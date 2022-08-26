ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Cycling-'Heartbroken' Ewan misses out on home world championships

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sspQc_0hW52eG900

SYDNEY, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Australian cyclist Caleb Ewan said he was heartbroken to have missed out on his country's team for the road World Championships on home soil in Wollongong next month.

The 28-year-old posted a picture of himself winning the first stage of the Deutschland Tour in Meiningen on Thursday on social media along with confirmation that he had failed to make the cut for the team.

"This one felt really good!" he wrote. "Especially after the bad news that I won't be at my home world championships this year.

"To be honest I don't have much to say on the matter other than I'm heartbroken I won't be there to represent my country and that I believe I deserved to be there. Anyways, sob story over."

The World Championships take place from Sept. 17 to 25 around Wollongong, a coastal city 80 km south of Ewan's hometown of Sydney.

The host nation's men's team will be led by Jai Hindley, who became the first Australian to win the Giro d'Italia in May, and Michael Matthews, a former under-23 world champion who won the 14th stage of this year's Tour de France.

"This was a very difficult selection as we have such a big and talented pool of athletes to select from," said team coordinator Rory Sutherland.

"Athletes are always proud to race in the green and gold - doing so on home soil is a dream that probably comes once in a lifetime."

Amanda Spratt, who owns silver and bronze medals from previous world championship road races, will compete in the Australian women's team along with Georgia Baker, who won gold in the road race at the recent Commonwealth Games.

"It's always an honour and privilege to wear the green and gold, so I am so excited to be named in the team for my 10th World Championships," said Spratt.

"Even more special is that it is a home World Championships that covers roads I grew up training on."

Ewan has had a disappointing season by his own standards, having failed to win a stage on either the Tour de France or Giro d'Italia and missing the Commonwealth Games after failing to recover in time from a shoulder surgery.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Tennis-Williams sisters accept U.S. Open doubles wildcard

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Serena Williams and older sister Venus have accepted a doubles wildcard for the U.S. Open, tournament organisers said on Saturday. The Williams sisters are two-times doubles champions at season's final major, having triumphed together in 1999 and 2009. Together they have won 14 women's Grand Slam doubles titles.
TENNIS
Reuters

Tennis-U.S. Open day one

NEW YORK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Highlights of the first day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Monday (times GMT):. Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios triumphed over doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-3 6-4 7-6(4) in an all-Australian affair at Arthur Ashe Stadium, powering to victory in two hours.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Georgia Baker
Person
Amanda Spratt
Person
Caleb Ewan
Person
Jai Hindley
Reuters

Reuters

564K+
Followers
351K+
Post
263M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy