relatives, there are up to six intermediaries involved, and four out of five placements fail. Marta’s solution is an AI-driven matching platform where carers can be found for live-in positions. I guess you might call it UpWork for live-in care?
9to5Mac
Apple launches new Education Community hub, adds new Forum section
Today, Apple has announced its new Education Community hub, created for Apple professional learning resources and created as a collaborative space where educators can connect and share ideas. The Community expands on all the resources from Apple Teacher. There’s a new Learning Center. It also introduces a Forum, launching in...
TechCrunch
YC-backed Zywa, a neobank for Gen Z, raises $3M to expand across MENA
Goodwater Capital, Dubai Future District Fund, Rebel Fund, Trampoline Venture Partners, Zemu VC, a number of prominent European family offices and strategic angel investors participated in the latest round. Zywa was founded by Alok Kumar (CEO) and Nuha Hashem (CTO) in 2021, inspired by their lived experiences in the gulf...
CoinTelegraph
Why interoperability is the key to blockchain technology’s mass adoption
Every year, we see new blockchain networks being developed to tackle specific niches within certain industries, each blockchain having specialized functions based on its purpose. For example, layer-2 scaling solutions like Polygon are built to have ultra-low transaction fees and fast settlement times. The increase in the number of new...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Meta partnership allows Indian WhatsApp users to browse and buy groceries via JioMart
Good morning, you crunchy ol’ pirates. Good to see you again, and hope you had a swell weekend. On Wednesday, we’re hosting a healthcare-focused TechCrunch Live. It’ll be fun! Tune in here, and if you want to be part of the 2-minute pitch practice, Haje will be on the lookout for your applications.
CoinTelegraph
Fireblocks launches Web3 Engine support on Solana
Digital asset custody platform Fireblocks has launched support for Solana, giving its thousands of users access to the developer network’s applications and infrastructure. Beginning Tuesday, Fireblocks users will have direct access to Solana’s various decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web3 applications — a move the company says will directly benefit “alternative asset managers” and “capital market participants.”
CoinDesk
Blockchain Gaming Platform Xterio Raises $40M Led by Partner FunPlus
Blockchain gaming platform Xterio raised $40 million in a funding round led by game developer and Xterio partner FunPlus, FTX Ventures and blockchain gaming platform XPLA. The funding will go toward game development and building out the platform. Xterio combines a play-to-earn gaming platform and a GameFi-as-a-service solution for developers...
TechCrunch
Tarci secures capital for AI designed to spot SMB sales leads
Leetal Gruper sought to make it simpler with Leadgence, a startup that collects and analyzes publicly available data on SMBs to generate insights for sales teams. Rebranding as Tarci today to coincide with the close of a $17 million Series A round, the company provides real-time updates on SMBs, including changes in ownership, negative customer reviews and company growth.
Solana DeFi Ecosystem: Exploring the Opportunities
Solana is one of the fastest blockchain networks capable of hosting decentralized apps. It makes it easier to simplify complex financial transactions thanks to the speed, which is 400 millisecond block times! Unlike Ethereum, Solana uses Proof of History (PoH), which helps improve the efficiency of transactions by adding timestamps to it. With a flat-rate transaction cost of $0.01, the highly secure nature of the Solana platform protects merchants and users from spam attacks. The Solana blockchain allows composability between multiple users by maintaining a single network across the globe as it scales.
TechCrunch
Data analytics startup StarTree secures cash to expand its Apache Pinot-powered platform
Open source data analytics technologies are powerful indeed, able to drive both user- and business-facing features like a social media sidewall that shows members who’s viewing their profiles. But they can require a lot of engineering effort to deploy and operate. That’s perhaps why a 2021 survey of executives by MIT Technology Review Insights and Databricks found just 13% of organizations were delivering on their data analytics strategies.
Bucketplace’s oHouse Leverages Moloco Retail Media Platform to Enhance the Shopper Experience and Enable Merchant Advertising
REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- Moloco, a machine learning company, today announced that technology platform Bucketplace is utilizing Moloco Retail Media Platform to drive the evolution of its oHouse marketplace through enhanced user experiences and by enabling merchants to make their products discoverable. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005107/en/ Bucketplace is utilizing Moloco Retail Media Platform to drive the evolution of its oHouse marketplace. (Photo: Business Wire)
Indian Social Commerce Platform Meesho Closes Grocery Business
Social commerce company Meesho has reportedly shuttered its Indian grocery business Superstore. Superstore has been closed in over 90% of the cities in India, with the only remaining hubs being Nagpur and Mysuru, and job losses came with that – almost 300 employees had their jobs cut, a report from Livemint says.
Comments / 0