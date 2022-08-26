ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

City resolution calls on liquor commission to restore public trust

By Max Rodriguez
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s6rYK_0hW54g6100

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Liquor Commission is being asked by two Honolulu City Councilmembers to make internal changes in order to restore public trust, the calls coming as the commission faced lawsuits and complaints from businesses alleging violations.

In a resolution introduced by Honolulu City Councilmember Ester Kiaaina and Council Chair Tommy Waters, the city elected leaders urged the Honolulu Liquor Commission to take steps to improve the trust in the department.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The council members call on the liquor commission to establish an internal affairs unit selected by the City administration to quickly and impartially review allegations of inappropriate behavior by officials and employees of the commission.

The resolution also wants the Department of Budget and Fiscal Services to review the allocation and use of the commission’s funds from liquor violation fines.

Scarlet Honolulu owner Robbie Baldwin has been in legal battles with the commission over violation allegations against his staff for years. He sees this as a step forward.

Baldwin said, “I really do hope that this brings about the positive change and reform that we’ve been looking for desperately now for years.”

But he said past issues with liquor commission employees have fallen onto deaf ears.

Baldwin said, “We have been pushing to get a third party law firm in there that is experienced in governmental audit, to really get in and see where the problems are and how we even got to this place.”

The resolution is asking for a report from the commission to include provisions that allow commission investigators to close licensed establishments for 24 hours without prior notice or opportunity for a hearing.

It also asks for a plan for formulating new policies and procedures to address public trust and the commission’s methods of overseeing the work performance of commission managers.

A report would be expected no later than 60 days after the resolution’s adoption.

Meanwhile, the Honolulu Liquor Commission Acting Administrator Anna Hirai said the full commission still needs to discuss the resolution and would reserve further comment until such time.

Comments / 3

Related
KHON2

Power outage forces state Capitol to close

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Capitol will be closed Monday after a severe power outage. “During this closure, all legislative offices will remain operational, and staff will work remotely. Senate and House leadership is working closely with the Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS) to determine the exact cause of the outage and […]
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii State Capitol closed until further notice

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Capitol was closed on Monday, Aug. 29, following two-weekend incidents that involved power failure “resulting from equipment damage ” in some offices on Saturday and a false fire alarm on Sunday. According to the Hawaii Department of Accounting and General Services, the outage occurred due to the shorting of […]
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Federal electrical engineer joins ambulance fire investigation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It has been nearly a week since an ambulance burst into flames just steps away from the Adventist Health Castle hospital, a 91-year-old patient who was being transported in the ambulance died, while a 36-year-old EMS paramedic was critically injured. City, state and federal agencies are investigating the deadly incident, including the […]
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Government
Local
Hawaii Government
hawaiipublicradio.org

Former Honolulu councilmember Leigh Wai Doo reflects on life with polio

Former Honolulu councilmember and attorney Leigh Wai Doo contracted polio at 9 months old in Hawaiʻi — the only one of six siblings to be afflicted. He used braces and arm crutches throughout his professional life and in political service. But a bout of post-polio syndrome affected his upper body strength. Today, he uses a motorized scooter and says he is a bit fearful of the return of polio.
HONOLULU, HI
AOL Corp

Hawaii travel booker to pay over $155,000 to victims for failed vacations

HONOLULU – An Oahu woman who called herself a "Hawaiian Virtual Travel Counselor" has pled guilty to two felony counts for not refunding money to customers when she failed to provide travel services to them and instead illegally withdrew the money from their accounts, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Trust#Liquor#Internal Affairs#Politics Local#Ester Kiaaina And#Android
KHON2

Maui issues first concealed carry permit

It's been two months since the US Supreme Court ruled people can carry a gun outside their home. So far, only one license to carry a firearm has been issued in the state. And many said more needs to be done to ensure the public is safe long term
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Survey offers insight into residents’ perception of tourism

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new survey by the Hawai’i Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism is offering new insight into how residents view tourism and its impact on their lives. With reports of visitors’ bad behavior, many Hawaii residents want to know what the state is doing to...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KHON2

Woman accused of having 2lbs of meth in carry-on posts $30K bail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 43-year-old woman was arrested for accusations of attempting to travel from Honolulu to Hilo with nearly two pounds of methamphetamine in her carry-on bag at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. The incident occurred on Thursday, Aug. 25 and by the following day, the Department of Public Safety announced that Julia Leilani Kaulukukui […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Industry insiders explain why ambulance fire seemed so explosive

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Investigators have not revealed any theories about what may have sparked the ambulance fire in Kailua saying everything is on the table. In that fire, a patient died, a paramedic was injured and an EMT escaped. Sources tell Hawaii News Now the patient who died was attached...
KAILUA, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s meth trade resembles “Breaking Bad”

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Our islands are no strangers to methamphetamines. Last week a local woman was charged with promoting a dangerous drug in the first degree after allegedly carrying two pounds of crystal meth in a carry-on bag at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Court records show that Julia Leilani Kaulukukui was released after posting a $30,000 bond.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu City Council authorizes lawsuit against owner of 'FCKBLM' license plate

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It has been an ongoing battle between the City and County of Honolulu and the owner of offensive vanity plates that say "FCKBLM." After the offensive plates were brought to the department's attention last year, the city and county admitted they were never supposed to have been approved in the first place, since profane combinations are automatically rejected.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Mental healthcare workers for Kaiser Permanente in Hawaii to go on strike

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Dozens of mental healthcare workers are back on strike indefinitely until Kaiser Permanente reaches an agreement with their workers on a set contract and new protocols to attract more mental health professionals. "Kaiser is woefully and egregiously understaffed. It’s to an extent if you want to...
HONOLULU, HI
Hawaii Magazine

Escape to this Hidden Outdoor Oasis in Downtown Honolulu

Amid concrete buildings and bustling streets, a quipo tree towers over a collection of palms and tropical plants. The quipo is a deciduous tree which reaches heights of 150-200 feet, and the tree in Foster Botanical Garden was planted more than 90 years ago. Not far from the quipo tree...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy