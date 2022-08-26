ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

Related
Bham Now

Enjoy vibrant art, live music + more at Birmingham Artwalk—Sept. 9-10

Art lovers, get ready—Birmingham Artwalk is back September 9-10 and you won’t want to miss it. This beloved festival transforms Downtown Birmingham into a stunning arts district with more than 80+ visual artists, live music, food, drinks and more. Read on for five reasons to attend this year’s free event.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Little Professor opening second location in Pepper Place

Little Professor, Alabama’s oldest independent bookstore, is launching its second Birmingham-area location in Pepper Place this fall. The new space is at 2807 2nd Avenue S., next to Billy Reid and Lefthand Soap Co. You don’t have to wait until the grand opening to get a sneak peak inside...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Get movin’ at these 7 unique dance classes in Birmingham

Looking to begin a new hobby or maybe rekindle a bygone passion for dance? We’ve gathered a few unique dance classes in Birmingham for you to sashay away at. Keep reading to get the details. 1. Beginner Bellydance. Raise your elbows to the sun and learn how to bellydance...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Government
Birmingham, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Society
City
Birmingham, AL
Bham Now

11 organizations + events supporting trans and non-binary people in Birmingham

According to the Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Municipal Equality Index (MEI), Birmingham has a perfect score when it comes to inclusive municipal laws, policies and services for the LGBTQ+. Although this is a great accomplishment for our city, it can be difficult for our trans and nonbinary friends to find solutions for their specific matters. Thankfully, Birmingham has plenty of resources for them to feel welcome in the city.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Join Pack Health’s growing team and help thousands of patients

Pack Health, now a Quest Diagnostics Company, is paving the way for helping folks better manage their chronic conditions—right here in Birmingham’s backyard. Keep reading to learn all about them and how you can join their team. What is Pack Health?. It’s a Birmingham-based company that equips and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy