How Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] last 24 hours could affect investor sentiment
Shiba Inu has so far delivered a bearish performance since June, undoing its only significant bullish attempt this month. The dog-themed cryptocurrency is now showing signs of some potential short-term upside before the month ends and perhaps, in the first week of September. There is good news for the Shiba...
Polkadot [DOT]: Will a new update translate into a new price uptick
DOT, which is currently the world’s 11th largest crypto in terms of market cap, registered a sluggish performance last week. In fact, it fell by negative 5% over the last 7 days. At press time, DOT was trading at $7.06 with a market capitalization of $7,829,624,527. However, DOT developers...
Is Dogecoin [DOGE] worth buying at this level? Answer might amaze you
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Since swooping below the $0.19-mark in December last year, Dogecoin [DOGE] has been on a consistent selling spree. This decline phase led the dog-themed crypto to match its yearly lows in June. Since then, however, the buyers have been striving to reclaim critical support levels.
XTZ plunges after Binance ‘receipt’ proves Tezos is the bad apple. What’s next?
Tezos [XTZ] may have put itself and its native cryptocurrency, XTZ, in a problematic situation as per recent events. On 25 August, a group of contributors on its network (Baking Bad) accused crypto exchange Binance of freezing over $1 million of its assets without following due process. Furthermore, the authors...
Google hits back at claims by Truth Social's CEO, saying it's waiting on Trump's new app to demonstrate 'effective' content moderation before it's allowed in the Play Store
Truth Social's CEO said that its debut was "up to Google." But Google says it told the platform to fix its content moderation before it could go live.
Energy prices could push UK inflation to 22%, a near post-war record
Goldman Sachs warns inflation could inflation peak above 22%, adding more pressure to households and businesses
Attention Cardano investors! Relief squad ADA is not too far away
The Cardano [ADA] rollercoaster this week has reached another high on 27 August after the latest update on Vasil adoption. According to Pool Tool, 69% of Cardano’s staking pool operator nodes have adopted the latest v1.35.3. However, the community is still waiting for at least 6% more to kickstart Vasil implementation.
Another blank for Bitcoin [BTC] this week means this may be next
With Bitcoin losing its $20k support level on the charts, eyebrows are finally starting to be raised. The market upturn that we saw in July has been diminished to downtrends in the Bitcoin community. The same can also be seen when looking at Bitcoin’s long-standing correlation with the equities market.
Why it makes sense to consider ‘undervalued’ Litecoin [LTC]
Litecoin (LTC) may have slipped out of the list of the top-20 cryptocurrencies by market cap. Even so, it might be one of the most undervalued coins right now. In fact, it might turn out to be among the best coins with the most potential for a strong bounce back during the next bull market.
Bitcoin: Predicting BTC’s likely response to this support level
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Over the last ten weeks, Bitcoin [BTC] observed choppy movement, with the price lingering around its high liquidity level. Something evidenced by the Point of Control line (POC, red).
Solana’s development activity may be on the rise, but SOL tells a different story
The wreckage has fallen again on Solana [SOL] as the crypto markets laboured in recent days. One of the primary reasons for the latest slaughter is Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s latest speech. His remarks saw major cryptocurrencies lost their respective supports and seemingly SOL is one of the hardest-since assets right now.
Cardano traders should celebrate as ADA ranks over BTC, SOL in…
According to a new report, by the MBLM agency, Cardano has outperformed multiple cryptocurrencies when it comes to brand intimacy. Well, brand intimacy is defined by how a company has connected with its users and customers emotionally. Interestingly, Cardano ranked number one in the cryptocurrency niche. And, number 26 overall...
Another Bitcoin drop awaits? Here’s what analysts are saying
Bitcoin’s performance has been sluggish of late, thanks to the recent market decline. Last week’s performance of Bitcoin didn’t seem promising as the chart was mostly red. At the time of writing, Bitcoin registered a negative 6.92% 7-day growth. And, it was trading below the $2,000 mark...
Aimedis token AIMX, now traded in BitMart
The globally acting company Aimedis is thriving because of the growing number of key players joining Aimedis Avalon, the first metaverse platform developed for the healthcare industry. Starting Monday, 29 August 2022, the Aimedis token AIMX will be traded on BitMart, one of the most trusted cryptocurrency trading platforms. Aimedis...
Bitcoin whale addresses are accumulating- What could it mean for price
Out of the $123.13 million taken out of the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, Bitcoin [BTC] liquidations within the same period totaled $25.30 million, data from Coinglass revealed. As of this writing, the king coin exchanged hands at $19,857.00. It last traded at this level in July when...
BTC, ETH have had a difficult 24 hours; Fed Chair Powell to blame?
The cryptocurrency market declined with the broader financial markets as of 26 August. This decline followed the hawkish remarks made by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Fed’s Jackson Hole, Wyoming economic conference on 26 August. The S&P 500 index fell by 2.15%, the Nasdaq posted a 2.7%...
Is Ethereum Classic [ETC] the next safe haven for ETH miners? Here’s speculating
The last and final Bellatrix upgrade was pushed earlier this week, as we approach the date of the Ethereum [ETH] Merge. With the Merge putting an end to the ETH mining community, miners are searching for other alternatives to stay in the business. Ethereum Classic [ETC], which works on a...
Blue-Chip NFTs worth the label? A BAYC, CryptoPunks case study
Up by 2% over the last seven days, the Blue Chip Index revealed some growth in the performance of Blue Chip NFTs over the past week. According to NFTGo, the Blue Chip Index is calculated by weighing the market capitalization of Blue Chip NFT collections to determine their performance. So,...
DEXes fall short on Solana again as market u-turn continues
Decentralized Exchanges are continuing to tumble in the crypto industry with the general market downturn. Moreover, DEXes in the Solana ecosystem are also feeling pressure for the past three months. According to Solana Daily, the traffic of DEX projects has decreased “almost steadily” on Solana. In hindsight, this...
Ethereum: Yet another ETH 2.0 deposit contract HIGH ft. holders’ anti-selling narrative
The cryptocurrency market, especially Ethereum, continues to see red signals throughout the ecosystem. However, despite such cautionary signs, stakers & holders continue to build their Ethereum (Merge) castle. Falling, but not dead. The crypto-industry shed 6.8% of its value within the last 24 hours, with over $300 million positions liquidated...
