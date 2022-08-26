ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant still disconnected from grid, Ukraine's Energoatom says

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AFKPA_0hW53beB00

KYIV, Aug 26 (Reuters) - All six reactors of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine are still disconnected from Ukraine's electricity grid, state nuclear company Energoatom said, a day after nearby fires allegedly caused by shelling caused the plant to go offline.

However, the company said there were currently no issues with the plant's machinery or its safety systems.

Energoatom said electricity for the plant's own needs was currently being supplied through a power line from Ukraine's electricity system, and that work was ongoing to restore grid connection to the plant's two functioning reactors.

In a speech late on Thursday, Ukraine's president blamed Russian shelling for the outage, and accused Moscow of "putting Ukraine and all Europeans... one step away from a radiation disaster."

Russian-installed officials in Zaporizhzhia region blamed the fire and subsequent outage on Ukraine's armed forces.

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the largest in Europe, supplied around 20% of Ukraine's electricity before Moscow's invasion on Feb 24.

Russian forces captured the plant in early March, although Ukrainian engineers from Energoatom still run its daily operations.

Over the past two weeks, the territory of the plant has been repeatedly hit by shelling, with Ukraine and Russia blaming each other for the attacks.

Western leaders have previously demanded that Russia hands the plant back to Ukraine, while the UN chief has called for it to be "demilitarised". The IAEA has declared its intention to send a mission to inspect the power station.

Reporting by Max Hunder Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Frank Jack Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Politics#United Nations#Plant#Business Industry#Linus Business#Russian#Europeans#Ukrainian#Un
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Business Insider

Russia is trying to fool the world with its new 'hypersonic' Kinzhal missile

In March, Russia announced the first operational use of its new Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic missile. While it was the first operational use, it wasn't exactly the historic occasion it was made to seem. The Kh-47M2 is little more than a conventional air-launched ballistic missile with a decades-old design. In March...
MILITARY
LADbible

Russia threatens to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant if Ukraine doesn't back off

Russian forces have reportedly threatened to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. The head of Russia’s radiation, chemical, and biological forces, Major-General Valeriy Vasilyev shared in a since-deleted statement that Russian arms have planted explosive mines inside the Zaporizhzhia facility in Ukraine and began attacking, according to Energoatom.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheDailyBeast

Russia Just Pushed Us One Step Closer to Nuclear Catastrophe

Russian military trucks emblazoned with the ominous “Z” that has come to symbolize Vladimir Putin’s deadly intentions in Ukraine have been spotted right inside the turbine halls of the Ukrainian nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhia. But Russia—on Friday—dismissed calls to demilitarize the most dangerous nuclear power plant in Europe.Pleas for help from Ukrainian workers held hostage inside the Russian-controlled plant are ominous. “What is happening is horrific and beyond common sense and morality,” they wrote on Telegram. Constant shelling ricochets off the reactors, causing untold damage, they say, warning that if the attacks don’t stop soon, “nuclear fuel will begin melting,...
EUROPE
TMZ.com

Steven Seagal Ripped by Org Helping Ukrainians, Says Hollywood Should Cut Ties

Steven Seagal's pro-Russia publicity stunt isn't sitting well with orgs dedicated to helping Ukraine ... not in the slightest. A rep for NOVA Ukraine, a nonprofit that spreads awareness of the war while providing aid to Ukrainians, tells TMZ ... the fact Seagal showed up at a Russian prison site -- where upwards of 50 innocent lives were taken at Putin's behest -- is despicable, especially since it served as nothing more than a photo-op.
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Reuters

564K+
Followers
351K+
Post
263M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy