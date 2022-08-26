Read full article on original website
Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen Turn To Canada For Battery Production
The German brands aim to secure raw materials from Canada, and more. In almost simultaneous releases, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen both announced that they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Canada in connection to battery materials and technology. Both German companies aim to advance opportunities across Canada's electric vehicle supply chain and secure sustainable sources of raw materials from the country.
Alfa Romeo Not Happy With Dodge Hornet "Compliance Car": Report
The “quickest, fastest, most powerful compact utility vehicle under $30,000” – this is how Dodge described the all-new Hornet when it released official information about it earlier this month. The American firm is especially proud of its first new model in a decade, though another member of the big Stellantis family is apparently not quite happy with the launch of the new product.
Japanese Honda Civic Type R Brochure Says Hot Hatch Has 326 HP
When the 2023 Honda Civic Type R debuted in July, the automaker was vague about the vehicle's specs. The company said it was more powerful, longer, lower, and wider than the previous-gen CTR but didn't release the actual numbers. However, a member of the Civic XI forum just posted an image from the Japanese-market brochure that included these figures.
Mercedes EQS SUV Becomes Brand's First EV Produced In The US
The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV – the company’s largest and most luxurious electric SUV to date – is now on the production lines. The zero-emissions family hauler is built at the Tuscaloosa plant in Alabama, from where it is exported to the global markets. The start of production of the EQS SUV is part of the automaker’s strategy to assemble eight all-electric vehicles at seven different sites on three continents this year. Later in 2022, the EQE SUV will also go into production at the same production site.
Volvo C40 Recharge Performs Poorly In The Moose Test
Surprisingly, a number of crossover EVs performed better than the Volvo. As more EVs get introduced, a handful of them had already gone through the dreaded moose test. Designed to check if a car can safely maneuver away from a sudden obstacle (and return to the lane after), electric vehicles usually ace the moose test. Even higher crossover EVs perform generally well – except the Volvo C40 Recharge that recently got tested by the folks from YouTube's km77.com.
DeLorean Alpha5 Walkaround Video Reveals EV’s Neat Design Touches
DeLorean revealed the Alpha5 earlier this year, resurrecting the brand of the short-lived icon. The EV debuted a few months ago, but the car made its public debut last week at Pebble Beach. YouTuber Supercar Blondie got up close with the car for a quick walkaround video highlighting the car’s exciting design features.
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 55 Is A Limited FIA Non-Homologated Race Car
Mercedes-AMG celebrates its 55th anniversary this year and the automaker has a very special way to share the moment with its fans. The firm presents the Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 55 race car that will be produced in a highly limited run of just five examples. The machine comes with several hardware upgrades over the standard GT3 and some of them turn it into the most hardcore race car with a three-pointed star logo. There’s a very easy explanation for that, though.
2023 Nissan Z Already Wrecked Before It Leaves The Dealership
The new Nissan Z has been a long time coming, and we aren't just talking about the 11 years for which its predecessor was in production. It's been a year since the production 2023 Z was unveiled, and it's finally reaching dealerships now. Unfortunately for one Z customer, it looks like the wait has been extended.
Chevrolet Corvette Production Pauses For A Week Due To Supply Issues
Chevrolet is hitting the pause button for the Corvette's production a week before Labor Day. GM's main plant in Mexico is also halting its production next week, as reported by Automotive News. The reason for the production pause isn't new, as supply chain and parts issues have continued to plague automakers around the world since last year.
2023 Nissan Z Can Be Yours For Just $30, But You Have To Build It
Tamiya has decades of experience building plastic scale models, and it has a reputation for making kits with a high level of fit and finish. The company now announces a 1/24-scale version of the new 2023 Nissan Z with neat features for making painting easier. Sales begin in December 2022 at a price of 4,180 yen ($30.53 at current exchange rates).
2022 BMW iX Pros And Cons: Standing On Its Own
From the beginning of July through the first week of August, I drove nothing but EVs. This was a happy accident, but after a couple cars, I figured “What the hell, let’s see how far I can go.”. Six EVs passed through my driveway in that time (you...
Mercedes CLA, CLA Shooting Brake Facelift Spied With AMG Design Packages
Mercedes-Benz is busy working on a refresh for its small car family and we’ve seen many prototypes of the A-Class, B-Class, GLA, and GLB testing with camouflage in different states of development. Now it’s time to take a look at the CLA family with new spy shots of the swoopy sedan and the more practical Shooting Brake alternative.
Gordon Murray T.33 Is Street Legal In US, Took $33 Million To Ready
When Gordon Murray Automotive revealed the T.33, it said the car would be available in global markets. That includes the US, with the supercar now meeting the federal government’s safety standards and crash requirements for street-legal certification. According to Car and Driver, which spoke with Gordon Murray and GMA...
Renault Teases New Camper Van Showcar Based On The Electric Kangoo
Renault launched the new Kangoo in late 2020. Since then, the automaker has introduced the Hippie Caviar Hotel, a camper van concept that has spawned a sequel. It’s called the Hippie Caviar Motel, and the automaker will present the it at this year’s IAA Transportation in Hanover, Germany, next month.
Cadillac Celestiq Spied Riding On Michelin Pilot Sport Tires
After a slow buildup with teasers that literally spanned years, things are now moving much faster for the Cadillac Celestiq. This is technically our first proper catch of a Celestiq test vehicle in public, and while the camo wrap hides details regarding the final design, its tires offer clues to power and performance.
Mercedes T-Class Compact Van Gets Marco Polo Camper Upfit
Mercedes-Benz unveiled the new T-Class in April this year and now celebrates its market launch with the addition of a camper version. The T-Class Marco Polo takes the position of the brand’s entry-level motorhome, slotted below the V-Class Marco Polo. The vehicle will be displayed during the 2022 Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf starting tomorrow.
Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spied Previewing Upcoming Refresh
The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe has some styling revisions on the way. This gallery gives us our first look at the design changes. The Mercedes engineers apply camouflage to the front end, and the material hides a lot. The lower fascia continues to have a trapezoidal opening in the center, and we can see the outline of the inlets in the corners. The grille's shape doesn't appear to change at all, and we expect the vertical slats are still part of the design.
2024 Ford Mustang Sings A V8 Song In Latest Instagram Teaser
The latest teaser for the 2024 Ford Mustang gives us our best taste of the sound of the new pony car's V8 engine. We don't have to wait too long to see the whole thing because the unveiling is on September 14. Judging by this teaser, the new Mustang makes...
Toyota Sienta Debuts In Japan As Compact Hybrid Seven-Seater
The Japanese automotive market is unlike any other in the world dominated by small cars that fit the country’s narrow roads. Joining the rather colorful local car scene is a new generation of a seven-seat model from Toyota, which has been on sale since September 2003. The Sienta is a cute-looking mix between a minivan, a light commercial vehicle, and a crossover and it has just entered production in Japan.
2023 Kia Forte Is Largely Unchanged, $400 More Expensive
One of the very few remaining small sedans on the US market is entering the 2023 model year, though it doesn’t bring upgrades over the 2022 model. Despite the lack of any important novelties, the 2023 Kia Forte is slightly more expensive in all trim levels. More on that later, but let’s see what the entry-level South Korean sedan offers first.
