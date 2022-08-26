Read full article on original website
Bham Now
Enjoy vibrant art, live music + more at Birmingham Artwalk—Sept. 9-10
Art lovers, get ready—Birmingham Artwalk is back September 9-10 and you won’t want to miss it. This beloved festival transforms Downtown Birmingham into a stunning arts district with more than 80+ visual artists, live music, food, drinks and more. Read on for five reasons to attend this year’s free event.
Bham Now
Little Professor opening second location in Pepper Place
Little Professor, Alabama’s oldest independent bookstore, is launching its second Birmingham-area location in Pepper Place this fall. The new space is at 2807 2nd Avenue S., next to Billy Reid and Lefthand Soap Co. You don’t have to wait until the grand opening to get a sneak peak inside...
Bham Now
New Asian-inspired food truck, Rickshaw, + 5 other Birmingham businesses to explore
Fall in Birmingham means one thing—new openings that are just in time for the holiday season! Want to see what all the hype is about with these six new Birmingham businesses? Keep reading for more. 1. Santos Coffee | Mountain Brook. Santos Coffee is on a roll. Less than...
Bham Now
Get movin’ at these 7 unique dance classes in Birmingham
Looking to begin a new hobby or maybe rekindle a bygone passion for dance? We’ve gathered a few unique dance classes in Birmingham for you to sashay away at. Keep reading to get the details. 1. Beginner Bellydance. Raise your elbows to the sun and learn how to bellydance...
Bham Now
Now the News: Freshwater Land Trust’s Hugh Kaul Trail is complete, new city-wide trash pickup system + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! As we welcome a new week in The Magic City (hopefully with more sunshine), we’re bringing you recent buzzy, positive happenings from around the city. Read on to learn more about Freshwater Land Trust’s Hugh Kaul Trail, a new city-wide trash pickup system, new openings and more.
Bham Now
11 organizations + events supporting trans and non-binary people in Birmingham
According to the Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Municipal Equality Index (MEI), Birmingham has a perfect score when it comes to inclusive municipal laws, policies and services for the LGBTQ+. Although this is a great accomplishment for our city, it can be difficult for our trans and nonbinary friends to find solutions for their specific matters. Thankfully, Birmingham has plenty of resources for them to feel welcome in the city.
Bham Now
Join Pack Health’s growing team and help thousands of patients
Pack Health, now a Quest Diagnostics Company, is paving the way for helping folks better manage their chronic conditions—right here in Birmingham’s backyard. Keep reading to learn all about them and how you can join their team. What is Pack Health?. It’s a Birmingham-based company that equips and...
